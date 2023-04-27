TV Worldwide Launches ‘Global Energy Education TV’

Washington, D.C., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington D.C., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – TV Worldwide , an Internet TV Network of community-based Internet TV Channels targeted to professional discipline and advocacy group niche audiences, announced the launch of Global Energy Education TV ( www.GEETV.net ), an Internet TV Channel the will feature live and on-demand programming focused on energy and grid education principles for public awareness during the decarbonization-driven energy transition.

Global Energy Education TV is produced through a strategic partnership between TV Worldwide and The Institute of Global Energy Education



Global Energy Education TV serves a full audience spectrum of demographic audiences in the energy sector ranging from commercial energy companies and government regulators to energy thought leaders and stakeholders, in addition to the mainstream media, general public and STEM educators.

Sean Hagen, President of the Institute of Global Energy Education, Global Energy Education TV’s Executive Producer, commented, “We are committed to producing a robust, collaborative and innovative resource within a forum for live, interactive and on-demand programming. We strive to filter the energy industry’s abundant information as we vet it to ensure the viewer is getting the best factual news commentary regarding intelligent energy transition. The channel features multimedia content and curriculum spotlighting the latest information on energy and grid solutions that work. We seek to inform, educate and engage audiences to generate feedback and build intelligent consensus on energy strategies in a wide range of market sectors. Global Energy Education TV values input from our audiences on content and programming suggestions.”

“We’ve already had numerous inquiries and a high volume of initial traffic for content we featured during the initial launch of the Global Energy Education TV Channel’s demo version,” stated Dave Gardy, Chairman and CEO of TV Worldwide. “We look forward to growing the expanding Global Energy Education TV programming schedule with innovative, provocative and interactive live and on-demand programming to serve the audience in this dynamic sector, while Global Energy Education TV evolves into a full Internet TV Channel.”



ABOUT Global Energy Education TV ( www.GEETV.net )

Global Energy Education TV is the community-based, on-line destination Internet TV channel for live and on-demand energy education-related video programming. Global Energy Education TV is produced through a strategic partnership between the Internet TV Network, TV Worldwide and its strategic partner, The Institute of Global Energy Education. Launched in April 2023 in demo form, Global Energy Education TV serves a full spectrum of audiences in the energy arena, ranging from technology companies, colleges and universities, and congressional staffers to the general public, including STEM audiences. At Global Energy Education TV, we’re committed to creating a robust, collaborative and innovative resource and forum for live, interactive and on- demand programming, multimedia content and case studies featuring the latest information on energy technology and the grid, itself. We seek to inform, educate and engage audiences to generate feedback and build intelligent consensus on new energy topics and solutions in a wide range of market sectors. Global Energy Education TV values input from our audiences on content and programming suggestions at info@tvworldwide.com .



ABOUT TV Worldwide

Founded in 1999, TV Worldwide.com, Inc. (t/a TV Worldwide, Inc., www.TVWorldwide.com ) is a veteran-owned Internet TV solutions company that developed the first network of community-based Internet TV channels, primarily targeting niche enterprise/professional audiences ranging from the maritime industry to the cybersecurity and federal/public sectors. Known by many in the industry as "Intelligent Internet TV," Fortune 500 companies, 40 federal government agencies, and numerous associations including the National Association of Broadcasters have partnered with TV Worldwide to utilize TV Worldwide's live and on-demand state-of-the art video streaming content applications and Internet TV channels. In recognition of the company's pioneering unique achievements in new media solutions and content development, TV Worldwide has been selected by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) to webcast past Daytime Emmy Awards and the Emmy awards for Technology and Engineering. TV Worldwide Chairman and CEO Dave Gardy, has been honored by Streaming Media Magazine as one of the 25 Most Influential People in Streaming Media. Mr. Gardy also has served as the President of the International Webcasting Association (IWA) and was a member of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund Corporate Council.



