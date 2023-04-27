Seacoast Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Well-Positioned $15 Billion Balance Sheet with Strong Capital and Liquidity



Strong Deposit Franchise with Granular, Longstanding Customer Base

Completes Acquisition of Professional Holding Corp.

STUART, Fla., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ("Seacoast" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SBCF) today reported net income in the first quarter of 2023 of $11.8 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, including $17.5 million in combined merger-related costs for the acquisitions of both Drummond Banking Company (“Drummond”) and Professional Holding Corp. (“Professional”). Adjusted net income1 for the first quarter of 2023 was $29.2 million, or $0.36 per diluted share. The first quarter results included recording a day-1 provision for credit losses of $26.6 million upon the acquisition of Professional Holding Corp.

Pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 were $46.3 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 1% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of 40% compared to the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 were $71.1 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of 70% compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Charles M. Shaffer, Seacoast's Chairman and CEO said, "Seacoast delivered another quarter of strong financial performance, with continued solid growth in pre-tax pre-provision earnings. We closed on our acquisition of Professional, increasing Seacoast’s market share in the attractive and fast-growing South Florida market.”

Shaffer added, “Recent events in the banking industry nationally emphasize the importance of Seacoast’s strong deposit franchise, disciplined credit and conservative balance sheet principles. Over our 96-year history, Seacoast has focused on executing a balanced growth strategy that emphasizes a relationship-driven approach to customer acquisition. This, in turn, has produced a granular and diverse loan portfolio and a broadly diversified and stable funding base. We today serve more than 270,000 customers in a wide variety of segments and industries, including consumers, small businesses, middle market operating companies, municipalities, and other governmental entities.”

"We have never chased transactional business and have instead, carefully constructed our balance sheet by building strong customer relationships and avoiding lending or deposit concentrations. Our relationship-focused strategy is supported by a robust balance sheet. Our common equity tier 1 ratio was 12.80% at March 31, 2023, and the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.4%. Even after adjusting all held-to-maturity securities to fair value, our tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is a very strong 7.8%. Our liquidity position is also strong with a loan-to-deposit ratio of 82%, allowing balance sheet flexibility as we move forward."

"Seacoast will maintain its commitment to our fortress balance sheet, demonstrating resilience while continuing to serve our customers and generating value for our shareholders over the long term," Shaffer concluded.

Acquisitions Update

On January 31, 2023, the Company acquired Professional, the sixth largest bank headquartered in South Florida. Direct merger-related costs totaled $8.1 million, the day-1 provision for credit losses on loans was $26.6 million, and the day-1 provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments was $1.0 million. Full integration and system conversion activities are expected to be completed late in the second quarter of 2023, and merger-related expense synergies are expected to be realized starting in the third quarter of 2023.

In February 2023, we successfully completed the integration of Drummond, which was acquired in October 2022, incurring conversion-related costs of $9.5 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Financial Results

Income Statement

Net income was $11.8 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $23.9 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the prior quarter, and $20.6 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the prior year quarter. The first quarter 2023 results included $26.6 million in provision for credit losses on loans acquired in the Professional acquisition. Adjusted net income 1 for the first quarter of 2023 was $29.2 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to $39.9 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the prior quarter, and $27.1 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the prior year quarter.

was $11.8 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $23.9 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the prior quarter, and $20.6 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the prior year quarter. The first quarter 2023 results included $26.6 million in provision for credit losses on loans acquired in the Professional acquisition. Adjusted net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $29.2 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to $39.9 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the prior quarter, and $27.1 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the prior year quarter. Net revenues were $153.6 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $16.2 million, or 12%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $61.7 million, or 67%, compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted revenues 1 were $151.4 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $14.0 million, or 10%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $59.0 million, or 64%, compared to the prior year quarter.

were $153.6 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $16.2 million, or 12%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $61.7 million, or 67%, compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted revenues were $151.4 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $14.0 million, or 10%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $59.0 million, or 64%, compared to the prior year quarter. On an adjusted basis, pre-tax pre-provision earnings 1 were $71.1 million, an increase of 7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of 70% compared to the first quarter of 2022.

were $71.1 million, an increase of 7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of 70% compared to the first quarter of 2022. Net interest income totaled $131.2 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $11.4 million, or 10%, from the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of $54.6 million, or 71%, compared to the first quarter of 2022.

totaled $131.2 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $11.4 million, or 10%, from the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of $54.6 million, or 71%, compared to the first quarter of 2022. Net interest margin decreased only five basis points to 4.31% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to 4.36% in the fourth quarter of 2022. The decline in the net interest margin from the prior quarter was driven by the continued effect of an inverted yield curve, and additional excess liquidity added to the balance sheet late in the quarter. Securities yields increased eight basis points to 2.85%, and loan yields increased 57 basis points to 5.86%. The cost of deposits increased to 77 basis points for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 21 basis points in the prior quarter. The effect on net interest margin of accretion on purchase discounts on acquired loans in the first quarter of 2023 was 53 basis points, compared to 35 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2022.

decreased only five basis points to 4.31% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to 4.36% in the fourth quarter of 2022. The decline in the net interest margin from the prior quarter was driven by the continued effect of an inverted yield curve, and additional excess liquidity added to the balance sheet late in the quarter. Securities yields increased eight basis points to 2.85%, and loan yields increased 57 basis points to 5.86%. The cost of deposits increased to 77 basis points for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 21 basis points in the prior quarter. The effect on net interest margin of accretion on purchase discounts on acquired loans in the first quarter of 2023 was 53 basis points, compared to 35 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2022. Noninterest income totaled $22.4 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $4.8 million, or 27%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $7.1 million, or 46%, compared to the prior year quarter. Results for the first quarter of 2023 included the following: Service charges on deposits increased $0.2 million, or 6%, compared to the prior quarter and $1.4 million, or 51%, year over year, reflecting the benefit of an expanded deposit base including from acquisitions. The wealth management division continues to demonstrate notable success in building relationships, and during the first quarter of 2023, income increased $0.2 million, or 6%, compared to the prior quarter and $0.4 million, or 15%, compared to the prior year quarter. The group added another $123 million in assets under management in the first quarter of 2023, bringing overall total assets under management to $1.5 billion, up 24% from the prior year. Insurance agency income increased $0.3 million, or 37% compared to the prior quarter. The Company acquired a commercial insurance agency during the fourth quarter of 2022 in conjunction with the acquisition of Drummond, adding another source of noninterest income. Other income increased by $3.3 million compared to the prior quarter, including $2.1 million in bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) death benefits, an increase of $0.4 million in SBIC income, and an increase of $0.3 million in loan swap-related income. The BOLI death benefits were removed from the presentation of adjusted results.

totaled $22.4 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $4.8 million, or 27%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $7.1 million, or 46%, compared to the prior year quarter. Results for the first quarter of 2023 included the following: The provision for credit losses was $31.6 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $14.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $6.6 million in the first quarter of 2022. Contributing to the provision in each quarter was an increase related to loans acquired through bank acquisitions, representing $26.6 million, $15.0 million, and $5.1 million, respectively. The provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2023 on the Professional acquisition is in line with the allowance coverage rate expected at the announcement of the transaction.

