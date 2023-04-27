Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2023 First Quarter Results

First Quarter 2023 Highlights:
- Net income available to common shareholders of $19.5 million, or $0.86 per diluted share
- Total loan growth of $47.8 million, or 3.0% annualized from prior quarter
- Total deposits increased $60.5 million, or 3.8% annualized from prior quarter, with uninsured deposits of 21%
- Tangible book value per share of $21.87, an increase of 4.4% from prior quarter
EFFINGHAM, Ill., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSBI) (the “Company”) today reported net income available to common shareholders of $19.5 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $29.7 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. This also compares to net income available to common shareholders of $20.7 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022.
Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “The strength of the franchise we have built has enabled us to effectively manage through the recent troubles in the banking industry and continue delivering strong financial performance. Due to the strong relationships we have with our clients, our deposit base has been exceptionally stable, and we have not needed to take any extraordinary measures to prevent deposit outflows or increase our level of liquidity beyond the usual prudent level that we maintain.
“While becoming more selective in our new loan production given the uncertain economic conditions, we still grew our total loans at a 3% annualized rate in the first quarter, largely driven by growth in our commercial loan portfolio, which offset a decline in consumer loans as we see the planned reduction in loan balances in our GreenSky portfolio. We delivered another quarter of strong financial performance that further increased our capital ratios and tangible book value per share.
“We will continue to prioritize prudent risk management and be conservative in our new loan production to build capital and liquidity. We expect to see continued reductions in our consumer portfolio that will be used to add to our security portfolio and pay off higher cost funding sources, with the net impact likely being earnings neutral, but capital accretive. We have a strong balance sheet with healthy asset quality, and we believe we can capitalize on the current environment to add new commercial and retail deposit relationships. Our focus on continuing to grow and strengthen our core deposit base will help us to generate long-term profitable growth and continue enhancing the value of our franchise,” said Mr. Ludwig.
Balance Sheet Highlights
Total assets were $7.93 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to $7.86 billion at December 31, 2022, and $7.34 billion at March 31, 2022. At March 31, 2023, portfolio loans were $6.35 billion, compared to $6.31 billion as of December 31, 2022, and $5.54 billion as of March 31, 2022. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company experienced another quarter of growth of $47.8 million, consisting of growth in commercial loan and lease balances of $84.1 million and commercial real estate loans of $15.0 million. The Company’s consumer loan balances declined $61.1 million, primarily due to a decrease in loans originated through the program with GreenSky.
Loans
|As of
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(in thousands)
|2023
|2022
|2022
|Loan Portfolio
|Commercial loans
|$
|937,920
|$
|872,794
|$
|825,554
|Equipment finance loans
|632,205
|616,751
|528,572
|Equipment finance leases
|510,029
|491,744
|429,000
|Commercial FHA warehouse lines
|10,275
|25,029
|83,999
|Total commercial loans and leases
|2,090,429
|2,006,318
|1,867,125
|Commercial real estate
|2,448,158
|2,433,159
|2,114,041
|Construction and land development
|326,836
|320,882
|188,668
|Residential real estate
|369,910
|366,094
|329,331
|Consumer
|1,118,938
|1,180,014
|1,040,796
|Total loans
|$
|6,354,271
|$
|6,306,467
|$
|5,539,961
Loan Quality
Credit quality remained steady during the first quarter of 2023. Loans 30-89 days past due totaled $30.9 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to $32.4 million as of December 31, 2022, and $29.0 million as of March 31, 2022. Non-performing loans were $50.7 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $49.4 million as of December 31, 2022, and $52.9 million as of March 31, 2022. Non-performing loans as a percentage of portfolio loans was 0.80% at March 31, 2023 compared with 0.78% at December 31, 2022, and 0.95% at March 31, 2022. Non-performing assets were 0.74% of total assets at the end of the first quarter of 2023, compared to 0.74% at December 31, 2022 and 0.90% at March 31, 2022.
