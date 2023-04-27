Affirmed Housing Breaks Ground on Estrella, 96 New Affordable Apartment Homes in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Calif., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affirmed Housing, a leading provider of affordable and supportive housing throughout California, announces that construction has commenced on Estrella, an approximately 79,510-square-foot, affordable housing development serving families in need in the City of San Marcos. The complex will provide 96 apartments to low income families earning between 30 and 80 percent of the area median income (AMI).



“Estrella is a win for the City of San Marcos and its citizens,” said San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones. “Between Estrella and the adjacent Alora development and working with outstanding community partners to help ensure smooth project delivery, we are adding nearly 200 units for working families and low-income residents – and all within walking distance of many public services, stores and other businesses. What’s good for our more vulnerable residents is also good for the whole of San Marcos.”

Estrella will be comprised of four residential buildings, each with a shared laundry facility, with a mixture of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Two three-bedroom units are reserved for Estrella’s on-site property managers. A separate community building provides residents access to several shared amenities, including a kitchenette, computer room, barbecue area and bicycle parking. Four tot lots and a teen recreation area will also be incorporated on the site. The development’s sustainable design will feature the latest energy-saving and water-wise technologies and best practices.

“Once complete, this new housing development will contribute to families living well in North County. Twenty-five of the homes here will be set aside for extremely low-income families,” said County of San Diego’s Housing and Community Development Services Director David Estrella. “Housing is health, and as the County’s Health and Human Services Agency, we rely on strong partnerships to build healthy communities, and that’s what we have here today with the City of San Marcos, Affirmed Housing, and so many other supportive partners.”

A total of 171 parking spaces will be available, including eight that will be EV ready. All of Estrella’s tenants will also have access to complimentary, on-site services intended to support families in need, including computer training and resume building resources and programs dedicated to health and wellness, financial literacy and parenting. A service coordinator will be present to organize and plan community-building activities, such as holiday events, for residents.

In addition to the conveniences and comfort Estrella will provide its occupants, the site is located in close proximity to several off-site resources that enhance seamless livability. Within walking distance are grocery stores, a pharmacy, a neighborhood library, public parks and access to public transportation. A middle school sits adjacent to the complex.

“Housing and care are fundamental elements to maintaining the health and wellness of the region, and Estrella is a demonstration of the city and county’s investment in its people,” said Jimmy Silverwood, president for Affirmed Housing. “Estrella provides affordable housing, infrastructure and recreational facilities to enhance the lives of hard-working families and individuals, as well as the broader community. We’re proud to work with partners who share our vision of ensuring housing for all people.”

Estrella follows the development of Alora, a separate, Affirmed Housing-produced affordable community currently under construction next door to Estrella. To boost the region’s critically needed housing supply, Affirmed Housing demolished an existing 70-unit development on the property (formerly Mariposa) and recorded a new parcel map to make way for both projects. The redevelopment will result in a net gain of 66 new affordable apartments at Estrella and 60 new affordable apartments at Alora.

Affirmed Housing’s development partners for Estrella include the City of San Marcos, the County of San Diego, WNC, Banner Bank, DAHLIN Group Architecture Planning, Masson and Associates, and form/work Landscape Architecture.

About Affirmed Housing

Affirmed Housing is a leader in affordable, multifamily housing development, delivering safe, sustainable, high-quality communities for families, veterans, seniors and people experiencing homelessness. The company works with municipalities and private owners throughout California to promote housing stability and neighborhood well-being by leveraging deep expertise in public finance, low-income housing tax credits, and tax-exempt bond finance, as well as site selection, engineering, architecture, construction, relocation and marketing. Since 1992, Affirmed Housing has financed more than $2.8 billion in affordable and supportive development, with 5,800 units developed or under development in 70 communities. The company has offices in San Diego and San Jose. Visit: www.affirmedhousing.com.