Noninterest expense was $107.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $16.0 million, or 17%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $48.6 million, or 82%, compared to the prior year quarter. The first quarter of 2023 included $17.5 million of merger-related expenses, compared to $16.1 million in the prior quarter and $6.7 million in the prior year quarter. Changes compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 included: Salaries and wages increased $2.2 million to $47.6 million in the first quarter of 2023. The first quarter of 2023 included $4.2 million in merger-related expenses, compared to $5.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding merger-related expenses, the increase in the first quarter of 2023 is the result of the net addition of branch locations and associates, as well as new bankers and operational staff associated with the acquisitions. Employee benefits increased $3.3 million to $8.6 million in the first quarter of 2023, reflecting higher seasonal payroll taxes, 401(k) contributions and healthcare-related costs attributed to higher headcount. Outsourced data processing costs increased $4.6 million to $14.6 million in the first quarter of 2023. The first quarter of 2023 included $6.6 million in merger-related expenses, compared to $2.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Occupancy, telephone and data lines, and furniture and equipment expenses collectively increased $1.7 million to $10.3 million in the first quarter of 2023, reflecting the expansion of the footprint across Florida. Legal and professional fees decreased by $1.7 million to $7.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, and included $4.8 million in merger-related expenses during the first quarter of 2023 and $6.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Amortization of intangibles increased by $2.0 million with the addition of $48.9 million in core deposit intangible assets from the acquisition of Professional. These assets will be amortized using an accelerated amortization method. Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments includes $1.0 million associated with the acquisition of Professional.

was $107.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $16.0 million, or 17%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $48.6 million, or 82%, compared to the prior year quarter. The first quarter of 2023 included $17.5 million of merger-related expenses, compared to $16.1 million in the prior quarter and $6.7 million in the prior year quarter. Changes compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 included: Seacoast recorded $2.7 million of income tax expense in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $7.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and $5.8 million in the first quarter of 2022, with an effective tax rate of 18.6%, 24.6% and 22.1%, respectively. The first quarter of 2023 included a discrete benefit of $0.6 million related to the BOLI distribution which, combined with lower overall pre-tax income, resulted in a lower effective tax rate when compared to prior quarters. Tax benefits related to stock-based compensation totaled $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2023, $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2022. The presentation of adjusted results excludes the discrete benefit associated with BOLI, and applies an incremental tax rate of 25.3% on adjusted expenses. The resulting effective tax rate on adjusted net income 1 is 22.7%.

in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $7.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and $5.8 million in the first quarter of 2022, with an effective tax rate of 18.6%, 24.6% and 22.1%, respectively. The first quarter of 2023 included a discrete benefit of $0.6 million related to the BOLI distribution which, combined with lower overall pre-tax income, resulted in a lower effective tax rate when compared to prior quarters. Tax benefits related to stock-based compensation totaled $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2023, $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2022. The presentation of adjusted results excludes the discrete benefit associated with BOLI, and applies an incremental tax rate of 25.3% on adjusted expenses. The resulting effective tax rate on adjusted net income is 22.7%. The ratio of net adjusted noninterest expense 1 to average tangible assets was 2.47% in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 2.42% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 1.99% in the first quarter of 2022. The increase in the ratio reflects additional costs carried prior to full integration of recent acquisitions, which will occur in the second quarter of 2023. We expect the benefit of merger-related expense synergies to be fully reflected beginning in the third quarter of 2023.

to average tangible assets was 2.47% in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 2.42% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 1.99% in the first quarter of 2022. The increase in the ratio reflects additional costs carried prior to full integration of recent acquisitions, which will occur in the second quarter of 2023. We expect the benefit of merger-related expense synergies to be fully reflected beginning in the third quarter of 2023. The efficiency ratio was 65.43% in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 63.39% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 62.33% in the prior year quarter. The adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 53.10% in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 51.52% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 54.86% in the prior year quarter. The Company continues to remain keenly focused on disciplined expense control and expects to benefit from merger-related expense synergies beginning in the third quarter of 2023.

Balance Sheet

At March 31, 2023, the Company had total assets of $15.3 billion and total shareholders' equity of $2.1 billion. Book value per share was $24.24 on March 31, 2023, compared to $22.45 on December 31, 2022, and $22.15 on March 31, 2022. Tangible book value per share totaled $14.25 on March 31, 2023 compared to $14.69 on December 31, 2022 and $17.12 on March 31, 2022.

Debt securities totaled $2.8 billion on March 31, 2023, an increase of $134.7 million, or 5%, compared to December 31, 2022. Debt securities include approximately $2.0 billion in securities held at fair value and classified as available for sale. The unrealized loss on these securities is fully reflected in the value presented on the balance sheet. The portfolio also includes $738 million in securities classified as held to maturity with a fair value of $618.8 million. Held-to-maturity securities consist solely of mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, each of which is expected to recover any price depreciation over its holding period as the debt securities move to maturity. The Company has significant liquidity and available borrowing capacity and has the intent and ability to hold these investments to maturity.

Loans totaled $10.1 billion on March 31, 2023, an increase of $2.0 billion compared to December 31, 2022. The increase includes loans acquired of $2.0 billion from Professional. The Company continues to exercise a disciplined approach to lending, carefully underwriting loans to strict underwriting guidelines. Removing the loans acquired with the Professional transaction, loans outstanding increased $13 million compared to December 31, 2022.

