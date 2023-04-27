Global Manual Resuscitators Market Report 2023: Rising Need for Neonatal Ventilation Drives Growth

Dublin, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Manual Resuscitators Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global manual resuscitator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.7% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

  • Allied Healthcare
  • Ambu A/S
  • Hopkins Medical Products
  • HUM GmbH
  • 6Medline Industries Inc.
  • Medtronic
  • Resmed
  • Smiths Medical
  • Teleflex Inc.
  • Vyaire Medical Inc
  • WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG

This report on global manual resuscitator market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global manual resuscitator market by segmenting the market based on product type, usage, application, patient type and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the manual resuscitator market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing prevalence rate of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
  • Growing development related to resuscitator
  • Rising need for neonatal ventilation

Challenges

  • Increase in use of refurbished products
  • Delayed ventilation issues

Historical & Forecast Period

  • Base Year: 2022
  • Historical Period: 2018-2022
  • Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Product Type

  • Self-Inflating
  • Flow-Inflating

by Usage

  • Disposable
  • Reusable

by Application

  • Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases (COPD)
  • Cardiopulmonary Arrest
  • Others

by Patient Type

  • Adult
  • Paediatric

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/41ktwy

