Global Manual Resuscitators Market Report 2023: Rising Need for Neonatal Ventilation Drives Growth

The global manual resuscitator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.7% during 2023-2030.
This report on global manual resuscitator market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global manual resuscitator market by segmenting the market based on product type, usage, application, patient type and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the manual resuscitator market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing prevalence rate of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
- Growing development related to resuscitator
- Rising need for neonatal ventilation
Challenges
- Increase in use of refurbished products
- Delayed ventilation issues
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Product Type
- Self-Inflating
- Flow-Inflating
by Usage
- Disposable
- Reusable
by Application
- Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases (COPD)
- Cardiopulmonary Arrest
- Others
by Patient Type
- Adult
- Paediatric