Loan originations were $485.2 million in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of 25% compared to $649.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Commercial originations were $321.7 million during the first quarter of 2023, compared to $489.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and $373.0 million in the first quarter of 2022. Consumer originations in the first quarter of 2023 were $59.5 million, compared to $74.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and $79.0 million in the first quarter of 2022. Residential loans originated for sale in the secondary market totaled $13.9 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $10.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and $51.2 million in the first quarter of 2022. Closed residential loans retained in the portfolio totaled $90.1 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $74.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and $175.5 million in the first quarter of 2022.

were $485.2 million in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of 25% compared to $649.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Pipelines (loans in underwriting and approval or approved and not yet closed) totaled $364.0 million on March 31, 2023, a decrease of 20% from December 31, 2022, and a decrease of 54% from March 31, 2022. Commercial pipelines were $297.4 million as of March 31, 2023, a decrease of 25% from $395.7 million at December 31, 2022, and a decrease of 52% from $619.5 million at March 31, 2022. The decline in pipeline quarter over quarter was the result of the impact of higher rates on new production volumes and a more selective approach on new credit facilities given a cautious economic outlook. Consumer pipelines were $11.6 million as of March 31, 2023, a decrease of 68% from $36.6 million at December 31, 2022, and a decrease of 81% from $61.6 million at March 31, 2022. We expect consumer demand to be lower moving forward as a result of higher rates. Residential saleable pipelines were $6.6 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to $4.2 million at December 31, 2022, and $25.7 million at March 31, 2022. Retained residential pipelines were $48.4 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to $17.1 million at December 31, 2022, and $88.0 million at March 31, 2022. We have seen an increase in pipelines in residential lending during the first quarter of 2023 as a result of mortgage rates moving lower in conjunction with a declining 10-year Treasury rate.

(loans in underwriting and approval or approved and not yet closed) totaled $364.0 million on March 31, 2023, a decrease of 20% from December 31, 2022, and a decrease of 54% from March 31, 2022. Total deposits were $12.3 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $2.3 billion, or 23%, compared to December 31, 2022, and an increase of $3.1 billion, or 33%, compared to March 31, 2022. The increase in the first quarter of 2023 includes $2.1 billion in deposits from the acquisition of Professional.



Seacoast’s granular, longstanding deposit base is a hallmark of our franchise, and in the current environment its stability serves as a significant source of strength. The Company has continued to manage deposit pricing lower than competitors, and with an average loan-to-deposit ratio of 82% during the quarter, maintains balance sheet flexibility. Excluding the deposits acquired through the Professional acquisition, deposits outstanding increased $295.0 million during the quarter. At March 31, 2023, transaction account balances represented 59% of overall deposits, which continues to aid the Company’s ability to maintain a consistently low cost of deposits. The overall cost of deposits increased 56 basis points from the prior quarter to 77 basis points. The increase is a result of the Professional acquisition and an increasingly competitive market for deposits. Noninterest bearing demand deposits represent 37% of overall deposits. This is amongst the upper quartile in the industry. Average deposits per banking center were $148 million at March 31, 2023 compared to $128 million at December 31, 2022. Net organic customer growth in the month of March 2023 was at the highest level since 2020. Uninsured deposits represented only 36% of overall deposit accounts. This includes public funds under the Florida Qualified Public Depository program, which provides loss protection to depositors beyond FDIC insurance limits. Excluding such balances, the uninsured and uncollateralized deposits were 32% of total deposits. The Company has liquidity sources including cash and lines of credit with the Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank that represent 141% of uninsured deposits, and 163% of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits. Consumer deposits represent 40% of overall deposit funding with an average consumer customer balance of $22 thousand. Commercial deposits represent 60% of overall deposit funding with an average business customer balance of $101 thousand. During the first quarter of 2023, approximately $100 million in customer deposits migrated to customer sweep accounts.

were $12.3 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $2.3 billion, or 23%, compared to December 31, 2022, and an increase of $3.1 billion, or 33%, compared to March 31, 2022. The increase in the first quarter of 2023 includes $2.1 billion in deposits from the acquisition of Professional. Seacoast’s granular, longstanding deposit base is a hallmark of our franchise, and in the current environment its stability serves as a significant source of strength. The Company has continued to manage deposit pricing lower than competitors, and with an average loan-to-deposit ratio of 82% during the quarter, maintains balance sheet flexibility. The Company increased borrowings to bolster its liquidity position during the quarter. Federal Home Loan Bank advances totaled $385.0 million at March 31, 2023 with a weighted average interest rate of 4.26%. Also during the first quarter of 2023, Seacoast assumed subordinated debt in the acquisition of Professional, with an outstanding principal amount of $25.0 million and estimated fair value of $21.1 million. The acquired debt carries a fixed interest rate of 3.375% until 2027, and thereafter converts to a floating rate note until maturity in 2032. In the aggregate, borrowed funds, including FHLB advances, subordinated debt, and brokered deposits represent only 6.9% of total liabilities as of March 31, 2023.

to bolster its liquidity position during the quarter. Federal Home Loan Bank advances totaled $385.0 million at March 31, 2023 with a weighted average interest rate of 4.26%. Also during the first quarter of 2023, Seacoast assumed subordinated debt in the acquisition of Professional, with an outstanding principal amount of $25.0 million and estimated fair value of $21.1 million. The acquired debt carries a fixed interest rate of 3.375% until 2027, and thereafter converts to a floating rate note until maturity in 2032.

Asset Quality

Credit metrics remain strong with charge-offs, non-accruals, and criticized assets at historically low levels. The Company remains diligent in its monitoring of these metrics, as well as changes in the broader economic environment.

remain strong with charge-offs, non-accruals, and criticized assets at historically low levels. The Company remains diligent in its monitoring of these metrics, as well as changes in the broader economic environment. Nonperforming loans were $50.8 million at March 31, 2023. Nonperforming loans to total loans outstanding were 0.50% at March 31, 2023, 0.35% at December 31, 2022, and 0.41% at March 31, 2022.

were $50.8 million at March 31, 2023. Nonperforming loans to total loans outstanding were 0.50% at March 31, 2023, 0.35% at December 31, 2022, and 0.41% at March 31, 2022. Nonperforming assets to total assets increased to 0.38% at March 31, 2023, compared to 0.26% at December 31, 2022, and 0.35% at March 31, 2022. During the first quarter of 2023, $5.5 million in former branch properties were transferred into other real estate owned as a result of branch consolidation.

increased to 0.38% at March 31, 2023, compared to 0.26% at December 31, 2022, and 0.35% at March 31, 2022. During the first quarter of 2023, $5.5 million in former branch properties were transferred into other real estate owned as a result of branch consolidation. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.54% at March 31, 2023, 1.40% at December 31, 2022, and 1.39% at March 31, 2022. The increase in the allowance was primarily the result of the Professional acquisition and is in line with the coverage rate expected at the announcement of the transaction.

