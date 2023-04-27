STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION Reports Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Operating Results

MILWAUKEE, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION (“STRATTEC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:STRT) today reported operating results for the fiscal third quarter ended April 2, 2023.



Net sales for the third quarter ended April 2, 2023 were $127.2 million, compared to net sales of $115.9 million for the third quarter ended March 27, 2022. Net loss was $2.3 million in the current year third quarter, compared to net income of $3.1 million in the prior year third quarter. Diluted loss per share for the current year third quarter was $0.57 compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.80 in the prior year third quarter.

For the nine months ended April 2, 2023, the Company’s net sales were $360.7 million compared to net sales of $329.2 million in the prior year nine-month period. Net loss during the current year nine-month period was $4.0 million compared to a net income of $6.6 million during the prior year nine-month period. Diluted loss per share was $1.01 during the nine-month period ended April 2, 2023 compared to diluted earnings per share of $1.70 during the nine-month period ended March 27, 2022.

Profitability for both the current year quarter and for the nine-month period ended April 2, 2023 was negatively impacted by higher inflationary costs for materials, labor and shipping compared with that for the respective prior year periods more than offsetting the higher sales effect.

Net sales to each of our customers in the current year quarter and prior year quarter were as follows (in millions):



Three Months Ended April 2, 2023 March 27, 2022 General Motors Company $ 37.5 $ 34.7 Ford Motor Company 23.3 19.2 Stellantis 21.6 23.0 Tier 1 Customers 19.8 15.3 Commercial and Other OEM Customers 13.8 16.5 Hyundai / Kia 11.2 7.2 TOTAL $ 127.2 $ 115.9



The quarter-over-quarter sales increase of $11.2 million was due to improved global semiconductor chip availability in the current year quarter relative to the prior year quarter, which positively impacted sales to General Motors Company, Ford Motor Company, Hyundai / Kia and Tier 1 Customers. Specifically, sales growth to General Motors Company in the current year quarter was attributed to higher production volumes of their GM and Chevrolet pickup trucks and SUVs for which we supply components. Increased sales to Ford Motor Company in the current year quarter were due to higher production volumes of their pickup trucks for which we supply components. And sales to Hyundai / Kia increased in the current year quarter due to higher production levels of their minivan.



The decrease in sales to Stellantis resulted primarily from its plant shutdowns in the current year quarter, which reduced production volumes compared to the prior year quarter. Sales to Commercial and Other OEM Customers, which are comprised of aftermarket products and vehicle access control products, such as latches, fobs, driver controls and door handles, declined in the current year quarter as compared to the prior year quarter due to the allocation of available semiconductor chips toward the production of components for production vehicles, rather than these aftermarket products.

Gross Profit margins declined to 7.9% in the current year quarter compared to 12.6% in the prior year quarter primarily due to higher cost of purchased materials, increased costs in our Mexican operations related to the mandatory minimum wage increase enacted by the Mexican Government effective January 1, 2023, and an unfavorable average U.S. dollar / Mexican Peso exchange rate between quarters. Additionally, the current year quarter includes a $1.3 million warranty provision associated with a customer's specific warranty claim involving our product.

Engineering, Selling and Administrative expenses increased $1.2 million in the current year quarter compared with the prior year quarter primarily due to higher outside expenditures on new product development associated with utilizing third party vendors for a portion of our development work.

Included in Other (Expense) Income, Net in the current year quarter compared to the prior year quarter were the following items (in thousands of dollars):

April 2, March 27, 2023

2022 Equity Earnings of VAST LLC Joint Venture $ 819 $ 577 Net Foreign Currency Transaction (Loss) (1,125 ) 470 Other (98 ) (188 ) $ (404 ) $ 859



The equity earnings of VAST LLC in the current year quarter compared to the prior year quarter were higher due to improved profitability in VAST China.

Frank Krejci President and CEO commented: “This quarter has proved to be another challenging one. Although shipping volumes improved from the previous quarter and we began to see modest relief in the cost of raw materials, the inflationary pressure from our suppliers continued to escalate.

Additionally, effective January 1 we began to feel the impact of a significant government mandated wage increase in Mexico. And while the U.S. dollar remained strong in much of the world, it has continued to weaken against the Mexican peso which put further pressure on our profitability.

As we look to the near future, the team is hard at work preparing the launch of new business with more favorable margins, and we continue to find ways to improve operational efficiencies, including vertical integration opportunities. We expect both to benefit our bottom line in the short and the long term.

Raising prices remains challenging due to long term contracts with our customers. While serious discussions continue with our customers on obtaining price concessions, the results to date have had limited financial benefit.

Our team continues to focus on securing price increases, implementing efficiency improvements, launching significant new business won over the last two years and pursuing new business with a heightened focus on Electric Vehicle opportunities.”

STRATTEC designs, develops, manufactures and markets automotive Access Control Products, including mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power liftgate systems, power tailgate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles and related products. These products are provided to customers in North America, and on a global basis through a unique strategic relationship with WITTE Automotive of Velbert, Germany and ADAC Automotive of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Under this relationship, STRATTEC, WITTE and ADAC market each company’s products to global customers under the “VAST Automotive Group” brand name. STRATTEC’s history in the automotive business spans over 110 years.

