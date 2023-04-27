Global Arthroscopy Products and Sports Medicine Fixation Implants Market Report 2023: Rising Incidence of Osteoarthritis Drives Growth

Dublin, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Arthroscopy Products and Sports Medicine Fixation Implants Market - 2023 Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report includes a discussion of products, current/forecast markets, competitors, and opportunities in the global markets for arthroscopy products and sports medicine fixation implants.

An increase in injuries from sporting and leisure activities and a rising incidence of osteoarthritis are two of the factors that are driving growth in the market for arthroscopy products and sports medicine fixation implants. In 2021, the global market was valued at more than $6.5bn.

Other market drivers include the patient preference for minimally invasive surgery and the increasing number of arthroscopy procedures being performed at ambulatory surgery centers. Some of the factors that are constraining market growth include healthcare staffing shortages, pricing pressures, and the growing use of robotic surgery.

The global market for arthroscopy products, as covered by the scope of this analysis, includes arthroscopic visualization products, fluid management products, manual instruments, and powered instruments.

The global market for sports medicine fixation implants includes implants used for fixation of the ankle/foot, elbow, hip, knee, meniscus, shoulder, and wrist/hand joints during arthroscopic surgery.

Countries covered by this analysis include the US, five major European markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), Japan, and the Rest of World. The forecast range for this report is 2021-26.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Clinical Overview and Procedure Volume Trends

1.1 Sports injuries

1.2 US procedure volumes

1.3 Arthroscopic knee surgery

1.3.1 Procedure volumes

1.3.2 Cartilage repair

1.3.3 Cartilage regeneration/tissue engineering

1.3.4 Meniscus repair

1.3.5 Cruciate ligament reconstruction and repair

1.4 Arthroscopic shoulder surgery

1.4.1 Procedure volume trends

1.4.2 Acromioclavicular joint resection

1.4.3 Rotator cuff repair

1.4.4 Recurrent shoulder dislocation

1.4.5 Bankart repair

1.4.6 Superior labrum anterior to posterior lesion repair

1.5 Other arthroscopic procedures

1.5.1 Arthroscopic elbow procedures

1.5.2 Arthroscopic extremities procedures

1.5.3 Arthroscopic hip procedures

1.6 Bibliography

2. Arthroscopy Products Market

2.1 Market analysis

2.1.1 Competitive analysis

2.2 Arthroscopic visualization products

2.2.1 Arthroscopes

2.2.2 Cameras

2.2.3 Image management systems

2.2.4 Light sources

2.3 Fluid management products

2.4 Instruments (manual)

2.5 Instruments (powered)

2.6 Bibliography

3. Sports Medicine Fixation Implants

3.1 Market forecast and analysis

3.2 Competitive analysis

3.3 Meniscal fixation

3.3.1 Products

3.4 Cruciate ligament fixation

3.4.1 Products

3.5 Shoulder fixation

3.5.1 Products

3.6 Hip fixation and historical procedure trends

3.6.1 Products

3.7 Extremities fixation devices

3.8 Bibliography

