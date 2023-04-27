Global Artificial Intelligence Market Size to Reach US$718.7 Bn by 2030: Fairfield Market Research

London, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapidly thriving uptake of Artificial Intelligence by organizations, and governments primarily drives revenue growth of the global Artificial Intelligence market. The overall annual corporate investments are shooting, and the number of start-ups in the AI space is proliferating, which further strengthens the case for the AI market on a global front. A recent publication of Fairfield Market Research reveals how the global Artificial Intelligence market growth will unfold over the next few years. Poised to witness a stellar pace of growth, the global AI market is likely to represent a US$718.7 Bn industry toward the end of 2030.

“With an increasing number of AI companies showcasing commitment to adopting AI as a key tech aid, around 65 of them have already reached the US$1 Bn milestone. As per the ITA’s Global Artificial Intelligence Market Report, there has been 2x growth in worldwide AI funding in 2021 over that the previous year. The statistics look staggering, and the growth will be phenomenal,” states the analyst at Fairfield.

Key Research Highlights

Global Artificial Intelligence market revenue poised to experience 31.2% expansion during 2022 – 2030

Consumption of AI technology nears over 28% in BFSI industry

North America’s AI industry accounts for more than 29% of the global market valuation





Insights into Segmentation Analysis

Accounting for over 28% of the global AI industry valuation, the BFSI segment spearheads as the largest consumer industry of the technology. Increasing emphasis on AI adoption for financial analysis, FinTech applications, investment and portfolio management, and risk assessment predominantly uphold adoption in this segment. In addition, greater preference for AI in the wake of regulatory compliance is expected to underpin higher uptake of AI technology across BFSI sector. The e-Commerce segment follows, that accounts for a collective market share of more than 19%, with retail.

On the other hand, the demand from healthcare sector is likely to climb up at a notable pace as multiple use cases have been realized and are being worked upon. “AI-enabled bots, and other equipment can be potentially the most useful vehicles that drive industry’s journey toward better patient outcome. This will definitely be a strong push factor for the Artificial Intelligence market henceforth,” states the analyst.

Key Report Highlights

The highest economic gains projected in North America, and China

Key players keep service-based models at the heart of their strategic developments

Adoption by healthcare sector to surge rapidly in the near future





Insights into Regional Analysis

Enjoying the first mover’s advantage, the US market for Artificial Intelligence technology remains at the forefront, says the report. The American AI Initiative 2019 has been a substantial driving force in addition to greater expenditure of governments on exploring the potential application of the technology. North America is thus expected to maintain dominance throughout the period of forecast, with a value share of over 29%. Europe also is highlighted as an important pocket.

On the other side, the Artificial Intelligence market of Asia Pacific stores a significant growth opportunity as the region houses a flourishing start-up sector with constantly improving funds. The market here currently accounts for over 25% of the global AI market revenue.

Leading Companies in Global AI Industry

In its strategic competitive analysis section, the report includes some of the significant companies that drive the global Artificial Intelligence market landscape. Some of the profiled players include Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Cisco Systems, Oracle, Sailpoint Technologies, Dell, Okta, CA Technologies, and Hitachi.

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2030 Market Size in 2019 US$29.9 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2030 US$718.7 Bn CAGR 31.2 % Key Players Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Cisco Systems, Oracle, Sailpoint Technologies, Dell, Okta, CA Technologies, Hitachi

The Global Artificial Intelligence Market is Segmented as Below:

By Deployment Coverage

On-Premises

Cloud

By Organization Size Coverage

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical Coverage

BFSI

Government & Defense

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail & E commerce

Transportation & Logistics

Others





By Business Function Coverage

Finance

Security

Human Resources

Law

Marketing & Sales

Others

By Offerings Coverage

Hardware

Software

Services





By Technology Coverage

ML

Natural Language Processing

Context-Aware Computing

Computer Vision

By Geographical Coverage

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Leading Companies

Cisco Systems

Microsoft Corporation

Sailpoint Technologies

Oracle

DELL

IBM

HITACHI

CA Technologies

Okta

Micro Focus

Centrify Corp





Inside This Report You Will Find:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Global Artificial Intelligence Market Outlook, 2019 - 2030

4. North America Artificial Intelligence Market Outlook, 2019 - 2030

5. Europe Artificial Intelligence Market Outlook, 2019 - 2030

6. Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence Market Outlook, 2019 - 2030

7. Latin America Artificial Intelligence Market Outlook, 2019 - 2030

8. Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence Market Outlook, 2019 - 2030

9. Competitive Landscape