|As of and for the Quarter Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2023
|2022
|2022
|Asset Quality
|Loans 30-89 days past due
|$
|30,895
|$
|32,372
|$
|29,044
|Nonperforming loans
|50,713
|49,423
|52,900
|Nonperforming assets
|58,806
|57,824
|66,164
|Substandard loans
|99,819
|101,044
|120,837
|Net charge-offs
|2,119
|538
|2,256
|Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans
|0.49
|%
|0.51
|%
|0.52
|%
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.80
|%
|0.78
|%
|0.95
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.74
|%
|0.74
|%
|0.90
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans
|0.98
|%
|0.97
|%
|0.96
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
|122.39
|%
|123.53
|%
|100.07
|%
|Net charge-offs to average loans
|0.14
|%
|0.03
|%
|0.17
|%
The Company’s allowance for credit losses totaled $62.1 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $61.1 million at December 31, 2022, and $52.9 million at March 31, 2022. The allowance as a percentage of portfolio loans was 0.98% at March 31, 2023, compared to 0.97% at December 31, 2022, and 0.96% at March 31, 2022.
Deposits
Total deposits were $6.43 billion at March 31, 2023, compared with $6.36 billion at December 31, 2022, and $6.06 billion at March 31, 2022. Interest rate promotions offered during the first quarter of 2023 on money market and time deposit products resulted in increases in balances of $79.7 million and $117.3 million, respectively, at March 31, 2023, compared to December 31, 2022.
|As of
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(in thousands)
|2023
|2022
|2022
|Deposit Portfolio
|Noninterest-bearing demand
|$
|1,215,758
|$
|1,362,158
|$
|1,393,825
|Interest-bearing:
|Checking
|2,502,827
|2,494,073
|2,350,225
|Money market
|1,263,813
|1,184,101
|964,352
|Savings
|636,832
|661,932
|710,955
|Time
|766,884
|649,552
|619,386
|Brokered time
|39,087
|12,836
|18,796
|Total deposits
|$
|6,425,201
|$
|6,364,652
|$
|6,057,539
The Company estimates that uninsured deposits(1) totaled $1.32 billion, or 21% of total deposits, at March 31, 2023 compared to $1.55 billion, or 24%, at December 31, 2022.
(1) Uninsured deposits include the Call Report estimate of uninsured deposits less affiliate deposits, estimated insured portion of servicing deposits, additional structured FDIC coverage and collateralized deposits.
Results of Operations Highlights
During the first quarter of 2023, net interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, totaled $60.7 million, a decrease of $3.1 million, or 4.8%, compared to $63.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, and an increase of $3.6 million, or 6.2%, compared to the first quarter of 2022 net interest income of $57.2 million.
Net Interest Income and Margin
The tax equivalent net interest margin for the first quarter of 2023 was 3.39%, compared with 3.50% in both the fourth and first quarters of 2022. The decline in the net interest margin during the first quarter of 2023 was largely attributable to increased market interest rates resulting in the cost of funding liabilities increasing at a faster rate than the yields on earning assets.
