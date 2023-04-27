AXT, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Fremont, California, UNITED STATES

FREMONT, Calif., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXT, Inc. (NasdaqGS: AXTI), a leading manufacturer of compound semiconductor wafer substrates, today reported financial results for the first quarter, ended March 31, 2023.

Management Qualitative Comments

“As expected, revenue took a step back in Q1 as a result of the inventory correction that we began to see late last summer,” said Morris Young, chief executive officer. “Despite lower revenues, we feel confident in our market position and strong customer relationships. We have continued to focus on manufacturing efficiencies, and are having increasing success in our recycling efforts, which benefitted our gross margin performance. As we look forward, we believe that the trends that have driven our revenue and customer expansion remain intact. We continue to excel in our technical capabilities and are readying our business to support new applications and future growth. Further, we continue to work towards improving our efficiency, and are focusing on accelerating our return to profitability.”

First Quarter 2023 Results

  • Revenue for the first quarter of 2023 was $19.4 million, compared with $26.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $39.7 million for the first quarter of 2022.
  • GAAP gross margin was 26.3 percent of revenue for the first quarter of 2023, compared with 32.1 percent of revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 33.6 percent for the first quarter of 2022.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 26.9 percent of revenue for the first quarter of 2023, compared with 32.5 percent of revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 33.8 percent for the first quarter of 2022.
  • GAAP operating expenses were $9.5 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared with $9.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $9.6 million for the first quarter of 2022.
  • Non-GAAP operating expenses were $8.7 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared with $9.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $8.6 million for the first quarter of 2022.
  • GAAP operating profit/(loss) for the first quarter of 2023 was an operating loss of ($4.4) million, compared with an operating loss of ($1.0) million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and an operating profit of $3.7 million for the first quarter of 2022.
  • Non-GAAP operating profit/(loss) for the first quarter of 2023 was an operating loss of ($3.5) million, compared with an operating loss of ($0.3) million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and an operating profit of $4.8 million for the first quarter of 2022.
  • Non-operating income and expense, taxes and minority interest for the first quarter of 2023 was a net gain of $1.1 million, compared with a net gain of $2.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and an expense of $0.5 million for the first quarter of 2022.
  • GAAP net income/(loss) in the first quarter of 2023 was a loss of ($3.3) million, or ($0.08) per share, compared with net income of $1.3 million or $0.03 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022 and net income of $3.2 million or $0.07 per share for the first quarter of 2022.
  • Non-GAAP net income/(loss) in the first quarter of 2023 was net loss of ($2.4) million, or ($0.06) per share, compared with net income of $2.1 million or $0.05 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022 and net income of $4.3 million or $0.10 per share for the first quarter of 2022.

STAR Market Listing Update

On January 10, 2022, AXT announced that Beijing Tongmei Xtal Technology Co., Ltd. (“Tongmei”), its subsidiary in Beijing, China, submitted to the Shanghai Stock Exchange (the “SSE”) its application to list its shares in an initial public offering (the “IPO”) on the SSE’s Sci-Tech innovAtion boaRd (the “STAR Market”) and the application was accepted for review. Subsequently, Tongmei responded to several rounds of questions received from the SSE. On July 12, 2022, the SSE approved the listing of Tongmei’s shares in an IPO on the STAR Market. On August 1, 2022, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (the “CSRC”) accepted for review Tongmei’s IPO application. The STAR Market IPO remains subject to review and approval by the CSRC and other authorities. The process of going public on the STAR Market includes several periods of review and, therefore, is a lengthy process. Subject to review and approval by the CSRC and other authorities, Tongmei hopes to accomplish this goal in the coming months. AXT has posted a brief summary of the plan and the process on its website at http://www.axt.com.

Conference Call

The company will host a conference call to discuss these results today at 1:30 p.m. PT. The conference call can be accessed at (888) 300-4150 (passcode 7175811). The call will also be simulcast at www.axt.com. Replays will be available at (800) 770-2030 (passcode 7175811) until May 11, 2023. Financial and statistical information to be discussed in the call will be available on the company’s website immediately prior to commencement of the call. Additional investor information can be accessed at http://www.axt.com or by calling the company’s Investor Relations Department at (510) 438-4700.

About AXT, Inc.

AXT is a material science company that develops and manufactures high-performance compound and single element semiconductor substrate wafers comprising indium phosphide (InP), gallium arsenide (GaAs) and germanium (Ge). The company’s substrate wafers are used when a typical silicon substrate wafer cannot meet the performance requirements of a semiconductor or optoelectronic device. End markets include 5G infrastructure, data center connectivity (silicon photonics), passive optical networks, LED lighting, lasers, sensors, power amplifiers for wireless devices and satellite solar cells. AXT’s worldwide headquarters are in Fremont, California where the company maintains sales, administration and customer service functions. AXT has its Asia headquarters in Beijing, China and manufacturing facilities in three separate locations in China. In addition, as part of its supply chain strategy, the company has partial ownership in ten companies in China producing raw materials for its manufacturing process. For more information, see AXT’s website at http://www.axt.com.