Net charge-offs of $3.2 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $0.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $0.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. Net charge-offs for the four most recent quarters averaged 0.05%.

of $3.2 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $0.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $0.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. Net charge-offs for the four most recent quarters averaged 0.05%. Portfolio diversification , in terms of asset mix, industry, and loan type, has been a critical element of the Company's lending strategy. Exposure across industries and collateral types is broadly distributed. Seacoast's average loan size is $289 thousand, and the average commercial loan size is $717 thousand, reflecting an ability to maintain granularity within the overall loan portfolio.

, in terms of asset mix, industry, and loan type, has been a critical element of the Company's lending strategy. Exposure across industries and collateral types is broadly distributed. Seacoast's average loan size is $289 thousand, and the average commercial loan size is $717 thousand, reflecting an ability to maintain granularity within the overall loan portfolio. Construction and land development and commercial real estate loans remain well below regulatory guidance at 48% and 258% of total bank-level risk-based capital, respectively, compared to 45% and 230%, respectively, at December 31, 2022. On a consolidated basis, construction and land development and commercial real estate loans represent 44% and 236%, respectively, of total consolidated risk-based capital.



Capital and Liquidity

The Company continues to operate with a fortress balance sheet, with a tier 1 capital ratio at March 31, 2023, of 13.8% compared to 14.8% at December 31, 2022, and 16.8% at March 31, 2022. The total capital ratio was 15.0%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 12.8%, and the tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.7% at March 31, 2023. The Company is considered “well capitalized” based on applicable U.S. regulatory capital ratio requirements.

at March 31, 2023, of 13.8% compared to 14.8% at December 31, 2022, and 16.8% at March 31, 2022. The was 15.0%, the was 12.8%, and the was 11.7% at March 31, 2023. The Company is considered “well capitalized” based on applicable U.S. regulatory capital ratio requirements. In April 2023, the Company announced an increase to its common share dividend by $0.01 to $0.18 per share.

by $0.01 to $0.18 per share. Cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2023 totaled $791.2 million.

at March 31, 2023 totaled $791.2 million. Our Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program of up to $100 million in shares of the Company’s common stock. No shares were repurchased during the quarter, and 100% of the shares pursuant to the program remain available.

of up to $100 million in shares of the Company’s common stock. No shares were repurchased during the quarter, and 100% of the shares pursuant to the program remain available. The Company’s loan to deposit ratio was 82% at March 31, 2023, providing liquidity and flexibility moving forward.

was 82% at March 31, 2023, providing liquidity and flexibility moving forward. Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.36% at March 31, 2023, compared to 9.08% at December 31, 2022, and 9.89% at March 31, 2022. If all held-to-maturity securities were adjusted to fair value, the tangible common equity ratio would have been 7.77%.

was 8.36% at March 31, 2023, compared to 9.08% at December 31, 2022, and 9.89% at March 31, 2022. If all held-to-maturity securities were adjusted to fair value, the tangible common equity ratio would have been 7.77%. At March 31, 2023, in addition to $0.8 billion in cash, the Company had $5.6 billion in available borrowing capacity, including $4.6 billion in available collateralized lines of credit, $0.7 billion of unpledged debt securities available as collateral for potential additional borrowings, and available unsecured lines of credit of $0.3 billion. These liquidity sources as of March 31, 2023 represented 163% of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits.

1Non-GAAP measure, see "Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and for a reconciliation to GAAP.





FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Amounts in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarterly Trends

1Q'23

4Q'22

3Q'22

2Q'22

1Q'22 Selected balance sheet data: Total assets $ 15,255,408 $ 12,145,762 $ 10,345,235 $ 10,811,704 $ 10,904,817 Gross loans 10,134,395 8,144,724 6,690,845 6,541,548 6,451,217 Total deposits 12,309,701 9,981,595 8,765,414 9,188,953 9,243,768 Performance measures: Net income $ 11,827 $ 23,927 $ 29,237 $ 32,755 $ 20,588 Net interest margin 4.31 % 4.36 % 3.67 % 3.38 % 3.25 % Pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 46,321 45,999 43,143 42,580 33,095 Average diluted shares outstanding 80,717 71,374 61,961 61,923 61,704 Diluted earnings per share (EPS) $ 0.15 $ 0.34 $ 0.47 $ 0.53 $ 0.33 Return on (annualized): Average assets (ROA) 0.34 % 0.78 % 1.10 % 1.21 % 0.79 % Average tangible assets (ROTA)2 0.52 0.94 1.17 1.29 0.85 Average tangible common equity 5.96 10.36 11.53 13.01 8.02 Tangible common equity to tangible assets2 8.36 9.08 9.79 9.74 9.89 Tangible book value per share2 $ 14.25 $ 14.69 $ 15.98 $ 16.66 $ 17.12 Efficiency ratio 65.43 % 63.39 % 57.13 % 56.22 % 62.33 % Adjusted operating measures1: Adjusted net income $ 29,241 $ 39,926 $ 32,837 $ 36,327 $ 27,056 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings 71,081 66,649 48,989 46,397 41,737 Adjusted diluted EPS 0.36 0.56 0.53 0.59 0.44 Adjusted ROTA2 0.90 % 1.36 % 1.27 % 1.38 % 1.06 % Adjusted ROTCE2 10.34 15.05 12.48 13.97 10.01 Adjusted efficiency ratio 53.10 51.52 53.28 53.15 54.86 Net adjusted noninterest expense as a percent of average tangible assets2 2.47 2.42 2.16 2.00 1.99





Other data: Market capitalization3 $ 2,005,241 $ 2,233,761 $ 1,858,429 $ 2,028,996 $ 2,144,586 Full-time equivalent employees 1,650 1,490 1,156 1,095 1,066 Number of ATMs 97 100 79 79 79 Full-service banking offices 83 78 58 58 58

1Non-GAAP measure, see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP.

2The Company defines tangible assets as total assets less intangible assets, and tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets.

3Common shares outstanding multiplied by closing bid price on last day of each period.

