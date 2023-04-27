Global Web Filtering Market Growth Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 12.44% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Web Filtering Market : By Filtering Type, By Deployment, By Organization Size, By Vertical and Forecast till 2030”, the market is predicted to thrive substantially during the assessment era from 2022 to 2030 at a healthy CAGR of approximately 12.44% to attain a valuation of around USD 9.06 Billion by the end of 2030.



Web Filtering Industry Key Players



Cisco Systems Inc.

Symantec Corporation

McAfee LLC

Trend Micro Inc.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Barracuda Networks Inc.

Forcepoint LLC

Zscaler Inc.

Webroot Inc

Get a Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5962

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Web Filtering Market Size by 2030 USD 9.06 Billion Web Filtering MarketCAGR during 2022-2030 12.44%. Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Drivers The rise of the Web Filtering Industry Profit has been fueled by favorable government rules and regulations as well as the growing demand for businesses to effectively control network bandwidth use.

Drivers

The growth of the web filtering market can be attributed to the increasing need for web filtering solutions to protect organizations from cyber threats, malware attacks, and data breaches. The rise of cloud computing and the increasing adoption of bring your own device (BYOD) policies in organizations are also driving factors for the growth of the market.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Telecom Managed Services Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/web-filtering-market-5962

Challenges

However, the web filtering market faces several challenges, including the lack of awareness about web filtering solutions among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and the high cost of implementation of web filtering solutions. The dynamic nature of cyber threats and the need for constant updates and upgrades to web filtering solutions are also challenges that need to be addressed.

Market Segmentation

The global web filtering market is segmented by type, deployment mode, organization size, and region. By type, the market is segmented into URL filtering, IP filtering, keyword filtering, and file type filtering. By deployment mode, the market is segmented into cloud-based and on-premise. By organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and SMEs.

Regional Analysis

The global web filtering market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the presence of several key players in the region and the increasing adoption of web filtering solutions by organizations to protect their data.

Buy This Premium Report Now:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=5962

Industry Trends

One of the key trends in the web filtering market is the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies to enhance the capabilities of web filtering solutions. Another trend is the integration of web filtering solutions with other security solutions such as firewalls and intrusion detection systems to provide comprehensive security to organizations.

Recent Developments and Opportunities



In recent years, several developments have been made in the web filtering market. For instance, in January 2022, Symantec Corporation announced the launch of its new web filtering solution, Symantec WebFilter, which uses AI and ML technologies to provide real-time protection against web-based threats. Similarly, in October 2021, McAfee LLC announced the launch of its new web filtering solution, McAfee Web Protection, which provides advanced web filtering capabilities to organizations.

There are several opportunities in the web filtering market, including the increasing adoption of cloud-based web filtering solutions, the integration of web filtering solutions with other security solutions to provide comprehensive security, and the development of web filtering solutions for SMEs.

Ask To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/5962

In conclusion, the web filtering market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years due to the increasing need for web filtering solutions to protect organizations from cyber threats and data breaches. However, the market also faces several challenges that need to be addressed. The integration of AI and ML technologies and the development of web filtering solutions for SMEs present significant opportunities for the growth of the market.

Related Reports:

Web Application Firewall Market Research Report- Global Forecast 2030

Geofencing Market Research Report- Global Forecast 2030

Industrial Cyber Security Market Research Report - Global Forecast to 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Contact

Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited)

99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor

New York, NY 10013

United States of America

+1 628 258 0071 (US)

+44 2035 002 764 (UK)

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com