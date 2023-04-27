INE Awarded 4 Global InfoSec Awards at RSAC

Cary, NC, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE , the global leader in IT training, has been awarded four Global InfoSec Awards by Cyber Defense Magazine, the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine. After scouring more than 4,300 companies around the world, CDM has designated INE as:

Editor’s Choice – Cybersecurity Education for Enterprises

Best Product – Cybersecurity Training Videos

Publisher’s Choice – Cybersecurity Education for Small to Medium-Sized Businesses

Next Gen – Cybersecurity Training

The Global InfoSec Awards honor industry leaders worldwide for their innovations and focus on attempting to stop tomorrow’s breach today.

“INE embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today; providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime,” said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine. “INE is absolutely worthy of these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment.”

“We are proud to be recognized as a global leader in cybersecurity training,” said INE’s CEO Dara Warn. “We have invested significantly in expanding our platform to support hands-on learning through our Lab platform to better support cybersecurity professionals and experts in honing their craft and staying ahead of the industry. In addition to growing our training base, we are excited to release new certifications in 2023 to align to the evolving landscape of the cybersecurity industry.”

For more information on INE or to register for a free trial, click here .

About INE:

INE is the premier provider of online technical training for the IT industry. Harnessing the world’s most powerful hands-on lab platform, cutting-edge technology, global video distribution network, and world-class instructors, INE is the top training choice for Fortune 500 companies worldwide, and for IT professionals looking to advance their careers. INE’s suite of learning paths offers an incomparable depth of expertise across cybersecurity, cloud, networking, and data science. INE is committed to delivering the most advanced technical training on the planet, while also lowering the barriers worldwide for those looking to enter and excel in an IT career.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service.

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking “What’s Next?” so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

Attachment