Hepatic Cirrhosis Market Evolving at a Rapid Pace, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Companies Active in the Domain - Madrigal, Zydus, Can-Fite BioPharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Boehringer Ingelheim, Grifols, Akero

Key Takeaways from the Hepatic Cirrhosis Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the hepatic cirrhosis market is expected to grow positively owing to several underline factors during the study period (2019–2032).

Through DelveInsight’s analysis, it can be observed that hepatic cirrhosis cases show an increasing trend in the forecasted period in the United States.

Leading hepatic cirrhosis companies such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Zydus Therapeutics Inc., PharmaIN, Rebiotix Inc., Grifols Therapeutics LLC, Exelixis, Vir Biotechnology, Inc., Lipocine Inc, Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, BioVie Inc., Ocelot Bio, Inc, Genfit, CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc., Can-Fite BioPharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Boehringer Ingelheim, Akero Therapeutics, Inc, HighTide Biopharma Pty Ltd, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Kowa Research Institute, Inc., COUR Pharmaceutical Development Company, Inc., and others are developing novel hepatic cirrhosis drugs that can be available in the hepatic cirrhosis market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel hepatic cirrhosis drugs that can be available in the hepatic cirrhosis market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for hepatic cirrhosis treatment include Resmetirom, Saroglitazar Magnesium, PHIN-214 Subcutaneous injection, RBX7455, Albutein 20% Injectable Solution, Cabozantinib, VIR-2218, VIR-3434, LPCN 1148, VE303, Aldafermin, BIV201 continuous infusion, OCE-205, Elafibranor, Seladelpar, Namodenoson, BMS-986263, BI 685509, EFX, HTD1801, Bezafibrate, K-877-ER, CNP-104, MGL-3196 , and others.

and others. Several hepatic cirrhosis therapies are awaiting approval, while some therapies are in the advanced stages of development.

Hepatic Cirrhosis Overview

Hepatic Cirrhosis is a late-stage liver condition in which good liver tissue is replaced with scar tissue, causing permanent damage to the liver. Many liver disorders and conditions cause cell death and inflammation in healthy liver cells. This is followed by cell repair and, as a result of the repair process, tissue scarring. Scar tissue obstructs blood flow through the liver, slowing its capacity to metabolize nutrients, hormones, medicines, and natural poisons. It also lowers the liver's production of proteins and other chemicals. Cirrhosis eventually prevents the liver from functioning normally. Cirrhosis in its advanced stages is lethal.

Cirrhosis is most commonly caused by hepatitis C virus (HCV), alcoholic liver disease, and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the industrialized world, whereas hepatitis B virus (HBV) and HCV are the most common causes in the poor world. Cirrhosis can also be caused by other conditions such as autoimmune hepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, hemochromatosis, Wilson disease, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, Budd-Chiari syndrome, drug-induced liver cirrhosis, and chronic right-sided heart failure. As the liver’s function progressively declines, liver cirrhosis frequently goes untreated and unreported. As a result, it is critical to have regular exams. Abdominal ultrasonography, elastography, body magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography (MRCP), biopsies, and other imaging tests are used for hepatic cirrhosis diagnosis.





Hepatic Cirrhosis Epidemiology Segmentation

The hepatic cirrhosis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current hepatic cirrhosis patient pool and forecasted trends for the seven individual major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The hepatic cirrhosis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Hepatic Cirrhosis Prevalent Cases

Hepatic Cirrhosis Gender-specific Cases

Hepatic Cirrhosis Age-specific Cases

Hepatic Cirrhosis Etiology-specific Cases

Hepatic Cirrhosis Treatment Market

Cirrhosis treatment techniques may differ depending on the disease stage and underlying etiology. In general, the treatment goals for compensated cirrhosis are to slow, stop, or reverse fibrosis progression and prevent decompensation events. In contrast, treatment goals for decompensated cirrhosis are to prevent further decompensation and death (e.g., by improving liver function) and to treat complications related to portal hypertension. EPCLUSA (Gilead Sciences) has been licensed by the US Food and Drug Administration to treat adult patients with chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV), both with and without cirrhosis. EPCLUSA is licensed for use in patients with moderate to severe cirrhosis in combination with the medication ribavirin.

Hepatic cirrhosis patients are also given statins and vaptans. Tolvaptan is recommended for hepatic cirrhosis treatment when renal function is preserved. Statins used in cirrhosis include atorvastatin, fluvastatin, lovastatin, pitavastatin, and simvastatin. Because of their pleiotropic qualities, statins are beneficial in the treatment of dyslipidemia in patients with liver disease. These qualities, such as alleviating endothelial dysfunction or possessing antioxidant, antifibrotic, anti-inflammatory, antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, proapoptotic, or immunomodulatory properties, are independent of their influence on cholesterol levels.

