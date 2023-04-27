Global Online Entertainment Market Report 2023: Increasing Penetration of Smartphones and Availability of Internet Service at Affordable Prices Drives Growth

Dublin, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Online Entertainment Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Form, By Revenue model, By Device, By Region and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Online Entertainment market was valued at USD 184.2 billion in 2021 and it is expected to reach at USD 653.4 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 20.82% during forecast period 2022-2027.

Online entertainment involves accessing material like music, films, web shows over the internet. It can be either watching or listening programmes.

Online entertainment is available in various forms including online music, videos, online books, and games. It provides various benefits including convenience (choosing from a wide range of easily accessed material), cost (making the most of free content) and timing (choosing when and where you view or listen).

Market Drivers

Nowadays, maximum entertainment services are available online that provides users with access to more content. Social Media, video gaming, music streaming, and video streaming, are the most popular forms of online entertainment.

Furthermore, increase in penetration of smartphones and availability of internet service at affordable prices will positively contribute the market growth.

Also, rapid adoption of internet enabled smart devices like tablets and smartphones, smart TVs, Desktops, laptops, and smart projectors will significantly propel the demand for online entertainment content. Moreover, continuous technological advancements will fuel the market growth during this forecast period.

Market Restraints

However, low internet penetration in rural area as well as network issues in rural area are the challenging factors which are expected to hinder the global online entertainment market growth during this analysis period.

