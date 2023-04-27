Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2023 First Quarter Financial Results

2023 First Quarter Financial Highlights:



Total assets were $185.5 million at quarter end.

Total loans increased 5.6% from a year ago, and decreased 3.5% from the linked quarter.

Net interest margin of 2.62% for the first quarter.

Nonperforming assets at 0.35% of total assets at quarter end.

POULSBO, Wash., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: LBNW) (the “Company”) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Liberty Bank today announced earnings of $9 thousand for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $39 thousand reported in the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Total assets increased to $185.5 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to $184.6 million at March 31, 2022. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to a $7.69 million increase in loans receivable funded by deposits, increased borrowings, and a modest reduction in short-term investments.

Total deposits decreased to $139.1 million at March 31, 2023 compared to $141.8 million at December 31, 2022 and $161.8 million a year earlier. Non-interest bearing demand accounts represented 30.4%, interest bearing demand represented 17.1%, money market and savings accounts comprised 26.3% and certificates of deposit made up 26.2% of the total deposit portfolio at March 31, 2023.

At March 31, 2023, non-performing assets remained low at $647 thousand, or 0.35% of total assets, corresponding to a single borrower relationship. The allowance for credit losses totaled $1.28 million as of March 31, 2023, and was 0.91% of total loans outstanding.

The Company’s net interest margin was 2.62% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 3.11% for the preceding quarter, and 3.05% for the first quarter of 2022.

Total non-interest income was $130 thousand for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $69 thousand in the first quarter a year ago.

Total noninterest expense was $1.19 million for the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $97 thousand, or 7.6%, from the first quarter a year ago. Compensation and benefits costs decreased by $69 thousand, or 9.0%, over the prior year quarter. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company opened its new headquarters in Poulsbo. The banking center is in a desirable location in Poulsbo and is large enough to accommodate future growth for the bank well into the next decade. Occupancy costs were down by 8.0% from prior quarter of last year.

Capital ratios continue to exceed regulatory requirements, with a total risk-based capital ratio at 15.28% substantially above well-capitalized regulatory requirements. The tangible book value per share was $7.59 at quarter end, compared to $7.42 a year earlier.

“Providing guidance and assurances to our customers during uncertain times is critically important to us. Our management team is working very hard, ensuring risk management oversight, and communicating with clients about deposit coverage and the health of the Bank. We have a diverse deposit and loan portfolio and have stayed clear of concentrating in any one sector and the issues that have affected the banks that were closed by federal regulators last month,” said Rick Darrow, Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer.

The Company reported the level of uninsured deposits at quarter end was approximately 27%, compared to 33% three months earlier, excluding the collateralized portion of public deposits.

“Throughout the first quarter we increased our available borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”),” said Darrow. “The result is that our borrowing capacity at FHLB more than exceeds the level of uninsured deposits. With a strong capital position, a diversified balance sheet, additional sources of liquidity and pristine credit quality, we believe we have a solid foundation upon which to continue to grow and improve our financial performance in the year ahead.”

About Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc.

Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Liberty Bank, a commercial bank chartered in the State of Washington. The Bank began operations June 11, 2009, and operates a full-service branch in Poulsbo, WA in addition to a loan production office in Bellevue, WA. The Bank provides loan and deposit services to predominantly small and middle-sized businesses and individuals in and around Kitsap and King counties. The Bank is subject to regulation by the State of Washington Department of Financial Institutions and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). For more information, please visit www.libertybanknw.com. Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: LBNW), qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market in June 2022. For information related to the trading of LBNW, please visit www.otcmarkets.com .

