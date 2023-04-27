First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Second Fiscal Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSFG - news) (the "Company"), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $3.7 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to net income of $7.0 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.



Commenting on the Company’s performance, Larry W. Myers, President and CEO, stated, “There continues to be a challenging environment for the banking industry, but we have taken and will continue to take prudent actions to perform while such exists. The aggressive measures taken to restructure the mortgage banking segment through expense reductions, efforts to rebuild the SBA lending segment’s lending team, and continued focus on balance sheet management for the core banking segment have provided positive results for the quarter and position the Company for enhanced performance. We continue to be selective in our lending, both in terms of asset quality and yield opportunities. We also have lengthened certain wholesale funding maturities for intermediate duration, which was a contributing factor in adversely impacting net interest margin for the quarter but somewhat protects from persistently higher interest rates while still remaining well-positioned to benefit from a potential rates-down environment, particularly on the short end of the curve. We are encouraged by the performance of the core banking segment and are optimistic for enhanced performance of the SBA lending and mortgage banking segments in future periods. Lastly, the Company repurchased 50,000 of its common shares during the quarter, which together with repurchases during the three preceding fiscal quarters totaled approximately 4.6% of outstanding shares.”

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

Net interest income increased $899,000, or 6.4%, to $14.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 as compared to the same period 2022. The increase in net interest income was due to a $9.0 million increase in interest income, partially offset by a $8.1 million increase in interest expense. Interest income increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $465.3 million, from $1.56 billion for 2022 to $2.02 billion for 2023, and an increase in the weighted-average tax-equivalent yield, from 4.14% for 2022 to 5.01% for 2023. The increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets was primarily due to increases in the average balance of investment securities and total loans of $139.3 million and $330.1 million, respectively. When excluding the impact from PPP loan payoffs, the increase in the average balance of loans was $351.6 million when comparing the two periods. Interest expense increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $449.0 million, from $1.23 billion for 2022 to $1.68 billion for 2023, and an increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 0.58% for 2022 to 2.36% for 2023. The increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for 2023 was due primarily to higher rates paid for FHLB borrowings, brokered deposits and money market deposit accounts primarily due to the increase in market interest rates.

The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $372,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 due primarily to loan portfolio growth, compared to a credit for loan losses of $30,000 for the same period in 2022. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $6,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to net charge-offs of $275,000 in 2022.

Noninterest income decreased $12.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease was due primarily to decreases in mortgage banking income, net gain on sale of single tenant net lease loans and net gain on sale of SBA loans of $12.1 million, $557,000 and $420,000, respectively. The decrease in mortgage banking income was primarily due to a $12.7 million decrease in realized and unrealized hedging gains, a $3.1 million decrease in capitalized residential mortgage loan servicing rights, and a $1.3 million decrease in the fair value of the residential mortgage loan servicing rights portfolio in 2023 as compared to a $5.6 million increase in fair value recognized in 2022, partially offset by a $2.0 million increase in production revenue from originations for sale in 2023 and a $1.3 million increase in the fair value of loans held for sale and interest rate lock commitments in 2023 as compared to a $7.2 million decrease in fair value recognized in 2022. Mortgage loans originated for sale were $115.0 million in the three months ended March 31, 2023 as compared to $459.4 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease in net gain on sales of SBA loans was due primarily to decreases in production and sales volume from the SBA lending segment, and lower premiums in the secondary market. There were no sales of single tenant net lease loans during the 2023 period.

Noninterest expense decreased $7.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease was due primarily to a decrease in compensation and benefits of $7.1 million. The decrease in compensation and benefits expense was due primarily to a reduction in staff and incentive compensation for the Company’s mortgage banking segment as a result of decreased mortgage banking income.

The Company recognized an income tax expense of $333,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to income tax expense of $1.6 million for the same period in 2022. The effective tax rate for 2023 was 8.2%, which was a decrease from the effective tax rate of 18.7% in 2022. The decrease was due to recognition of investment tax credits related to solar projects in 2023 and lower pre-tax income in 2023 as compared to 2022.

Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

The Company reported net income of $6.6 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, for the six months ended March 31, 2023 compared to net income of $11.3 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, for the six months ended March 31, 2022.