|For the Quarter Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
|2023
|2022
|2022
|Interest-earning assets
|Average Balance
|Interest & Fees
|Yield/Rate
|Average Balance
|Interest & Fees
|Yield/Rate
|Average Balance
|Interest & Fees
|Yield/Rate
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|85,123
|$
|980
|4.67
|%
|$
|220,938
|$
|2,143
|3.85
|%
|$
|384,231
|$
|171
|0.18
|%
|Investment securities
|809,848
|5,995
|3.00
|%
|736,579
|4,824
|2.62
|%
|894,634
|4,962
|2.22
|%
|Loans
|6,320,402
|87,997
|5.65
|%
|6,240,277
|82,810
|5.26
|%
|5,274,051
|57,280
|4.40
|%
|Loans held for sale
|1,506
|16
|4.41
|%
|3,883
|47
|4.86
|%
|31,256
|220
|2.86
|%
|Nonmarketable equity securities
|47,819
|795
|6.75
|%
|43,618
|677
|6.16
|%
|36,378
|484
|5.40
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|$
|7,264,698
|$
|95,783
|5.35
|%
|$
|7,245,295
|$
|90,501
|4.96
|%
|$
|6,620,550
|$
|63,117
|3.87
|%
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|5,053,941
|$
|26,405
|2.12
|%
|$
|5,053,158
|$
|19,841
|1.56
|%
|$
|4,507,642
|$
|2,161
|0.19
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|38,655
|25
|0.26
|%
|47,391
|31
|0.26
|%
|70,043
|23
|0.14
|%
|FHLB advances & other borrowings
|540,278
|6,006
|4.51
|%
|460,598
|4,264
|3.67
|%
|311,282
|1,212
|1.58
|%
|Subordinated debt
|99,812
|1,370
|5.57
|%
|107,374
|1,463
|5.45
|%
|139,139
|2,011
|5.78
|%
|Trust preferred debentures
|50,047
|1,229
|9.96
|%
|49,902
|1,066
|8.47
|%
|49,451
|514
|4.21
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|5,782,733
|$
|35,035
|2.46
|%
|$
|5,718,423
|$
|26,665
|1.85
|%
|$
|5,077,557
|$
|5,921
|0.47
|%
|Net Interest Margin
|$
|60,748
|3.39
|%
|$
|63,836
|3.50
|%
|$
|57,196
|3.50
|%
|Cost of Deposits
|1.70
|%
|1.23
|%
|0.15
|%
Average interest-earning assets for the first quarter of 2023 were $7.26 billion, compared to $7.25 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $6.62 billion for the first quarter of 2022. Average loans were $6.32 billion for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $6.24 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $5.27 billion for the first quarter of 2022. The average balance of PPP loans for the first quarter of 2022 was $36.2 million.
Average investment securities for the first quarter of 2023 were $809.8 million, compared to $736.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $894.6 million for the first quarter of 2022. The Company took advantage of certain market conditions during the quarter to reposition out of lower yielding tax-exempt securities in favor of other structures and to purchase additional investments, increasing average investment securities by $73.3 million. These changes should result in improved overall margin, liquidity, and capital allocations. These transactions resulted in losses of $0.6 million in the current quarter, with expected paybacks to occur within the calendar year.
Average interest-bearing deposits were $5.05 billion for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $5.05 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $4.51 billion for the first quarter of 2022. Cost of interest-bearing deposits was 2.12% in the first quarter of 2023, which represents a 56 basis point increase from the fourth quarter of 2022. A competitive market driven by rising interest rates was a contributing factor to the increase in deposit costs.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was $15.8 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $33.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $15.6 million for the first quarter of 2022. Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2023 was negatively impacted by $0.6 million of losses on the sales of investment securities, while the fourth quarter of 2022 was positively impacted by a $17.5 million gain on the termination of forward starting interest rate swaps, and the first quarter of 2022 was negatively impacted by $0.4 million of impairment on commercial servicing rights. Excluding these transactions, noninterest income for the first quarter of 2023, the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2022 was $16.4 million, $16.3 million, and $16.0 million, respectively.