For further discussion, please contact the following:

Rick Darrow, Chief Executive Officer | 360-394-4750

Joel Keller, Chief Financial Officer | 360-394-4752

Forward-Looking Statement Safe Harbor: This news release contains comments or information that constitutes forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements describe Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc.’s projections, estimates, plans and expectations of future results and can be identified by words such as “believe,” “intend,” “estimate,” “likely,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “looking forward,” and other similar expressions. They are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in these forward-looking statements, which because of their forward-looking nature, are difficult to predict. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, and should consider factors that might cause differences including but not limited to the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors, declines in real estate markets, an increase in unemployment or sustained high levels of unemployment; changes in interest rates; greater than expected costs to integrate acquisitions, adverse changes in local, national and international economies; changes in the Federal Reserve’s actions that affect monetary and fiscal policies; changes in legislative or regulatory actions or reform, including without limitation, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; demand for products and services; changes to the quality of the loan portfolio and our ability to succeed in our problem-asset resolution efforts; the impact of technological advances; changes in tax laws; and other risk factors. Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or clarify any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.





STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Quarter Ended

March 31, 2023 Quarter Ended

Dec 31, 2022 Three Month Change Quarter Ended

March 31, 2022 One Year Change Interest Income Loans $ 1,686 $ 1,707 -1 % $ 1,347 25 % Interest bearing deposits in banks 41 19 113 % 10 298 % Securities 110 103 6 % 90 22 % Total interest income 1,837 1,830 0 % 1,447 27 % Interest Expense Deposits 425 238 78 % 60 604 % Other Borrowings 308 242 27 % 101 205 % Total interest expense 733 481 52 % 161 355 % Net Interest Income 1,104 1,349 -18 % 1,286 -14 % Provision for Credit Losses 30 40 -25 % 15 100 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 1,074 1,309 -18 % 1,271 -15 % Non-Interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 15 15 2 % 12 23 % Other non-interest income 115 30 286 % 57 103 % Total non-interest income 130 45 192 % 69 89 % Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 693 634 9 % 761 -9 % Occupancy and equipment expenses 141 152 -8 % 150 -6 % Other operating expenses 359 382 -6 % 380 -5 % Total non-interest expenses 1,193 1,169 2 % 1,290 -8 % Net Income Before Income Tax 12 184 -94 % 49 -76 % Provision for Income Tax (2 ) (49 ) -95 % (10 ) -76 % Net Income $ 9 $ 136 -93 % $ 39 -76 %





BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Three Month Change Mar 31, 2022 One Year Change Assets Cash and due from Banks $ 2,574 $ 2,844 -10 % $ 3,766 -32 % Interest bearing deposits in banks 9,468 11,480 -18 % 18,013 -47 % Securities 23,793 23,682 0 % 24,391 -2 % Loans 141,085 146,185 -3 % 133,651 6 % Allowance for credit losses (1,284 ) (1,235 ) 4 % (1,540 ) -17 % Net Loans 139,801 144,950 -4 % 132,110 6 % Premises and fixed assets 6,689 6,770 -1 % 4,543 47 % Accrued Interest receivable 644 699 -8 % 494 31 % Intangible assets 59 65 -10 % 85 -31 % Other assets 2,429 2,527 -4 % 1,198 103 % Total Assets $ 185,457 $ 193,016 -4 % $ 184,599 0 % Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits Demand, non-interest bearing $ 42,214 $ 46,152 -9 % $ 54,906 -23 % Interest Bearing Demand 23,733 23,891 -1 % 39,534 -40 % Money Market and Savings 36,643 40,438 -9 % 53,406 -31 % Certificates of Deposit 36,485 31,286 17 % 13,929 162 % Total Deposits 139,074 141,768 -2 % 161,776 -14 % Total Borrowing 33,407 38,149 -12 % 10,401 221 % Accrued interest payable 108 165 -35 % 7 1561 % Other liabilities 413 607 -32 % 265 55 % Total Liabilities 173,002 180,690 -4 % 172,448 0 % Shareholders' Equity Common Stock 1,633 1,633 0 % 1,627 0 % Additional paid in capital 13,038 13,019 0 % 12,993 0 % Retained Earnings (1,519 ) (1,541 ) (2,028 ) Other Comprehensive Income (697 ) (785 ) -11 % (441 ) 58 % Total Shareholders' Equity 12,455 12,326 1 % 12,151 2 % Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 185,457 $ 193,016 -4 % $ 184,599 0 %