Net interest income increased $3.3 million, or 11.7%, to $31.2 million for the six months ended March 31, 2023 as compared to the same period 2022. The increase in net interest income was due to a $16.7 million increase in interest income, partially offset by a $13.5 million increase in interest expense. Interest income increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $457.3 million, from $1.54 billion for 2022 to $2.00 billion for 2023, and an increase in the weighted-average tax-equivalent yield, from 4.18% for 2022 to 4.94% for 2023. The increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets was primarily due to increases in the average balance of investment securities and total loans of $145.8 million and $320.0 million, respectively. When excluding the impact from PPP loan payoffs, the increase in the average balance of loans was $356.2 million when comparing the two periods. Interest expense increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $431.9 million, from $1.21 billion for 2022 to $1.64 billion for 2023, and an increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 0.60% for 2022 to 2.08% for 2023. The increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for 2023 was due primarily to higher rates paid for FHLB borrowings, brokered deposits and money market deposit accounts primarily due to the increase in market interest rates.

The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $1.4 million for the six months ended March 31, 2023 due primarily to loan portfolio growth, compared to $496,000 for the same period in 2022. Nonperforming loans, which consist of nonaccrual loans and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing interest, increased $1.6 million from $10.9 million at September 30, 2022 to $12.5 million at March 31, 2023. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $258,000 for the six months ended March 31, 2023, of which $238,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans, compared to net charge-offs of $322,000 in 2022, of which $292,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans.

Noninterest income decreased $24.0 million for the six months ended March 31, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease was due primarily to decreases in mortgage banking income, net gain on sale of SBA loans, and net gain on sale of single tenant net lease loans of $22.4 million, $1.3 million, and $719,000, respectively. The decrease in mortgage banking income was primarily due to a $14.0 million decrease in realized and unrealized hedging gains, a $7.4 million decrease in capitalized residential mortgage loan servicing rights, $1.9 million decrease in production revenue, and a $2.5 million decrease in the fair value of the residential mortgage loan servicing rights portfolio in 2023 as compared to a $6.2 million increase in fair value recognized in 2022, partially offset by a $2.5 million increase in the fair value of loans held for sale and interest rate lock commitments in 2023 as compared to a $7.4 million decrease in fair value recognized in 2022. Mortgage loans originated for sale were $192.6 million in the six months ended March 31, 2023 as compared to $1.0 billion in 2022. The decrease in net gain on sales of SBA loans was due primarily to decreases in production and sales volume from the SBA lending segment, and lower premiums in the secondary market. There were no sales of single tenant net lease loans during the 2023 period.

Noninterest expense decreased $14.8 million for the six months ended March 31, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease was due primarily to a decrease in compensation and benefits, professional fees and advertising expense of $13.7 million, $992,000 and $857,000, respectively. The decrease in compensation and benefits expense was due primarily to a reduction in staff and incentive compensation for the Company’s mortgage banking segment as a result of decreased mortgage banking income. The decreases in professional fees and advertising expense were related to the reduced activity and loan origination volume of the mortgage banking segment.

The Company recognized an income tax expense of $416,000 for the six months ended March 31, 2023 compared to tax expense of $2.4 million for the same period in 2022. The effective tax rate for 2023 was 5.9%, which was a decrease from the effective tax rate of 17.6% in 2022. The decrease was due to recognition of investment tax credits related to solar projects in 2023 and lower pre-tax income in 2023 as compared to 2022.

Comparison of Financial Condition at March 31, 2023 and September 30, 2022

Total assets increased $145.9 million, from $2.09 billion at September 30, 2022 to $2.24 billion at March 31, 2023. Net loans held for investment increased $123.9 million during the six months ended March 31, 2023, due primarily to growth in residential mortgage loans and single-tenant net lease commercial real estate loans. Excluding the impact of reclassification of $38.0 million of single tenant net lease loans as participated loan sales quarter during ending March 31, 2023, which were accounted for as secured borrowings at September 30, 2022, total assets and net loans held for investment would have increased $183.9 million and $161.9 million, respectively, during the six months ended March 31, 2023.