|For the Quarter Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(in thousands)
|2023
|2022
|2022
|Noninterest income
|Wealth management revenue
|$
|6,411
|$
|6,227
|$
|7,139
|Residential mortgage banking revenue
|405
|316
|599
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|2,568
|2,511
|2,068
|Interchange revenue
|3,412
|3,478
|3,280
|Loss on sales of investment securities, net
|(648
|)
|—
|—
|Gain on termination of hedged interest rate swaps
|—
|17,531
|—
|Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights
|—
|—
|(394
|)
|Company-owned life insurance
|876
|796
|1,019
|Other income
|2,755
|2,980
|1,902
|Total noninterest income
|$
|15,779
|$
|33,839
|$
|15,613
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense was $44.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $49.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and $40.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 included a $3.3 million charge on commercial FHA loan servicing rights held for sale and $3.3 million of impairment charges on two OREO properties. Noninterest expense, excluding these adjustments, was $44.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $43.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and $40.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. As a result, the efficiency ratio was 57.64% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to 58.26% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and 55.73% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
|For the Quarter Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(in thousands)
|2023
|2022
|2022
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|$
|24,243
|$
|22,901
|$
|21,870
|Occupancy and equipment
|4,443
|3,748
|3,755
|Data processing
|6,311
|6,302
|5,873
|Professional
|1,760
|1,726
|1,972
|Amortization of intangible assets
|1,291
|1,333
|1,398
|Other real estate owned
|—
|3,779
|—
|Loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale
|—
|3,250
|—
|FDIC insurance
|1,329
|703
|830
|Other expense
|5,105
|6,201
|5,186
|Total noninterest expense
|$
|44,482
|$
|49,943
|$
|40,884
Noteworthy components of noninterest expense are as follows:
- Salaries and employee benefits expenses were $24.2 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $22.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and $21.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. Employees numbered 931 at March 31, 2023, compared to 935 at December 31, 2022, and 920 at March 31, 2022. Increased payroll taxes and medical insurance of $0.6 million and $0.5 million, respectively, contributed to increased expense in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Annual salary increases and the modest increase in staffing levels contributed to increased salaries and benefits expenses from the first quarter of 2022, along with a $0.7 million increase in medical insurance.
- Occupancy and equipment increased $0.7 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to seasonal related expenses, including snow removal and utilities expenses.
- FDIC insurance expense was $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $0.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2022. The increase is primarily related to the FDIC’s 2 basis point increase to the initial base deposit insurance assessment rate schedules effective January 1, 2023.
Income Tax Expense
Income tax expense was $6.9 million for the first quarter of 2023, as compared to $11.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $6.6 million for the first quarter of 2022. The resulting effective tax rates were 24.0%, 25.1% and 24.2% respectively.
Capital
At March 31, 2023, Midland States Bank and the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III, and Midland States Bank met the qualifications to be a ‘‘well-capitalized’’ financial institution, as summarized in the following table:
|As of March 31, 2023
|Midland States Bank
|Midland States Bancorp, Inc.
|Minimum Regulatory Requirements (2)
|Total capital to risk-weighted assets
|11.59%
|12.46%
|10.50%
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
|10.76%
|10.25%
|8.50%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|10.02%
|9.54%
|4.00%
|Common equity Tier 1 capital
|10.76%
|7.84%
|7.00%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
|N/A
|6.24%
|N/A
(1) A non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to page 13 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.
(2) Includes the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%.
Since the beginning of 2022, the impact of rising interest rates on the Company’s investment portfolio has resulted in an $83.0 million decline in accumulated other comprehensive income, which has negatively impacted tangible book value per share by $3.76, and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio by 108 basis points.
Stock Repurchase Program
On December 6, 2022, the Company’s board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program, pursuant to which the Company is authorized to repurchase up to $25.0 million of common stock through December 31, 2023. The previous repurchase plan terminated on December 31, 2022. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 124,266 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $22.54 under its stock repurchase program. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had $22.2 million remaining under the current stock repurchase authorization.
About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.
Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had total assets of approximately $7.93 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $3.50 billion. The Company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services and business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP.
These non-GAAP financial measures include “Adjusted Earnings,” “Adjusted Earnings Available to Common Shareholders,” “Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share,” “Adjusted Return on Average Assets,” “Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity,” “Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,” “Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings,” “Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets,” “Tangible Book Value Per Share,” “Tangible Book Value Per Share excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income,” and “Return on Average Tangible Common Equity.” The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s funding profile and profitability. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.
