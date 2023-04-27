Global Manual Resuscitators Market Report 2023: Rising Need for Neonatal Ventilation Drives Growth

Dublin, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Manual Resuscitators Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global manual resuscitator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.7% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

Allied Healthcare

Ambu A/S

Hopkins Medical Products

HUM GmbH

6Medline Industries Inc.

Medtronic

Resmed

Smiths Medical

Teleflex Inc.

Vyaire Medical Inc

WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG

This report on global manual resuscitator market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global manual resuscitator market by segmenting the market based on product type, usage, application, patient type and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the manual resuscitator market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing prevalence rate of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Growing development related to resuscitator

Rising need for neonatal ventilation

Challenges

Increase in use of refurbished products

Delayed ventilation issues

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Product Type

Self-Inflating

Flow-Inflating

by Usage

Disposable

Reusable

by Application

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases (COPD)

Cardiopulmonary Arrest

Others

by Patient Type

Adult

Paediatric

