Global Biodefense Market Revenue Will Attain US$24.5 Bn by the End of 2030, Forecasts Fairfield Market Research in a New Report

London, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Projected to demonstrate a healthy CAGR of 6.3% between 2023 and 2030, the global biodefense market valuation is expected to reach US$24.5 Bn by the end of forecast year. An alarming rate of infectious disease prevalence plays a significant role in creating the need for biodefense treatment. In addition, the growing prevalence of the various emerging threats further upholds the growth prospects of the biodefense market space. A new study of Fairfield Market Research digs deeper into which are the most influential factors shaping the biodefense market and how will the growth unfold through the end of 2030. “The biodefense products has come to the light more intensely since the COVID-19 pandemic. The overall biodefence market comprises therapeutic, diagnostic, and prophylactic products targeting chemical, radiation, and biological threats,” states an analyst associated with the report.

Key Research Insights

In 2022, the biodefense market revenue was recorded to be around US$14.8 Bn

Anthrax remains the spearheading segment

Military segment continues to be the largest end user





Insights into Segmentation Analysis

In terms of the type of product, the anthrax segment continues to be dominant in the biodefense market space. The report further highlights an exceptional growth potential spotted in the ‘others’ segment that includes the viruses of flu, plague, cholera, Ebola, food poisoning, brucellosis, Zika, viral hemorrhagic fever, and tularemia. This segment will exhibit a strong CAGR of 7.8% during 2023 – 2030.

The analysis of the biodefense market based on the end use reveals that the military segment retains primacy in the market. Despite the highest revenue contribution of this segment, the report also indicates the fastest growth potential of the civil segment. The revenue generation through military segment will possibly reach revenue of over US$ 22.8 Bn in 2030. On the other hand, the civil segment is poised to perform the fastest at an estimated CAGR of 8.7% during 2023 – 2030.

Key Report Highlights

The demand has been escalating to ensure defense against the potential bioterrorist attacks

Japan, and Australia will especially remain the most lucrative Asian markets in future

Insights into Regional Analysis

Banking on higher federal expenditure, North America’s biodefense market will retain dominance throughout the projection period. The US market especially reaps the advantage of the various government-led biodefense strategies. The US will retain the status of the leading biodefense market worldwide as its Global Health Security (GHS) Index score is 75.9 that affirms the nation’s preparedness for threats with a lot of devastating potential.

In addition to the governments in the US, there are several other potential biodefense markets that cater to the regulatory requisites and thus can generate considerably high demand for biodefence countermeasures. These potential areas include healthcare institutions like hospitals and clinics, Ex US defense and public health agencies, NGOs, multinational companies, and emergency responders in the police, medical, and fire departments.

Europe, and Asia Pacific are also expected to reflect high growth potential during the projection period. While the former gains from the constantly scaling R&D spending, the latter benefits from its strengthening vaccines market. “North American region leads the market share pie in terms of value while Asia Pacific would showcase the highest growth rate during 2023 – 2030,” marks the analyst.

Leading Companies in Global Biodefense Market

GSK plc., SIGA Technologies, Inc., Sanofi Pasteur, Bavarian Nordic A/S, Soligenix, Altimmune, Inc., Emergent BioSolutions, Inc., Statera Biopharma, Inc., Xoma Corporation, Dynavax Technologies Corporation, Meridian Medical Technologies, LLC, NightHawk Biosciences, Inc., Nanotherapeutics, Inc., Dynport Vaccine Company LLC

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Market Size in 2022 US$14.8 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2030 US$24.5 Bn CAGR 6.3 % Key Players GSK plc., SIGA Technologies, Inc., Sanofi Pasteur, Bavarian Nordic A/S, Soligenix, Altimmune, Inc., Emergent BioSolutions, Inc., Statera Biopharma, Inc., Xoma Corporation, Dynavax Technologies Corporation

Global Biodefense Market is Segmented as Below:

By Type

Anthrax

Smallpox

Botulism

Chemical

Radiation/Nuclear

Others

By End Use

Military

Civil

By Geographic Coverage

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Leading Companies