Forward-Looking Statements
Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals and future earnings levels. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions, the impact of inflation, continuing effects of the recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, including anticipated effects on FDIC premiums, increased deposit volatility and potential regulatory developments; changes in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; risks relating to acquisitions; developments and uncertainty related to the future use and availability of some reference rates, such as the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate, as well as other alternative reference rates, and the adoption of a substitute; changes to U.S. tax laws, regulations and guidance; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.
|MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)
|As of and for the Quarter Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2023
|2022
|2022
|Earnings Summary
|Net interest income
|$
|60,504
|$
|63,550
|$
|56,827
|Provision for credit losses
|3,135
|3,544
|4,167
|Noninterest income
|15,779
|33,839
|15,613
|Noninterest expense
|44,482
|49,943
|40,884
|Income before income taxes
|28,666
|43,902
|27,389
|Income taxes
|6,894
|11,030
|6,640
|Net income
|21,772
|32,872
|20,749
|Preferred dividends
|2,228
|3,169
|—
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|19,544
|$
|29,703
|$
|20,749
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.86
|$
|1.30
|$
|0.92
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
|22,501,970
|22,503,611
|22,350,307
|Return on average assets
|1.12
|%
|1.66
|%
|1.16
|%
|Return on average shareholders' equity
|11.51
|%
|17.41
|%
|12.80
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity (1)
|16.70
|%
|25.89
|%
|17.84
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.39
|%
|3.50
|%
|3.50
|%
|Efficiency ratio (1)
|57.64
|%
|58.26
|%
|55.73
|%
|Adjusted Earnings Performance Summary (1)
|Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders
|$
|20,017
|$
|19,278
|$
|20,815
|Adjusted diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.88
|$
|0.85
|$
|0.92
|Adjusted return on average assets
|1.15
|%
|1.13
|%
|1.16
|%
|Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity
|11.76
|%
|11.89
|%
|12.84
|%
|Adjusted return on average tangible common equity
|17.11
|%
|16.80
|%
|17.89
|%
|Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings
|$
|32,449
|$
|33,165
|$
|32,041
|Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets
|1.67
|%
|1.68
|%
|1.79
|%
|Wealth Management
|Trust assets under administration
|$
|3,502,635
|$
|3,505,372
|$
|3,934,140
|Market Data
|Book value per share at period end
|$
|30.08
|$
|29.17
|$
|29.26
|Tangible book value per share at period end (1)
|$
|21.87
|$
|20.94
|$
|20.87
|Tangible book value per share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income at period end (1)
|$
|25.39
|$
|24.72
|$
|22.14
|Market price at period end
|$
|21.42
|$
|26.62
|$
|28.86
|Common shares outstanding at period end
|22,111,454
|22,214,913
|22,044,626
|Capital
|Total capital to risk-weighted assets
|12.46
|%
|12.38
|%
|11.74
|%
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
|10.25
|%
|10.21
|%
|8.82
|%
|Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets
|7.84
|%
|7.77
|%
|7.80
|%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|9.54
|%
|9.43
|%
|7.96
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
|6.24
|%
|6.06
|%
|6.43
|%
(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 11 - 13 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.
|MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
|As of
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(in thousands)
|2023
|2022
|2022
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|138,310
|$
|160,631
|$
|332,264
|Investment securities
|821,005
|776,860
|858,246
|Loans
|6,354,271
|6,306,467
|5,539,961
|Allowance for credit losses on loans
|(62,067
|)
|(61,051
|)
|(52,938
|)
|Total loans, net
|6,292,204
|6,245,416
|5,487,023
|Loans held for sale
|2,747