OTHER INFORMATION

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Quarterly Trends (Amounts in thousands, except ratios and per share data) 1Q'23 4Q'22 3Q'22 2Q'22 1Q'22 Summary of Earnings Net income $ 11,827 $ 23,927 $ 29,237 $ 32,755 $ 20,588 Adjusted net income1 29,241 39,926 32,837 36,327 27,056 Net interest income2 131,351 119,858 88,399 81,764 76,639 Net interest margin2,3 4.31 % 4.36 % 3.67 % 3.38 % 3.25 % Pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 46,321 45,999 43,143 42,580 33,095 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 71,081 66,649 48,989 46,397 41,737 Performance Ratios Return on average assets-GAAP basis3 0.34 % 0.78 % 1.10 % 1.21 % 0.79 % Return on average tangible assets-GAAP basis3,4 0.52 0.94 1.17 1.29 0.85 Adjusted return on average tangible assets1,3,4 0.90 1.36 1.27 1.38 1.06 Pre-tax pre-provision return on average tangible assets1,3,4 1.58 1.69 1.71 1.66 1.34 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average tangible assets1,3,4 2.18 2.28 1.89 1.77 1.64 Net adjusted noninterest expense to average tangible assets1,3,4 2.47 2.42 2.16 2.00 1.99 Return on average shareholders' equity-GAAP basis3 2.53 6.03 8.60 9.73 5.96 Return on average tangible common equity-GAAP basis3,4 5.96 10.36 11.53 13.01 8.02 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity1,3,4 10.34 15.05 12.48 13.97 10.01 Efficiency ratio5 65.43 63.39 57.13 56.22 62.33 Adjusted efficiency ratio1 53.10 51.52 53.28 53.15 54.86 Noninterest income to total revenue (excluding securities gains/losses) 14.55 12.84 15.72 17.45 17.14 Tangible common equity to tangible assets4 8.36 9.08 9.79 9.74 9.89 Average loan-to-deposit ratio 82.43 77.67 73.90 70.60 71.25 End of period loan-to-deposit ratio 82.35 81.63 76.35 71.34 70.01 Per Share Data Net income diluted-GAAP basis $ 0.15 $ 0.34 $ 0.47 $ 0.53 $ 0.33 Net income basic-GAAP basis 0.15 0.34 0.48 0.53 0.34 Adjusted earnings1 0.36 0.56 0.53 0.59 0.44 Book value per share common 24.24 22.45 20.95 21.65 22.15 Tangible book value per share 14.25 14.69 15.98 16.66 17.12 Cash dividends declared 0.17 0.17 0.17 0.17 0.13 1Non-GAAP measure - see "Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Quarterly Trends (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 1Q'23 4Q'22 3Q'22 2Q'22 1Q'22 Interest on securities: Taxable $ 19,244 $ 18,530 $ 15,653 $ 12,387 $ 10,041 Nontaxable 105 130 138 138 140 Interest and fees on loans 135,168 105,322 73,970 69,307 67,118 Interest on federal funds sold and other investments 3,474 3,127 1,643 1,917 933 Total Interest Income 157,991 127,109 91,404 83,749 78,232 Interest on deposits 16,033 3,934 1,623 994 767 Interest on time certificates 5,552 1,358 380 436 468 Interest on borrowed money 5,254 2,108 1,117 672 475 Total Interest Expense 26,839 7,400 3,120 2,102 1,710 Net Interest Income 131,152 119,709 88,284 81,647 76,522 Provision for credit losses 31,598 14,129 4,676 822 6,556 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 99,554 105,580 83,608 80,825 69,966 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 4,242 3,996 3,504 3,408 2,801 Interchange income 4,694 4,650 4,138 4,255 4,128 Wealth management income 3,063 2,886 2,732 2,774 2,659 Mortgage banking fees 426 426 434 932 1,686 Insurance agency income 1,101 805 — — — SBA gains 322 105 108 473 156 BOLI income 1,916 1,526 1,363 1,349 1,334 Other 6,574 3,239 4,186 4,073 3,061 22,338 17,633 16,465 17,264 15,825 Securities gains (losses), net 107 18 (362 ) (300 ) (452 ) Total Noninterest Income 22,445 17,651 16,103 16,964 15,373 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and wages 47,616 45,405 28,420 28,056 28,219 Employee benefits 8,562 5,300 4,074 4,151 5,501 Outsourced data processing costs 14,553 9,918 5,393 6,043 6,156 Telephone / data lines 1,081 1,185 973 908 733 Occupancy 6,938 5,457 5,046 4,050 3,986 Furniture and equipment 2,267 1,944 1,462 1,588 1,426 Marketing 2,238 1,772 1,461 1,882 1,171 Legal and professional fees 7,479 9,174 3,794 2,946 4,789 FDIC assessments 1,443 889 760 699 789 Amortization of intangibles 6,727 4,763 1,446 1,446 1,446 Foreclosed property expense and net loss (gain) on sale 195 (411 ) 9 (968 ) (164 ) Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments 1,239 — 1015 — 142 Other 7,137 6,114 7,506 5,347 4,723 Total Noninterest Expense 107,475 91,510 61,359 56,148 58,917 Income Before Income Taxes 14,524 31,721 38,352 41,641 26,422 Income taxes 2,697 7,794 9,115 8,886 5,834 Net Income $ 11,827 $ 23,927 $ 29,237 $ 32,755 $ 20,588 Per share of common stock: Net income diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.34 $ 0.47 $ 0.53 $ 0.33 Net income basic 0.15 0.34 0.48 0.53 0.34 Cash dividends declared 0.17 0.17 0.17 0.17 0.13 Average diluted shares outstanding 80,717 71,374 61,961 61,923 61,704 Average basic shares outstanding 80,151 70,770 61,442 61,409 61,127







