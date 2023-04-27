Trinity Biotech Announces the Successful Closing of the $30 Million Sale of its Life Sciences Supply Business to Biosynth

DUBLIN, Ireland, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trinity Biotech plc (Nasdaq: TRIB) (the “Company”), a leading developer and manufacturer of diagnostic solutions for the point-of-care and clinical laboratory markets, today announced that it has closed the recently announced sale of its Fitzgerald Industries life sciences supply business, consisting of Benen Trading Ltd and Fitzgerald Industries International, Inc, to Biosynth for cash proceeds of approximately $30 million subject to customary adjustments. Biosynth is owned, amongst others, by KKR, Ampersand Capital Partners and management.



The Company has used approximately $11 million of the proceeds of the sale to repay approximately $10.1 million of its senior secured debt held by Perceptive Advisors plus an approximately $900,000 early repayment penalty. In connection with this transaction, the Company has entered into an amendment to its senior secured term loan credit facility with Perceptive Advisors, which significantly reduces the Company’s minimum revenue covenants under that loan.

Trinity Biotech wishes the Fitzgerald Industries team and Biosynth all the very best for the future.

Forward-Looking Statements