|1,286
|8,931
|Premises and equipment, net
|80,582
|78,293
|77,857
|Other real estate owned
|6,729
|6,729
|11,537
|Loan servicing rights, at lower of cost or fair value
|1,117
|1,205
|27,484
|Commercial FHA mortgage loan servicing rights held for sale
|20,745
|20,745
|—
|Goodwill
|161,904
|161,904
|161,904
|Other intangible assets, net
|19,575
|20,866
|22,976
|Company-owned life insurance
|151,319
|150,443
|148,060
|Other assets
|233,937
|231,123
|202,433
|Total assets
|$
|7,930,174
|$
|7,855,501
|$
|7,338,715
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|1,215,758
|$
|1,362,158
|$
|1,393,825
|Interest-bearing deposits
|5,209,443
|5,002,494
|4,663,714
|Total deposits
|6,425,201
|6,364,652
|6,057,539
|Short-term borrowings
|31,173
|42,311
|60,352
|FHLB advances and other borrowings
|482,000
|460,000
|310,171
|Subordinated debt
|99,849
|99,772
|139,184
|Trust preferred debentures
|50,135
|49,975
|49,524
|Other liabilities
|66,173
|80,217
|76,959
|Total liabilities
|7,154,531
|7,096,927
|6,693,729
|Total shareholders’ equity
|775,643
|758,574
|644,986
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|7,930,174
|$
|7,855,501
|$
|7,338,715
|MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
|For the Quarter Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|2023
|2022
|2022
|Net interest income:
|Interest income
|$
|95,539
|$
|90,215
|$
|62,748
|Interest expense
|35,035
|26,665
|5,921
|Net interest income
|60,504
|63,550
|56,827
|Provision for credit losses:
|Provision for credit losses on loans
|3,135
|2,950
|4,132
|Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
|—
|594
|256
|Provision for other credit losses
|—
|—
|(221
|)
|Total provision for credit losses
|3,135
|3,544
|4,167
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|57,369
|60,006
|52,660
|Noninterest income:
|Wealth management revenue
|6,411
|6,227
|7,139
|Residential mortgage banking revenue
|405
|316
|599
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|2,568
|2,511
|2,068
|Interchange revenue
|3,412
|3,478
|3,280
|Loss on sales of investment securities, net
|(648
|)
|—
|—
|Gain on termination of hedged interest rate swaps
|—
|17,531
|—
|Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights
|—
|—
|(394
|)
|Company-owned life insurance
|876
|796
|1,019
|Other income
|2,755
|2,980
|1,902
|Total noninterest income
|15,779
|33,839
|15,613
|Noninterest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|24,243
|22,901
|21,870
|Occupancy and equipment
|4,443
|3,748
|3,755
|Data processing
|6,311
|6,302
|5,873
|Professional
|1,760
|1,726
|1,972
|Amortization of intangible assets
|1,291
|1,333
|1,398
|Other real estate owned
|—
|3,779
|—
|Loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale
|—
|3,250
|—
|FDIC insurance
|1,329
|703
|830
|Other expense
|5,105
|6,201
|5,186
|Total noninterest expense
|44,482
|49,943
|40,884
|Income before income taxes
|28,666
|43,902
|27,389
|Income taxes
|6,894
|11,030
|6,640
|Net income
|21,772
|32,872
|20,749
|Preferred stock dividends
|2,228
|3,169
|—
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|19,544
|$
|29,703
|$
|20,749
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|0.86
|$
|1.31
|$
|0.92
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.86
|$
|1.30
|$
|0.92
|MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
|RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited)
|Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation
|For the Quarter Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2023
|2022
|2022
|Income before income taxes - GAAP
|$
|28,666
|$
|43,902
|$
|27,389
|Adjustments to noninterest income:
|Loss on sales of investment securities, net
|648
|—
|—
|(Gain) on termination of hedged interest rate swaps
|—
|(17,531
|)
|—
|Total adjustments to noninterest income
|648
|(17,531
|)
|—
|Adjustments to noninterest expense:
|(Loss) on mortgage servicing rights held for sale
|—
|(3,250
|)
|—
|Integration and acquisition expenses
|—
|—
|(91
|)
|Total adjustments to noninterest expense
|—
|(3,250
|)
|(91
|)
|Adjusted earnings pre tax
|29,314
|29,621
|27,480
|Adjusted earnings tax
