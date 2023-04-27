B2B Telecommunication Market Size is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 14.9% from 2022 to 2030

New York, US, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " B2B Telecommunication Market : By Solution, by M2M, By Enterprise Size, By Industry Vertical, By Region and Forecast till 2030”, the market is predicted to thrive substantially during the assessment era from 2022 to 2030 at a healthy CAGR of approximately 14.9% to attain a valuation of around USD 223.45 billion by the end of 2030.



The B2B telecommunication market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Market Research Future Insights. The report provides insights into the current state of the market and predicts future growth based on various factors such as industry trends, market segmentation, regional analysis, and competitive landscape.

B2B Telecommunication Market Key Players

Telstra Corporation Limited

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Telefonica, S.A.

Deutsche Telekom AG

Sprint Corporation (SoftBank Group Corporation)

AT&T Inc.

Vodafone Group PLC

NTT Communications Corporation

Orange S.A.

Amdocs Ltd, among others

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details B2B Telecommunication Market Size by 2030 USD 223.45 billion B2B Telecommunication Market CAGR during 2022-2030 14.9% Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Drivers Rise in demand for B2B telecommunication among corporate and government organizations Rise in industrialization and urbanization in several countries





Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on B2B Telecommunication Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/b2b-telecommunication-market-5953

Market Segmentation: B2B Telecommunication Market Segmented by Solution, Service, and End-User

The B2B telecommunication market is segmented by solution, service, and end-user. Based on solution, the market is divided into voice, data, and video communication. Voice communication solutions include VoIP, PBX, and other telephony services. Data communication solutions include internet, MPLS, and other networking services. Video communication solutions include video conferencing, web conferencing, and other collaboration tools.

Based on service, the market is divided into managed and professional services. Managed services include network monitoring, maintenance, and other services provided by a third-party. Professional services include consulting, integration, and other services provided by a vendor.

Based on end-user, the market is divided into small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. SMEs have less than 500 employees, while large enterprises have more than 500 employees.

Industry Trends: 5G and IoT are Game Changers for B2B Telecommunication Market

The B2B telecommunication market is constantly evolving, with new technologies and trends emerging every year. Two of the most significant trends in the market are the deployment of 5G networks and the adoption of IoT devices.

5G networks offer faster data speeds, lower latency, and higher capacity than previous generations of mobile networks. This makes 5G ideal for supporting IoT devices, which require high-speed, low-latency connectivity. As businesses adopt more IoT devices, the demand for 5G networks is expected to increase significantly.

Another trend in the market is the use of cloud-based telecommunication services. Cloud-based services offer scalability, flexibility, and cost-efficiency, making them ideal for businesses of all sizes. Moreover, cloud-based telecommunication services can be accessed from anywhere, making them perfect for remote work environments.

Covid-19 Impact: B2B Telecommunication Market Witnesses Increased Demand

The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the global economy in various ways, and the B2B telecommunication market is no exception. As businesses and individuals shifted to remote work, the demand for reliable and secure telecommunication services increased rapidly. Companies that provided cloud-based telecommunication services, video conferencing, and collaboration tools saw a surge in demand.

Moreover, the pandemic forced many businesses to digitize their operations and adopt new technologies. This led to increased demand for internet services, IoT devices, and other telecommunication solutions. As a result, the B2B telecommunication market witnessed a significant increase in demand during the pandemic.

Regional Analysis: Asia-Pacific Region to Witness Significant Growth in B2B Telecommunication Market

The B2B telecommunication market is analyzed based on regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the market due to increasing adoption of telecommunication solutions in the region. The region has the largest number of internet users in the world and is home to some of the fastest-growing economies.

North America and Europe are also expected to witness significant growth in the market due to the increasing adoption of cloud-based telecommunication services and IoT devices. The RoW is expected to witness moderate growth in the market due to the increasing demand for telecommunication solutions in developing countries.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of major companies operating in the B2B telecommunication market. Some of the key players in the market include AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Nokia Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Deutsche Telekom AG, Orange S.A., Vodafone Group Plc, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Tata Communications Limited.

AT&T Inc. is a US-based telecommunications company that provides voice, data, and video communication solutions to businesses of all sizes. The company operates in more than 200 countries and has a diverse portfolio of telecommunication services.

Verizon Communications Inc. is a US-based telecommunications company that provides a wide range of services, including voice, data, and video communication. The company operates in more than 150 countries and has a strong presence in the North American market.

Cisco Systems Inc. is a US-based technology company that provides a wide range of products and services, including networking, security, and collaboration solutions. The company has a strong presence in the B2B telecommunication market and offers a wide range of solutions to businesses of all sizes.

Nokia Corporation is a Finnish multinational telecommunications company that provides telecommunication solutions to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company has a diverse portfolio of products and services, including networking, cloud, and IoT solutions.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. is a Chinese multinational technology company that provides telecommunication solutions to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company has a strong presence in the B2B telecommunication market and offers a wide range of products and services, including networking, cloud, and IoT solutions.

Deutsche Telekom AG is a German multinational telecommunications company that provides telecommunication solutions to businesses and consumers in Europe and the United States. The company has a diverse portfolio of products and services, including mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet, and IPTV services.

Orange S.A. is a French multinational telecommunications company that provides telecommunication solutions to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company has a diverse portfolio of products and services, including mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet, and IPTV services.

Vodafone Group Plc is a British multinational telecommunications company that provides telecommunication solutions to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company has a diverse portfolio of products and services, including mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet, and IoT solutions.