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Amounts in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 180,607 $ 120,748 $ 176,463 $ 363,343 $ 351,128 Interest bearing deposits with other banks 610,636 81,192 42,152 538,025 871,387 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 791,243 201,940 218,615 901,368 1,222,515 Time deposits with other banks 3,236 3,236 4,481 4,730 5,975 Debt Securities: Available for sale (at fair value) 2,015,967 1,871,742 1,860,734 1,800,791 1,706,619 Held to maturity (at amortized cost) 737,911 747,408 774,706 794,785 747,004 Total Debt Securities 2,753,878 2,619,150 2,635,440 2,595,576 2,453,623 Loans held for sale 2,838 3,151 1,620 14,205 20,615 Loans 10,134,395 8,144,724 6,690,845 6,541,548 6,451,217 Less: Allowance for credit losses (155,640 ) (113,895 ) (95,329 ) (90,769 ) (89,838 ) Net Loans 9,978,755 8,030,829 6,595,516 6,450,779 6,361,379 Bank premises and equipment, net 116,522 116,892 81,648 74,784 74,617 Other real estate owned 7,756 2,301 2,419 2,419 11,567 Goodwill 728,396 480,319 286,606 286,606 286,606 Other intangible assets, net 117,409 75,451 18,583 20,062 21,549 Bank owned life insurance 292,545 237,824 209,087 207,724 206,375 Net deferred tax assets 124,301 94,457 83,139 60,080 47,222 Other assets 338,529 280,212 208,081 193,371 192,774 Total Assets $ 15,255,408 $ 12,145,762 $ 10,345,235 $ 10,811,704 $ 10,904,817 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits Noninterest demand $ 4,554,509 $ 4,070,973 $ 3,529,489 $ 3,593,201 $ 3,522,700 Interest-bearing demand 2,676,320 2,337,590 2,170,251 2,269,148 2,253,562 Savings 940,702 1,064,392 938,081 946,738 937,839 Money market 2,893,128 1,985,974 1,700,737 1,911,847 1,999,027 Other time certificates 598,483 369,389 312,840 350,571 397,491 Brokered time certificates 371,392 3,798 — — — Time certificates of more than $250,000 275,167 149,479 114,016 117,448 133,149 Total Deposits 12,309,701 9,981,595 8,765,414 9,188,953 9,243,768 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 267,606 172,029 94,191 110,578 120,922 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 385,000 150,000 — — — Subordinated debt, net 105,804 84,533 71,857 71,786 71,716 Other liabilities 136,213 149,830 125,971 110,812 112,126 Total Liabilities 13,204,324 10,537,987 9,057,433 9,482,129 9,548,532 Shareholders' Equity Common stock 8,461 7,162 6,148 6,141 6,124 Additional paid in capital 1,803,898 1,377,802 1,068,241 1,065,167 1,062,462 Retained earnings 421,271 423,863 412,166 393,431 371,192 Treasury stock (13,113 ) (13,019 ) (11,539 ) (11,632 ) (10,459 ) 2,220,517 1,795,808 1,475,016 1,453,107 1,429,319 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net (169,433 ) (188,033 ) (187,214 ) (123,532 ) (73,034 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 2,051,084 1,607,775 1,287,802 1,329,575 1,356,285 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 15,255,408 $ 12,145,762 $ 10,345,235 $ 10,811,704 $ 10,904,817 Common shares outstanding 84,609 71,618 61,476 61,410 61,239





CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES (Amounts in thousands) 1Q'23 4Q'22 3Q'22 2Q'22 1Q'22 Credit Analysis Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 3,188 $ 782 $ 103 $ (124 ) $ 79 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.14 % 0.04 % 0.01 % — % — % Allowance for Credit Losses 155,640 113,895 95,329 90,769 89,838 Non-acquired loans at end of period 6,048,453 5,944,194 5,653,357 5,399,923 5,199,110 Acquired loans at end of period 4,085,942 2,200,530 1,037,488 1,141,625 1,252,107 Total Loans $ 10,134,395 $ 8,144,724 $ 6,690,845 $ 6,541,548 $ 6,451,217 Total allowance for credit losses to total loans at end of period 1.54 1.40 1.42 1.39 1.39 Purchase discount on acquired loans at end of period 5.02 4.25 1.81 1.84 1.89 End of Period Nonperforming loans $ 50,787 $ 28,843 $ 21,464 $ 26,442 $ 26,209 Other real estate owned 530 530 109 109 9,256 Properties previously used in bank operations included in other real estate owned 7,226 1,771 2,310 2,310 2,310 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 58,543 $ 31,144 $ 23,883 $ 28,861 $ 37,775 Nonperforming Loans to Loans at End of Period 0.50 % 0.35 % 0.32 % 0.40 % 0.41 % Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets at End of Period 0.38 0.26 0.23 0.27 0.35 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Loans 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Construction and land development $ 757,835 $ 587,332 $ 361,913 $ 350,025 $ 259,421 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,652,491 1,478,302 1,253,459 1,254,343 1,284,515 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied1 3,412,051 2,589,774 2,107,614 1,972,540 1,966,150 Residential real estate1 2,354,394 1,849,503 1,599,765 1,647,465 1,599,645 Commercial and financial 1,650,485 1,348,636 1,182,384 1,124,771 1,132,506 Consumer 301,740 286,587 180,416 175,201 169,724 Paycheck Protection Program 5,399 4,590 5,294 17,203 39,256 Total Loans $ 10,134,395 $ 8,144,724 $ 6,690,845 $ 6,541,548 $ 6,451,217 1In 3Q'22, $100 million in loans to commercial borrowers collateralized by residential properties were reclassified from "Residential real estate" to "Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied."





AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES1 (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES 1Q'23 4Q'22 1Q'22 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ (Amounts in thousands) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Earning assets: Securities: Taxable $ 2,700,122 $ 19,244 2.85 % $ 2,680,813 $ 18,530 2.76 % $ 2,406,399 $ 10,041 1.67 % Nontaxable 16,271 131 3.22 20,246 164 3.24 24,042 177 2.94 Total Securities 2,716,393 19,375 2.85 2,701,059 18,694 2.77 2,430,441 10,218 1.68 Federal funds sold 106,778 1,294 4.91 155,815 1,410 3.59 738,588 350 0.19 Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other investments 178,463 2,180 4.95 141,179 1,717 4.83 44,999 583 5.25 Loans excluding PPP loans 9,363,873 135,329 5.86 7,905,843 105,398 5.29 6,276,964 65,675 4.24 PPP loans 5,328 12 0.91 4,886 39 3.19 61,923 1,523 9.98 Total Loans 9,369,201 135,341 5.86 7,910,729 105,437 5.29 6,338,887 67,198 4.3 Total Earning Assets 12,370,835 158,190 5.19 10,908,782 127,258 4.63 9,552,915 78,349 3.33 Allowance for credit losses (139,989 ) (109,509 ) (87,467 ) Cash and due from banks 156,235 137,839 365,835 Premises and equipment 116,083 115,095 75,876 Intangible assets 750,694 521,412 304,321 Bank owned life insurance 274,517 237,062 205,500 Other assets including deferred tax assets 419,601 329,175 211,536 Total Assets $ 13,947,976 $ 12,139,856 $ 10,628,516 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,452,113 $ 3,207 0.53 % $ 2,303,324 $ 1,859 0.32 % $ 2,097,383 $ 190 0.04 % Savings 1,053,220 400 0.15 1,126,540 203 0.07 925,348 65 0.03 Money market 2,713,224 12,426 1.86 1,980,870 1,872 0.37 1,976,660 512 0.11 Time deposits 812,422 5,552 2.77 500,441 1,358 1.08 560,681 468 0.34 Securities sold under agreements to 173,498 864 2.02 134,709 544 1.6 118,146 39 0.13 repurchase Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 282,444 2,776 3.99 40,712 330 3.22 — — — Subordinated debt 98,425 1,614 6.65 83,534 1,234 5.86 71,670 436 2.47 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 7,585,346 26,839 1.43 6,170,130 7,400 0.48 5,749,888 1,710 0.12 Noninterest demand 4,334,969 4,273,922 3,336,121 Other liabilities 130,616 122,100 141,972 Total Liabilities 12,050,931 10,566,152 9,227,981 Shareholders' equity 1,897,045 1,573,704 1,400,535 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 13,947,976 $ 12,139,856 $ 10,628,516 Cost of deposits 0.77 % 0.21 % 0.06 % Interest expense as a % of earning assets 0.88 % 0.27 % 0.07 % Net interest income as a % of earning assets $ 131,351 4.31 % $ 119,858 4.36 % $ 76,639 3.25 % 1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost. Fees on loans have been included in interest on loans. Nonaccrual loans are included in loan balances.





CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES (Amounts in thousands) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 Customer Relationship Funding Noninterest demand Commercial $ 3,622,441 $ 3,148,778 $ 2,827,591 $ 2,945,445 $ 2,939,595 Retail 673,686 764,274 447,848 464,214 458,809 Public funds 194,977 112,553 210,662 143,075 86,419 Other 63,405 45,368 43,388 40,467 37,877 Total Noninterest Demand 4,554,509 4,070,973 3,529,489 3,593,201 3,522,700 Interest-bearing demand Commercial 1,233,845 886,894 759,286 769,948 610,109 Retail 1,209,664 1,191,192 1,199,112 1,207,698 1,392,490 Brokered 44,474 54,777 81,799 — — Public funds 188,337 204,727 130,054 291,502 250,963 Total Interest-Bearing Demand 2,676,320 2,337,590 2,170,251 2,269,148 2,253,562 Total transaction accounts Commercial 4,856,286 4,035,672 3,586,877 3,715,393 3,549,704 Retail 1,883,350 1,955,466 1,646,960 1,671,912 1,851,299 Brokered 44,474 54,777 81,799 — — Public funds 383,314 317,280 340,716 434,577 337,382 Other 63,405 45,368 43,388 40,467 37,877 Total Transaction Accounts 7,230,829 6,408,563 5,699,740 5,862,349 5,776,262 Savings Commercial 108,023 91,943 71,807 70,090 68,909 Retail 832,679 972,449 866,274 876,648 868,930 Total Savings 940,702 1,064,392 938,081 946,738 937,839 Money market Commercial 1,542,220 932,518 788,009 819,452 856,117 Retail 1,279,712 984,561 857,914 914,918 931,702 Brokered — — — 106,823 126,168 Public funds 71,196 68,895 54,814 70,654 85,040 Total Money Market 2,893,128 1,985,974 1,700,737 1,911,847 1,999,027 Brokered time certificates 371,392 3,798 — — — Other time certificates 873,650 518,868 426,856 468,019 530,640 1,245,042 522,666 426,856 468,019 530,640 Total Deposits $ 12,309,701 $ 9,981,595 $ 8,765,414 $ 9,188,953 $ 9,243,768 Customer sweep accounts 267,606 172,029 94,191 110,578 120,922

Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures



This presentation contains financial information determined by methods other than Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance and believes these presentations provide useful supplemental information, and a clearer understanding of the Company’s performance. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures enhance investors’ understanding of the Company’s business and performance and if not provided would be requested by the investor community. These measures are also useful in understanding performance trends and facilitate comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. The limitations associated with operating measures are the risk that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items comprising these measures and that different companies might define or calculate these measures differently. The Company provides reconciliations between GAAP and these non-GAAP measures. These disclosures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP.

