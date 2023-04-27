Accolade Announces Results for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 

Fiscal fourth quarter 2023 revenue of $99.0 million, a 6% increase compared to fiscal fourth quarter 2022 revenue of $93.8 million



Fiscal year 2023 revenue of $363.1 million, a 17% increase compared to fiscal 2022 revenue of $310.0 million

SEATTLE, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) today announced financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended February 28, 2023.

“Fiscal year 2023 marked a transformational time for Accolade, as we tightly integrated our acquisitions, greatly expanded our presence across the healthcare ecosystem, and delivered against our financial objectives. We demonstrated strength across the mix of bookings, signing a significant number of new customers and expanding existing relationships. We diversified our business across customer size and verticals, across solutions, and across distribution channels. We increased our footprint with our growing portfolio of offerings. And our competitive advantage continued to grow as evidenced by our win rate and the increasing number of customers who are purchasing more than one of our solutions as bundles. We enter fiscal year 2024 as a more streamlined organization carrying significant momentum on our path to creating the first nationwide, customer-obsessed healthcare delivery company,” said Rajeev Singh, Accolade Chief Executive Officer.

Financial Highlights for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year ended February 28, 2023

Three Months Ended February 28, % Twelve Months Ended February 28, % 2023 2022 Change(3) 2023 2022 Change(3) (in millions, except percentages) (in millions, except percentages) GAAP Financial Data: Revenue $ 99.0 $ 93.8 6 % $ 363.1 $ 310.0 17 % Net Loss(1) $ (30.4 ) $ (34.6 ) 12 % $ (459.7 ) $ (123.1 ) (273 )% Non-GAAP Financial Data(2): Adjusted EBITDA $ 2.8 $ 1.8 56 % $ (36.5 ) $ (42.4 ) 14 % Adjusted Gross Profit $ 50.0 $ 51.0 (2 )% $ 170.1 $ 144.2 18 % Adjusted Gross Margin 50.5 % 54.4 % 46.8 % 46.5 %

(1) A non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $299.7 million was recorded during the year ended February 28, 2023.

(2) A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in this press release in the accompanying Financial Tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

(3) Percentages are calculated from accompanying Financial Tables and may differ from percentage change of numbers in Financial Highlights table due to rounding.

Steve Barnes, Accolade Chief Financial Officer, commented, “Despite the macroeconomic pressures in fiscal 2023, Accolade delivered against our financial objectives, highlighted by more than 30% growth in new ARR bookings and similarly strong growth driven by our virtual primary care offering. We now serve more than 800 customers covering more than 12 million lives. The combination of that scale, our strong balance sheet, and the actions we took in February to align our organization and our cost structure, allows us to improve our expected Adjusted EBITDA loss by nearly 50% vs. our previous guidance, and bring us much closer to achieving positive cash flow.”

Financial Outlook

Accolade provides forward-looking guidance on revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure.

For the fiscal first quarter ending May 31, 2023, we expect:

Revenue between $89 million and $91 million

Adjusted EBITDA between $(15) million and $(18) million

For the fiscal year ending February 29, 2024, we expect:

Revenue of approximately $410 million

Adjusted EBITDA between (2)% and (4)% of revenue, or $(8) million and $(16) million

Accolade has not reconciled guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and has not provided forward-looking guidance for net loss, because there are items that may impact net loss, including stock-based compensation, that are not within the company’s control or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future growth and our financial outlook. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “maintain,” “might,” “likely,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms.

Important risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Accolade’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings, which should be read in conjunction with any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Accolade as of the date hereof, and it does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

About Accolade, Inc.

Accolade (Nasdaq: ACCD) is a Personalized Healthcare company that provides millions of people and their families with exceptional healthcare experiences so they can live their healthiest lives. Accolade’s employer, health plan, and consumer solutions combine virtual primary care and mental health, expert medical opinion, and best-in-class care navigation. These offerings are built on a platform that is engineered to care through predictive engagement of population health needs, proactive care that improves outcomes and cost savings, and by addressing barriers to access and continuity of care. Accolade consistently receives consumer satisfaction ratings of over 90%. For more information, visit accolade.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Financial Tables

