Global Food Encapsulation Market Size To Exceed USD 23.5 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 7.6%

New York, United States , April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Food Encapsulation Market Size is to Grow from USD 11.2 Billion in 2022 to USD 23.5 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the projected period. The global food encapsulation market is being driven by several key factors, including the increasing demand for convenience foods, growing demand for functional foods, technological advancements in food encapsulation techniques, rising demand for natural food encapsulants, and increasing demand for processed and packaged food products. These drivers are expected to continue to fuel the growth of the food encapsulation market in the coming years, as consumers continue to seek out convenient, healthy, and high-quality food products. As a result, the food encapsulation industry is likely to experience significant growth and innovation, as companies work to develop new and improved encapsulation solutions that meet the evolving needs of consumers and the food industry as a whole.

The global food encapsulation market refers to the use of encapsulation technology to enhance the shelf-life, stability, and efficacy of food products. Encapsulation involves the coating of active ingredients such as flavors, colors, and nutrients with a protective coating or shell, which can be made from a variety of materials including lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins. Encapsulation technology can be used in a wide range of food products, including beverages, bakery products, dairy products, confectionery, and processed foods. To prevent any reaction in the core phase, encapsulants act as a shielding material, shielding the core, which contains a sensitive bioactive agent, from light, oxygen, and water. Because they must be effective in creating a barrier between the internal phase and its surroundings, food-grade, biodegradable substances are strictly used in the design of encapsulated protective shells. The global food encapsulation market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, as consumers continue to demand convenient, healthy, and high-quality food products. The food encapsulation industry is likely to continue to innovate and develop new and improved encapsulation solutions to meet the evolving needs of consumers and the food industry. Encapsulation technology advancements have resulted in the development of more effective and efficient encapsulation methods. This has increased the market availability of encapsulated food ingredients and additives, as the result fueling demand for global food encapsulation market. However, the high cost of encapsulation technology is a major impediment to the global food encapsulation market's growth.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 130 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Food Encapsulation Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Shell Material (Emulsifiers, Lipids, Polysaccharides, and Proteins), By Technology (Hybrid Encapsulation, Microencapsulation, and Nanoencapsulation), By Core Phase (Enzymes, Minerals, Prebiotics, Organic Acids, Additives, Vitamins, Probiotics, Essential Oils, and Other Substances), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

The polysaccharides segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global food encapsulation market during the forecast period.

The global food encapsulation market is divided into emulsifiers, lipids, polysaccharides, and proteins based on the shell material. Among these, polysaccharides are expected to account for the largest share of the global food encapsulation market during the forecast period. The wide variety of polysaccharides available, their low cost, and their versatility in encapsulation applications can all be attributed to the growth.

The microencapsulation segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the global food encapsulation market over the study period.

The global food encapsulation market is divided into three segments based on technology: hybrid encapsulation, microencapsulation, and nanoencapsulation. Among these, the microencapsulation segment is expected to account for the majority of the global food encapsulation market during the study period. The growing demand and preference for microencapsulation due to its ease of manufacturing and superior functional advantages is the primary factor attributed to the segment's large share.

The probiotics segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global food encapsulation market over the projected timeframe.

The global food encapsulation market is classified into enzymes, minerals, prebiotics, organic acids, additives, vitamins, probiotics, essential oils, and other substances based on the core phase. Among these, the probiotics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global food encapsulation market over the forecast period. The rising demand for functional foods that promote digestive health is to blame for the rise. Probiotics are live microorganisms that, when consumed in sufficient quantities, provide health benefits. Probiotics can be preserved by encapsulation during food processing, storage, and digestion.

North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the global food encapsulation market during the predicted timeframe.

The North American region is anticipated to lead the global food encapsulation market. The pattern of growth is predicted to continue throughout the forecast period of 2022-2032. Among the major factors contributing to the large market are the increasing demand for encapsulation due to its use in the development of numerous food products; a number of well-established competitors in the region; and the region's increasing product development and innovation. During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the highest growth rate in the global food encapsulation market. The increased demand for processed foods and beverages in countries such as China, India, and Japan can be attributed to the growth. Furthermore, rising health and wellness awareness, as well as rising demand for functional foods and dietary supplements, are expected to propel the regional food encapsulation market forward.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Food Encapsulation Market include Balchem, Cargill, Incorporated, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Aveka Group, ABCO Laboratories Inc., Advanced Bionutrition Corp, Sphera Encapsulation, National Enzyme Company, Encapsys LLC, DuPont, Lycored Ltd., Sensient Technologies Corporation, DSM, BASF SE, Ingredion Incorporated, and Others.

Recent Developments

In March 2022, Kerry established a USD 137 million food technology and innovation excellence centre in Rome, Georgia. This would assist the company in innovating and entering new markets using food technologies.

