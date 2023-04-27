Avid Technology Announces Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid® (NASDAQ: AVID), a leading technology provider that powers the media and entertainment industry, announced today that Jeff Rosica, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Ken Gayron, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, will host a conference call on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. ET to discuss the company's earnings for the first quarter of 2023, ended March 31, 2023, which will be published after the market closes that day. Investors are invited to register for the Zoom video webinar by visiting https://ir.avid.com/events-and-presentations. A replay will be available for a limited time by visiting the Events & Presentations page on Avid’s investor relations website at https://ir.avid.com.



Avid Powers Greater Creators

People who create media for a living become greater creators with Avid’s award-winning technology solutions to make, manage and monetize today’s most celebrated video and audio content—from iconic movies and binge-worthy TV series, to network news and sports, to recorded music and the live stage. What began more than 30 years ago with our invention of nonlinear digital video editing has led to individual artists, creative teams and organizations everywhere subscribing to our powerful tools and collaborating securely in the cloud. We continue to re-imagine the many ways editors, musicians, producers, journalists and other content creators will bring their stories to life. Discover the possibilities at avid.com and join the conversation on social media with the multitude of brilliant creative people who choose Avid for a lifetime of success.

© 2023 Avid Technology, Inc., Avid and its logo are property of Avid. All rights reserved. Other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Investor Contact:

Whit Rappole

Avid

IR@avid.com

PR Contact:

Jim Sheehan

Avid

jim.sheehan@avid.com