The foregoing paragraphs contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal securities laws, including, for example, statements regarding the timing and completion of the proposed listing of shares of Tongmei on the STAR Market. Additional examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding the market demand for our products, our product mix, our growth prospects and opportunities for continued business expansion, including technology trends, new applications and the ramping of Tier-1 customers, our market opportunity, our ability to lead our industry, our relocation, our expectations with respect to our business prospects and financial results, including our gross margin performance, and our development of larger diameter substrates that we believe will enable the next generation of technology innovation across a number of end-markets. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to uncertainties and factors relating to the company’s operations and business environment, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements contained in the foregoing discussion. These uncertainties and factors include but are not limited to: the requests for redemptions by private equity funds in China of investments in Tongmei, the administrative challenges in satisfying the requirements of various government agencies in China in connection with the listing of shares of Tongmei on the STAR Market, continued open access to companies to list shares on the STAR Market, investor enthusiasm for new listings of shares on the STAR Market and geopolitical tensions between China and the United States. Additional uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the timing and receipt of significant orders; the cancellation of orders and return of product; emerging applications using chips or devices fabricated on our substrates; end-user acceptance of products containing chips or devices fabricated on our substrates; our ability to bring new products to market; product announcements by our competitors; the ability to control costs and improve efficiency; the ability to utilize our manufacturing capacity; product yields and their impact on gross margins; the relocation of manufacturing lines and ramping of production; possible factory shutdowns as a result of air pollution in China or COVID-19; COVID-19 or other outbreaks of a contagious disease; tariffs and other trade war issues; the financial performance of our partially owned supply chain companies; policies and regulations in China; and other factors as set forth in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Each of these factors is difficult to predict and many are beyond the company’s control. The company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

AXT, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

        
     Three Months Ended     
  March 31, 
  2023     2022  
        
Revenue $19,405  $39,653  
Cost of revenue  14,295   26,345  
Gross profit  5,110   13,308  
Operating expenses:       
Selling, general and administrative  5,952   6,450  
Research and development  3,595   3,159  
Total operating expenses  9,547   9,609  
Income (loss) from operations  (4,437)  3,699  
Interest expense, net  (397)  (183) 
Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures  1,034   1,125  
Other income (expense), net  282   (9) 
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes  (3,518)  4,632  
Provision for income taxes  148   660  
Net income (loss)  (3,666)  3,972  
Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests  318   (807) 
Net income (loss) attributable to AXT, Inc. $(3,348) $3,165  
Net income (loss) attributable to AXT, Inc. per common share:       
Basic $(0.08) $0.07  
Diluted $(0.08) $0.07  
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:       
Basic  42,498   41,871  
Diluted  42,498   42,662  


AXT, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited, in thousands)

       
     March 31,    December 31,
  2023
 2022
       
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $35,436  $34,948 
Restricted cash  9,457   6,400 
Short-term investments  7,016   9,339 
Accounts receivable, net  21,345   29,252 
Inventories  91,678   89,629 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  12,070   13,977 
Total current assets  177,002   183,545 
Long-term investments  1,642   2,118 
Property, plant and equipment, net  162,524   161,017 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  1,659   1,761 
Other assets  23,796   21,631 
Total assets $366,623  $370,072 
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $6,766  $10,084 
Accrued liabilities  13,201   18,164 
Bank loans  52,821   47,078 
Total current liabilities  72,788   75,326 
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities  1,275   1,322 
Other long-term liabilities  4,222   3,678 
Total liabilities  78,285   80,326 
       
Redeemable noncontrolling interests  44,920   44,846 
       
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred stock  3,532   3,532 
Common stock  44   44 
Additional paid-in capital  236,192   235,308 
Accumulated deficit  (17,507)  (14,159)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (2,260)  (3,118)
Total AXT, Inc. stockholders’ equity  220,001   221,607 
Noncontrolling interests  23,417   23,293 
Total stockholders’ equity  243,418   244,900 
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and stockholders’ equity $366,623  $370,072 


AXT, INC.
Reconciliation of Statements of Operations Under GAAP and Non-GAAP
(Unaudited, in thousands)

        
     Three Months Ended     
  March 31, 
  2023     2022 
GAAP gross profit $5,110  $13,308 
Stock-based compensation expense  106   113 
Non-GAAP gross profit $5,216  $13,421 
        
GAAP operating expenses $9,547  $9,609 
Stock-based compensation expense  809   975 
Non-GAAP operating expenses $8,738  $8,634 
        
GAAP income (loss) from operations $(4,437) $3,699 
Stock-based compensation expense  915   1,088 
Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $(3,522) $4,787 
        
GAAP net income (loss) $(3,348) $3,165 
Stock-based compensation expense  915   1,088 
Non-GAAP net income (loss) $(2,433) $4,253 
        
GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share $(0.08) $0.07 
Stock-based compensation expense per diluted share $0.02  $0.03 
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share $(0.06) $0.10 
        
Shares used to compute diluted net income per share  42,498   42,662 