|7,069
|7,174
|6,665
|Adjusted earnings - non-GAAP
|22,245
|22,447
|20,815
|Preferred stock dividends
|2,228
|3,169
|—
|Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders
|$
|20,017
|$
|19,278
|$
|20,815
|Adjusted diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.88
|$
|0.85
|$
|0.92
|Adjusted return on average assets
|1.15
|%
|1.13
|%
|1.16
|%
|Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity
|11.76
|%
|11.89
|%
|12.84
|%
|Adjusted return on average tangible common equity
|17.11
|%
|16.80
|%
|17.89
|%
|Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings Reconciliation
|For the Quarter Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
|2023
|2022
|2022
|Adjusted earnings pre tax - non-GAAP
|$
|29,314
|$
|29,621
|$
|27,480
|Provision for credit losses
|3,135
|3,544
|4,167
|Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights
|—
|—
|394
|Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings - non-GAAP
|$
|32,449
|$
|33,165
|$
|32,041
|Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets
|1.67
|%
|1.68
|%
|1.79
|%
|MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
|RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) (continued)
|Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation
|For the Quarter Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
|2023
|2022
|2022
|Noninterest expense - GAAP
|$
|44,482
|$
|49,943
|$
|40,884
|Loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale
|—
|(3,250
|)
|—
|Integration and acquisition expenses
|—
|—
|(91
|)
|Adjusted noninterest expense
|$
|44,482
|$
|46,693
|$
|40,793
|Net interest income - GAAP
|$
|60,504
|$
|63,550
|$
|56,827
|Effect of tax-exempt income
|244
|286
|369
|Adjusted net interest income
|60,748
|63,836
|57,196
|Noninterest income - GAAP
|15,779
|33,839
|15,613
|Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights
|—
|—
|394
|Loss on sales of investment securities, net
|648
|—
|—
|(Gain) on termination of hedged interest rate swaps
|—
|(17,531
|)
|—
|Adjusted noninterest income
|16,427
|16,308
|16,007
|Adjusted total revenue
|$
|77,175
|$
|80,144
|$
|73,203
|Efficiency ratio
|57.64
|%
|58.26
|%
|55.73
|%
|Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROATCE)
|For the Quarter Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
|2023
|2022
|2022
|Net income
|$
|21,772
|$
|32,872
|$
|20,749
|Average total shareholders' equity—GAAP
|$
|767,186
|$
|749,183
|$
|657,327
|Adjustments:
|Preferred Stock
|(110,548
|)
|(110,548
|)
|—
|Goodwill
|(161,904
|)
|(161,904
|)
|(161,904
|)
|Other intangible assets, net
|(20,184
|)
|(22,859
|)
|(23,638
|)
|Average tangible common equity
|$
|474,550
|$
|453,872
|$
|471,785
|ROATCE
|16.70
|%
|25.89
|%
|17.84
|%
|MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
|RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) (continued)
|Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and Tangible Book Value Per Share
|As of
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2023
|2022
|2022
|Shareholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity
|Total shareholders' equity—GAAP
|$
|775,643
|$
|758,574
|$
|644,986
|Adjustments:
|Preferred Stock
|(110,548
|)
|(110,548
|)
|—
|Goodwill
|(161,904
|)
|(161,904
|)
|(161,904
|)
|Other intangible assets, net
|(19,575
|)
|(20,866
|)
|(22,976
|)
|Tangible common equity
|$
|483,616
|$
|465,256
|$
|460,106
|Less: Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI)
|(77,797
|)
|(83,797
|)
|(28,035
|)
|Tangible common equity excluding AOCI
|561,413
|549,053
|488,141
|Total Assets to Tangible Assets:
|Total assets—GAAP
|$
|7,930,174
|$
|7,855,501
|$
|7,338,715
|Adjustments:
|Goodwill
|(161,904
|)
|(161,904
|)
|(161,904
|)
|Other intangible assets, net
|(19,575
|)
|(20,866
|)
|(22,976
|)
|Tangible assets
|$
|7,748,695
|$
|7,672,731
|$
|7,153,835
|Common Shares Outstanding
|22,111,454
|22,214,913
|22,044,626
|Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
|6.24
|%
|6.06
|%
|6.43
|%
|Tangible Book Value Per Share
|$
|21.87
|$
|20.94
|$
|20.87
|Tangible Book Value Per Share excluding AOCI
|$
|25.39
|$
|24.72
|$
|22.14