Accolade, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

February 28, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 321,083 $ 365,853 Accounts receivable, net 23,435 21,116 Unbilled revenue 3,260 9,685 Current portion of deferred contract acquisition costs 4,022 3,015 Prepaid and other current assets 14,149 9,468 Total current assets 365,949 409,137 Property and equipment, net 14,763 11,797 Operating lease right-of-use assets 29,525 33,126 Goodwill 278,191 577,896 Intangible assets, net 203,202 244,690 Deferred contract acquisition costs 9,815 7,205 Other assets 1,624 1,678 Total assets $ 903,069 $ 1,285,529 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,155 $ 7,837 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 11,744 11,000 Accrued compensation 39,346 39,189 Due to customers 15,694 16,263 Current portion of deferred revenue 35,191 30,875 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 7,284 6,589 Total current liabilities 119,414 111,753 Loans payable, net of unamortized issuance costs 282,323 280,666 Operating lease liabilities 27,189 32,486 Other noncurrent liabilities 203 4,562 Deferred revenue 154 268 Total liabilities 429,283 429,735 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Common stock par value $0.0001; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 73,089,075 and 67,098,477 shares issued and outstanding at February 28, 2023 and 2022, respectively 7 7 Additional paid‑in capital 1,428,073 1,350,431 Accumulated deficit (954,294 ) (494,644 ) Total stockholders’ equity 473,786 855,794 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 903,069 $ 1,285,529

Accolade, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended February 28, February 28, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) (in thousands) Revenue $ 99,025 $ 93,756 $ 363,142 $ 310,021 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 51,048 43,593 198,905 169,019 Operating expenses: Product and technology 24,082 22,367 101,347 83,664 Sales and marketing 23,540 23,631 99,113 86,765 General and administrative 19,914 29,470 81,209 99,106 Depreciation and amortization 11,628 11,641 46,377 42,608 Goodwill impairment — — 299,705 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration — (7,134 ) — (45,416 ) Total operating expenses 79,164 79,975 627,751 266,727 Loss from operations (31,187 ) (29,812 ) (463,514 ) (125,725 ) Interest income (expense), net 739 (768 ) 255 (2,905 ) Other income (expense) (36 ) (114 ) (15 ) (133 ) Loss before income taxes (30,484 ) (30,694 ) (463,274 ) (128,763 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 51 (3,862 ) 3,624 5,639 Net loss $ (30,433 ) $ (34,556 ) $ (459,650 ) $ (123,124 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.42 ) $ (0.51 ) $ (6.45 ) $ (1.93 ) Weighted‑average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 72,075,136 67,301,856 71,279,831 63,823,270

The following table summarizes the amount of stock-based compensation included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended February 28, February 28, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) (in thousands) Cost of revenue $ 1,149 $ 866 $ 4,794 $ 3,197 Product and technology 5,950 5,253 24,995 18,744 Sales and marketing 4,503 3,787 17,275 12,822 General and administrative 6,233 17,206 25,580 38,176 Total stock‑based compensation $ 17,835 $ 27,112 $ 72,644 $ 72,939

Accolade, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

(In thousands)

Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2023 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (459,650 ) $ (123,124 ) $ (50,652 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Goodwill impairment 299,705 — — Depreciation and amortization expense 46,377 42,608 8,212 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 3,698 2,945 1,657 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — (45,416 ) — Deferred income taxes (3,997 ) (6,132 ) — Noncash interest expense 1,660 1,673 2,252 Stock‑based compensation expense 72,644 72,939 9,576 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and unbilled revenue 4,106 (11,829 ) (10,648 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,131 (1,899 ) 2,991 Deferred contract acquisition costs (7,314 ) (4,148 ) (4,690 ) Deferred revenue and due to customers 3,634 13,986 (2,700 ) Accrued compensation 157 (2,519 ) 16,356 Other liabilities 1,627 (106 ) (505 ) Other assets (4,483 ) (1,328 ) 2,919 Net cash used in operating activities (40,705 ) (62,350 ) (25,232 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capitalized software development costs (5,123 ) (1,096 ) (374 ) Purchases of property and equipment (2,105 ) (2,521 ) (1,991 ) Purchase of marketable securities — (99,998 ) — Sale of marketable securities — 99,998 — Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (259,996 ) — Earnout payments to MD Insider — — (58 ) Net cash used in investing activities (7,228 ) (263,613 ) (2,423 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 2,927 4,703 2,379 Proceeds from stock option exercises 2,064 8,600 9,348 Payment of contingent consideration for acquisition (1,828 ) — — Payments of equity issuance costs — (60 ) — Payment of debt issuance costs — (8,368 ) — Payment for purchase of capped calls — (34,443 ) — Proceeds from borrowings on debt — 287,500 51,166 Proceeds from public offerings, net of underwriters' discounts and commissions and offering costs — — 439,410 Repayments of debt principal — — (73,166 ) Payments related to debt retirement — — (753 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 3,163 257,932 428,384 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (44,770 ) (68,031 ) 400,729 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 365,853 433,884 33,155 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 321,083 $ 365,853 $ 433,884 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest paid $ 1,640 $ 930 $ 2,296 Issuance of stock options in lieu of cash bonus $ — $ — $ 5,735 Fixed assets included in accounts payable $ 771 $ 161 $ 232 Other receivable related to stock option exercises $ 13 $ 4 $ 97 Income taxes paid $ 157 $ 122 $ 149 Common stock issued in connection with acquisitions $ — $ 455,586 $ 156 Replacement awards issued in connection with acquisitions $ — $ 6,729 $ —

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures to help us evaluate trends, establish budgets, measure the effectiveness and efficiency of our operations, and determine employee incentives. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance. A reconciliation is provided below for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. In evaluating these non-GAAP financial measures, you should be aware that in the future we expect to incur expenses similar to the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by these expenses or any unusual or nonrecurring items.

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin

Adjusted Gross Profit is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as revenue less cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization, and excluding stock-based compensation and severance costs. We define Adjusted Gross Margin as our Adjusted Gross Profit divided by our revenue. We believe Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin are useful to investors, as they eliminate the impact of certain noncash expenses and allow a direct comparison of these measures between periods without the impact of noncash expenses and certain other nonrecurring operating expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude interest expense (income), net, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition and integration-related costs, goodwill impairment, change in fair value of contingent consideration, severance costs, and other expense (income). Severance costs include severance payments related to the realignment of our resources. Other expense (income) includes foreign exchange gain or loss. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides investors with useful information on period-to-period performance as evaluated by management and comparison with our past financial performance. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this measure generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA have certain limitations, including that they exclude the impact of certain non-cash charges, such as depreciation and amortization, whereas underlying assets may need to be replaced and result in cash capital expenditures, and stock-based compensation expense, which is a recurring charge.

The following table presents, for the periods indicated, a reconciliation of our revenue to Adjusted Gross Profit:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended February 28, February 28, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands, except percentages) (in thousands, except percentages) Revenue $ 99,025 $ 93,756 $ 363,142 $ 310,021 Less: Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization (51,048 ) (43,593 ) (198,905 ) (169,019 ) Gross profit, excluding depreciation and amortization 47,977 50,163 164,237 141,002 Add: Stock-based compensation, cost of revenue 1,149 866 4,794 3,197 Severance costs, cost of revenue 911 — 1,025 — Adjusted Gross Profit $ 50,037 $ 51,029 $ 170,056 $ 144,199 Gross margin, excluding depreciation and amortization 48.4 % 53.5 % 45.2 % 45.5 % Adjusted Gross Margin 50.5 % 54.4 % 46.8 % 46.5 %

The following table presents, for the periods indicated, a reconciliation of our Adjusted EBITDA to our net income (loss):

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended February 28, February 28, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) (in thousands) Net Loss $ (30,433 ) $ (34,556 ) $ (459,650 ) $ (123,124 ) Adjusted for: Interest expense (income), net (739 ) 768 (255 ) 2,905 Income tax expense (benefit) (51 ) 3,862 (3,624 ) (5,639 ) Depreciation and amortization 11,628 11,641 46,377 42,608 Stock-based compensation 17,835 27,112 72,644 72,939 Acquisition and integration-related costs(1) 779 11 1,218 13,219 Goodwill impairment — — 299,705 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration — (7,134 ) — (45,416 ) Severance costs(2) 3,777 — 7,065 — Other expense 36 114 15 133 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,832 $ 1,818 $ (36,505 ) $ (42,375 )