Certain statements contained in this release contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “planned,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” and “would.” Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties in the Company’s operations and business environment. These uncertainties include general economic conditions, in particular, relating to the automotive industry, consumer demand for the Company’s and its customers’ products, competitive and technological developments, customer purchasing actions, changes in warranty provisions and customers’ product recall policies, work stoppages at the Company or at the location of its key customers as a result of labor disputes, foreign currency fluctuations, uncertainties stemming from U.S. trade policies, tariffs and reaction to same from foreign countries, the volume and scope of product returns or customer cost reimbursement actions, adverse business and operational issues resulting from semiconductor chip supply shortages and the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and costs of operations (including fluctuations in the cost, and factors impacting the availability, of necessary raw materials). Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release. In addition, such uncertainties and other operational matters are discussed further in the Company’s quarterly and annual filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION

Condensed Results of Operations

(In Thousands except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Third Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended April 2, 2023 March 27, 2022 April 2, 2023 March 27, 2022 Net Sales $ 127,183 $ 115,943 $ 360,727 $ 329,192 Cost of Goods Sold 117,182 101,305 330,843 287,072 Gross Profit 10,001 14,638 29,884 42,120 Engineering, Selling & Administrative Expenses 12,485 11,261 37,266 34,683 (Loss) Income from Operations (2,484 ) 3,377 (7,382 ) 7,437 Interest Expense (266 ) (54 ) (591 ) (159 ) Other (Expense) Income, net (404 ) 859 470 1,249 (Loss) Income Before Provision for Income Taxes and Non- Controlling Interest (3,154 ) 4,182 (7,503 ) 8,527 Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes 133 50 (1,638 ) 339 Net (Loss) Income (3,287 ) 4,132 (5,865 ) 8,188 Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest (1,031 ) 989 (1,895 ) 1,556 Net (Loss) Income Attributable to STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION $ (2,256 ) $ 3,143 $ (3,970 ) $ 6,632 (Loss) Earnings Per Share: Basic $ (0.57 ) $ 0.81 $ (1.01 ) $ 1.72 Diluted $ (0.57 ) $ 0.80 $ (1.01 ) $ 1.70 Average Basic Shares Outstanding 3,928 3,871 3,918 3,856 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 3,928 3,916 3,918 3,906 Other Capital Expenditures $ 4,247 $ 4,045 $ 13,724 $ 9,407 Depreciation $ 4,347 $ 4,756 $ 13,145 $ 14,724





STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION

Condensed Balance Sheet Data

(In Thousands)

(Unaudited)

April 2, 2023 July 3, 2022 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 12,086 $ 8,774 Receivables, net 83,581 75,827 Inventories, net 69,615 80,482 Customer Tooling in Progress, net 20,516 10,828 Other Current Assets 21,227 12,321 Total Current Assets 207,025 188,232 Investment in Joint Ventures 27,773 26,654 Other Long-term Assets 12,565 12,519 Property, Plant and Equipment, net 94,035 91,729 $ 341,398 $ 319,134 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 48,546 $ 43,950 Other 47,034 37,579 Total Current Liabilities 95,580 81,529 Accrued Pension and Postretirement Obligations 2,543 2,588 Borrowings Under Credit Facility 21,000 11,000 Other Long-term Liabilities 3,802 4,070 Shareholders' Equity 339,863 342,568 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (16,572 ) (18,588 ) Less: Treasury Stock (135,542 ) (135,580 ) Total STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION Shareholders' Equity 187,749 188,400 Non-Controlling Interest 30,724 31,547 Total Shareholders' Equity 218,473 219,947 $ 341,398 $ 319,134





STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION

Condensed Cash Flow Statement Data

(In Thousands)

(Unaudited)

Third Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended April 2, 2023 March 27, 2022 April 2, 2023 March 27, 2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net (Loss) Income $ (3,287 ) $ 4,132 $ (5,865 ) $ 8,188 Adjustments to Reconcile Net (Loss) Income to Cash (Used In) Provided by Operating Activities: Depreciation 4,347 4,756 13,145 14,724 Equity Earnings in Joint Ventures (819 ) (577 ) (1,934 ) (941 ) Foreign Currency Transaction Loss 1,529 319 2,114 76 Unrealized Loss (Gain) on Peso Forward Contracts 70 (724 ) 93 (500 ) Stock Based Compensation Expense 265 239 1,139 873 Change in Operating Assets/Liabilities (3,665 ) 3,439 (1,767 ) (11,151 ) Other, net 337 181 587 514 Net Cash (Used In) Provided by Operating Activities (1,223 ) 11,765 7,512 11,783

Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Investment in Joint Ventures (133 ) (75 ) (237 ) (75 ) Additions to Property, Plant & Equipment (4,247 ) (4,045 ) (13,724 ) (9,407 ) Proceeds on Sales of Property, Plant & Equipment 11 - 15 - Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (4,369 ) (4,120 ) (13,946 ) (9,482 )

Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Borrowings on Line of Credit Facility 4,000 3,000 13,000 11,000 Payments on Line of Credit Facility - (8,000 ) (3,000 ) (11,000 ) Dividends Paid to Non-Controlling Interest of

Subsidiary - (600 ) (600 ) (1,200 ) Exercise of Stock Options and Employee Stock

Purchases 18 245 164 884 Net Cash Provided by (Used In) Financing Activities 4,018 (5,355 ) 9,564 (316 )

Effect of Foreign Currency Fluctuations on Cash 82 98 182 9

Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash & Cash Equivalents (1,492 ) 2,388 3,312 1,994

Cash & Cash Equivalents: Beginning of Period 13,578 14,071 8,774 14,465 End of Period $ 12,086 $ 16,459 $ 12,086 $ 16,459



