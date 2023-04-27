Cardlytics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

ATLANTA, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardlytics, (NASDAQ: CDLX), an advertising platform in banks’ digital channels, today announced that, on April 26, 2023, the Compensation Committee of Cardlytics’s Board of Directors granted an aggregate of 95,317 restricted stock units of Cardlytics to six newly hired employees. The restricted stock units were granted as material inducements to employment with Cardlytics in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and were granted under the Cardlytics, Inc. 2022 Inducement Plan (the “2022 Inducement Plan”).



For each grant recipient, 100% of the restricted stock units shall vest on the first anniversary of the grant date, subject to the employees’ continuous service with Cardlytics through the vesting date. The restricted stock units are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2022 Inducement Plan.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) is a digital advertising platform. We partner with financial institutions to run their banking rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen banking relationships. In turn, we have a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. We use these insights to help marketers identify, reach, and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in Palo Alto, New York, Los Angeles, and London. Learn more at www.cardlytics.com.