Key Hepatic Cirrhosis Therapies and Companies

Resmetirom: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Saroglitazar Magnesium: Zydus Therapeutics Inc.

PHIN-214 Subcutaneous injection: PharmaIN

RBX7455: Rebiotix Inc.

Albutein 20% Injectable Solution: Grifols Therapeutics LLC

Cabozantinib: Exelixis

VIR-2218: Vir Biotechnology, Inc

VIR-3434: Vir Biotechnology, Inc.

LPCN 1148: Lipocine Inc

VE303: Vedanta Biosciences, Inc.

Aldafermin: NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc

BIV201 continuous infusion: BioVie Inc.

OCE-205: Ocelot Bio, Inc

Elafibranor: Genfit

Seladelpar: CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc.

Namodenoson: Can-Fite BioPharma

BMS-986263: Bristol-Myers Squibb

BI 685509: Boehringer Ingelheim

EFX: Akero Therapeutics, Inc

HTD1801: HighTide Biopharma Pty Ltd

Bezafibrate: Intercept Pharmaceuticals

K-877-ER: Kowa Research Institute, Inc.

CNP-104: COUR Pharmaceutical Development Company, Inc.

MGL-3196: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Hepatic Cirrhosis Market Dynamics

The hepatic cirrhosis market is expected to change in the coming years due to increased disease awareness and healthcare spending around the world, which will increase the size of the hepatic cirrhosis market and allow drug manufacturers to extend their hepatic cirrhosis market penetration. The United States is predicted to account for the greatest part of the hepatic cirrhosis market in the 7MM due to favorable reimbursement scenarios, increased R&D spending in pharmaceutical companies and research institutes for new medication development, and the presence of key players in the domain. In addition, due to increased awareness about new treatment options and a mature regulatory framework, Europe is expected to be the second-largest market for liver cirrhosis therapy throughout the forecast period.

Moreover, the Japanese market for liver cirrhosis treatment is expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period (2023–2032). The region’s hepatic cirrhosis market growth can be ascribed to an increase in the prevalence of liver illnesses and an improvement in healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, the hepatic cirrhosis pipeline is highly robust; many possible therapies are being studied for hepatic cirrhosis treatment, and it is safe to assume that the therapeutic space will substantially impact the hepatic cirrhosis market throughout the forecast period.

However, certain factors may affect the growth of the hepatic cirrhosis market. The hepatic cirrhosis market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the hepatic cirrhosis market growth.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Base Year 2019 Key Hepatic Cirrhosis Companies Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Zydus Therapeutics Inc., PharmaIN, Rebiotix Inc., Grifols Therapeutics LLC, Exelixis, Vir Biotechnology, Inc., Lipocine Inc, Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, BioVie Inc., Ocelot Bio, Inc, Genfit, CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc., Can-Fite BioPharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Boehringer Ingelheim, Akero Therapeutics, Inc, HighTide Biopharma Pty Ltd, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Kowa Research Institute, Inc., COUR Pharmaceutical Development Company, Inc., and others Key Hepatic Cirrhosis Therapies Resmetirom, Saroglitazar Magnesium, PHIN-214 Subcutaneous injection, RBX7455, Albutein 20% Injectable Solution, Cabozantinib, VIR-2218, VIR-3434, LPCN 1148, VE303, Aldafermin, BIV201 continuous infusion, OCE-205, Elafibranor, Seladelpar, Namodenoson, BMS-986263, BI 685509, EFX, HTD1801, Bezafibrate, K-877-ER, CNP-104, MGL-3196, and others

Scope of the Hepatic Cirrhosis Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Hepatic Cirrhosis current marketed and emerging therapies

Hepatic Cirrhosis current marketed and emerging therapies Hepatic Cirrhosis Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Hepatic Cirrhosis Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Hepatic Cirrhosis Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Hepatic Cirrhosis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Hepatic Cirrhosis Market Key Insights 2. Hepatic Cirrhosis Market Report Introduction 3. Hepatic Cirrhosis Market Overview at a Glance 4. Hepatic Cirrhosis Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Hepatic Cirrhosis Treatment and Management 7. Hepatic Cirrhosis Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Hepatic Cirrhosis Marketed Drugs 10. Hepatic Cirrhosis Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Hepatic Cirrhosis Market Analysis 12. Hepatic Cirrhosis Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