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Quarterly Trends (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 1Q'23 4Q'22 3Q'22 2Q'22 1Q'22 Net Income $ 11,827 $ 23,927 $ 29,237 $ 32,755 $ 20,588 Total noninterest income 22,445 17,651 16,103 16,964 15,373 Securities losses (gains), net (107 ) (18 ) 362 300 452 BOLI benefits on death (included in other income) (2,117 ) — — — — Total Adjustments to Noninterest Income (2,224 ) (18 ) 362 300 452 Total Adjusted Noninterest Income 20,221 17,633 16,465 17,264 15,825 Total noninterest expense 107,475 91,510 61,359 56,148 58,917 Salaries and wages (4,240 ) (5,680 ) — (652 ) (2,953 ) Outsourced data processing costs (6,551 ) (2,582 ) — (420 ) (632 ) Legal and professional fees (4,789 ) (6,485 ) (1,791 ) (1,381 ) (2,883 ) Other categories (1,952 ) (1,393 ) (263 ) (586 ) (224 ) Total merger related charges (17,532 ) (16,140 ) (2,054 ) (3,039 ) (6,692 ) Amortization of intangibles (6,727 ) (4,763 ) (1,446 ) (1,446 ) (1,446 ) Branch reductions and other expense initiatives (1,291 ) (176 ) (960 ) — (74 ) Total Adjustments to Noninterest Expense (25,550 ) (21,079 ) (4,460 ) (4,485 ) (8,212 ) Total Adjusted Noninterest Expense 81,925 70,431 56,899 51,663 50,705 Income Taxes 2,697 7,794 9,115 8,886 5,834 Tax effect of adjustments 5,912 5,062 1,222 1,213 2,196 Adjusted Income Taxes 8,609 12,856 10,337 10,099 8,030 Adjusted Net Income $ 29,241 $ 39,926 $ 32,837 $ 36,327 $ 27,056 Earnings per diluted share, as reported $ 0.15 $ 0.34 $ 0.47 $ 0.53 $ 0.33 Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share 0.36 0.56 0.53 0.59 0.44 Average diluted shares outstanding 80,717 71,374 61,961 61,923 61,704 Adjusted Noninterest Expense $ 81,925 $ 70,431 $ 56,899 $ 51,663 $ 50,705 Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (1,239 ) — (1,015 ) — (142 ) Foreclosed property expense and net loss (gain) on sale (195 ) 411 (9 ) 968 164 Net Adjusted Noninterest Expense $ 80,491 $ 70,842 $ 55,875 $ 52,631 $ 50,727 Revenue $ 153,597 $ 137,360 $ 104,387 $ 98,611 $ 91,895 Total Adjustments to Revenue (2,224 ) (18 ) 362 300 452 Impact of FTE adjustment 199 149 115 117 117 Adjusted Revenue on a fully taxable equivalent basis $ 151,572 $ 137,491 $ 104,864 $ 99,028 $ 92,464 Adjusted Efficiency Ratio 53.10 % 51.52 % 53.28 % 53.15 % 54.86 % Net Interest Income $ 131,152 $ 119,709 $ 88,284 $ 81,647 $ 76,522 Impact of FTE adjustment 199 149 115 117 117 Net Interest Income including FTE adjustment $ 131,351 $ 119,858 $ 88,399 $ 81,764 $ 76,639 Total noninterest income 22,445 17,651 16,103 16,964 15,373 Total noninterest expense 107,475 91,510 61,359 56,148 58,917 Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Earnings $ 46,321 $ 45,999 $ 43,143 $ 42,580 $ 33,095 Total Adjustments to Noninterest Income (2,224 ) (18 ) 362 300 452 Total Adjustments to Noninterest Expense (26,984 ) (20,668 ) (5,484 ) (3,517 ) (8,190 ) Adjusted Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Earnings $ 71,081 $ 66,649 $ 48,989 $ 46,397 $ 41,737 Average Assets $ 13,947,976 $ 12,139,856 $ 10,585,338 $ 10,840,518 $ 10,628,516 Less average goodwill and intangible assets (750,694 ) (521,412 ) (305,935 ) (307,411 ) (304,321 ) Average Tangible Assets $ 13,197,282 $ 11,618,444 $ 10,279,403 $ 10,533,107 $ 10,324,195









GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Quarterly Trends (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 1Q'23 4Q'22 3Q'22 2Q'22 1Q'22 Return on Average Assets (ROA) 0.34 % 0.78 % 1.10 % 1.21 % 0.79 % Impact of removing average intangible assets and related amortization 0.18 0.16 0.07 0.08 0.06 Return on Average Tangible Assets (ROTA) 0.52 0.94 1.17 1.29 0.85 Impact of other adjustments for Adjusted Net Income 0.38 0.42 0.10 0.09 0.21 Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Assets 0.09 1.36 1.27 1.38 1.06 Pre-Tax Pre-Provision return on Average Tangible Assets 1.58 % 1.69 % 1.71 % 1.66 % 1.34 % Impact of adjustments on Pre-Tax Pre-Provision earnings 0.60 0.59 0.18 0.11 0.30 Adjusted Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Return on Tangible Assets 2.18 2.28 1.89 1.77 1.64 Average Shareholders' Equity $ 1,897,045 $ 1,573,704 $ 1,349,475 $ 1,350,568 $ 1,400,535 Less average goodwill and intangible assets (750,694 ) (521,412 ) (305,935 ) (307,411 ) (304,321 ) Average Tangible Equity $ 1,146,351 $ 1,052,292 $ 1,043,540 $ 1,043,157 $ 1,096,214 Return on Average Shareholders' Equity 2.53 % 6.03 % 8.60 % 9.73 % 5.96 % Impact of removing average intangible assets and related amortization 3.43 4.33 2.93 3.28 2.06 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE) 5.96 10.36 11.53 13.01 8.02 Impact of other adjustments for Adjusted Net Income 4.38 4.69 0.95 0.96 1.99 Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 10.34 15.05 12.48 13.97 10.01 Loan interest income1 $ 135,341 $ 105,437 $ 74,050 $ 69,388 $ 67,198 Accretion on acquired loans (15,942) (15,942 ) (9,710 ) (2,242 ) (2,720 ) (3,717 ) Loan interest income excluding accretion on acquired loans $ 119,399 $ 95,727 $ 71,808 $ 66,668 $ 63,481 Yield on loans1 5.86 5.29 4.45 4.29 4.30 Impact of accretion on acquired loans (0.69 ) (0.49 ) (0.14 ) (0.16 ) (0.24 ) Yield on loans excluding accretion on acquired loans 5.17 % 4.80 % 4.31 % 4.13 % 4.06 % Net Interest Income1 $ 131,351 $ 119,858 $ 88,399 $ 81,764 $ 76,639 Accretion on acquired loans (15,942 ) (9,710 ) (2,242 ) (2,720 ) (3,717 ) Net interest income excluding accretion on acquired loans $ 115,409 $ 110,148 $ 86,157 $ 79,044 $ 72,922 Net Interest Margin 4.31 4.36 3.67 3.38 3.25 Impact of accretion on acquired loans (0.53 ) (0.35 ) (0.09 ) (0.12 ) (0.15 ) Net interest margin excluding accretion on acquired loans 3.78 % 4.01 % 3.58 % 3.26 % 3.10 % Security interest income1 $ 19,375 $ 18,694 $ 15,827 $ 12,562 $ 10,218 Tax equivalent adjustment on securities (26 ) (34 ) (35 ) (36 ) (37 ) Security interest income excluding tax equivalent adjustment $ 19,349 $ 18,660 $ 15,792 $ 12,526 $ 10,181 Loan interest income1 $ 135,341 $ 105,437 $ 74,050 $ 69,388 $ 67,198 Tax equivalent adjustment on loans (173 ) (115 ) (80 ) (81 ) (80 ) Loan interest income excluding tax equivalent adjustment $ 135,168 $ 105,322 $ 73,970 $ 69,307 $ 67,118 Net Interest Income1 $ 131,351 $ 119,858 $ 88,399 $ 81,764 $ 76,639 Tax equivalent adjustment on securities (26 ) (34 ) (35 ) (36 ) (37 ) Tax equivalent adjustment on loans (173 ) (115 ) (80 ) (81 ) (80 ) Net interest income excluding tax equivalent adjustment $ 131,152 $ 119,709 $ 88,284 $ 81,647 $ 76,522 1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost.



