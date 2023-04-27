Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. to Participate in Water Tower Fireside Chat Series

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (“OPT” or “the Company”) (NYSE American: OPTT), a leader in innovative, cost-effective, and autonomous low-carbon marine data, power, and consulting service solutions, today announced Matt Burdyny, Vice President, Global Sales & Marketing, will be participating in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on April 28, 2023, at 11:00 am ET.



This event is open access for all investors to participate. Topics will include:

The recent announcement from various government agencies that will further accelerate operationalizing OPTT’s strategy.

How OPTT has positioned itself to service the government market and still maintain a solid commercial market offering.

The introduction of next-generation technologies, which the company is already field testing.



Interested parties can register for the event at the link below. Replays of the webcast will also be available after the event.

PLEASE REGISTER HERE

About Water Tower Research

Water Tower Research is modernizing Investor Relations through research-driven communications and Investor Engagement. Sound investment research begins with good information. At WTR, we help companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundation of a successful modern investor relations platform. Our analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight to a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Our research and investor content is distributed across traditional research aggregators like Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and our website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to our high-quality company research. Our mission is to help companies take control of their IR program and proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand our clients’ businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present.

About Ocean Power Technologies, Inc.

OPT provides intelligent maritime solutions and services that enable safer, cleaner, and more productive ocean operations for the defense and security, oil and gas, science and research, and offshore wind markets. Our PowerBuoy® platforms provide clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote maritime and subsea applications. We also provide WAM-V® autonomous surface vehicles (ASVs) and marine robotics services through our wholly owned subsidiary Marine Advanced Robotics. We are headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey, and have offices in Houston, Texas, and Richmond, California. To learn more, visit www.OceanPowerTechnologies.com.