Total liabilities increased $130.5 million due primarily to increases in total deposits and FHLB borrowings of $27.0 million and $130.5 million, respectively, partially offset by the aforementioned $38.0 million reclassification in other borrowings. Excluding the impact of this reclassification, total liabilities would have increased $168.5 million during the six months ended March 31, 2023. The increase in FHLB borrowings was primarily used to fund loan growth. The increase in total deposits was primarily due to a $44.2 million increase in brokered deposits, partially offset by a $21.3 million decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits due primarily to customary seasonal outflows of public fund deposits. Deposits exceeding the FDIC insurance amount of $250,000 as of March 31, 2023 were not greater than 13.8% of total deposits. The amount is believed to be less than 13.8% of total deposits due to certain accounts being structured to achieve a level of insurance above the FDIC limit, but is difficult to quantify.

Common stockholders’ equity increased $15.3 million, from $151.6 million at September 30, 2022 to $166.9 million at March 31, 2023, due primarily to increases in accumulated other comprehensive income and retained net income of $12.9 million and $4.7 million, respectively. The increase in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) was primarily due to decreasing market interest rates during the six months ended March 31, 2023, which resulted in an increase in the fair value of the available-for-sale securities portfolio. At March 31, 2023 and September 30, 2022, the Bank was considered “well-capitalized” under applicable regulatory capital guidelines.

First Savings Bank is an entrepreneurial community bank headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana, which is directly across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky, and operates fifteen depository branches within Southern Indiana. The Bank also has three national lending programs, including single-tenant net lease commercial real estate, SBA lending and residential mortgage banking, with offices located throughout the United States. The Bank is a recognized leader, both in its local communities and nationally for its lending programs. The employees of First Savings Bank strive daily to achieve the organization’s vision, We Expect To Be The BEST community BANK, which fuels our success. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “FSFG.”

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including the duration, extent and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its effect on our customers, service providers and on the economy and financial markets in general; changes in market interest rates; changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this report or made elsewhere from time to time by the Company or on its behalf. Except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.





FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) * All share and per share amounts have been adjusted to reflect the three-for-one stock split effective September 15, 2021. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended OPERATING DATA: March 31, March 31, (In thousands, except share and per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total interest income $ 24,811 $ 15,801 $ 48,294 $ 31,563 Total interest expense 9,899 1,788 17,121 3,647 Net interest income 14,912 14,013 31,173 27,916 Provision (credit) for loan losses 372 (30 ) 1,356 496 Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 14,540 14,043 29,817 27,420 Total noninterest income 7,516 20,072 12,704 36,663 Total noninterest expense 17,999 25,461 35,510 50,313 Income before income taxes 4,057 8,654 7,011 13,770 Income tax expense 333 1,619 416 2,430 Net income $ 3,724 $ 7,035 $ 6,595 $ 11,340 Net income per share, basic $ 0.54 $ 0.99 $ 0.96 $ 1.60 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 6,842,897 7,076,355 6,879,805 7,086,739 Net income per share, diluted $ 0.54 $ 0.98 $ 0.95 $ 1.58 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 6,881,496 7,156,229 6,926,277 7,173,710 Performance ratios (three-month data annualized) Return on average assets 0.68 % 1.61 % 0.61 % 1.31 % Return on average equity 9.15 % 15.24 % 8.36 % 12.36 % Return on average common stockholders' equity 9.15 % 15.24 % 8.36 % 12.36 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) 3.06 % 3.68 % 3.23 % 3.71 % Efficiency ratio 80.25 % 74.70 % 80.93 % 77.91 % QTD FYTD FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA: March 31, December 31, Increase September 30, Increase (In thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 (Decrease) 2022 (Decrease) Total assets $ 2,239,606 $ 2,196,919 $ 42,687 $ 2,093,725 $ 145,881 Cash and cash equivalents 41,810 38,278 3,532 41,665 145 Investment securities 336,317 330,683 5,634 318,075 18,242 Loans held for sale 48,783 44,281 4,502 60,462 (11,679 ) Gross loans (1) 1,614,898 1,599,020 15,878 1,489,904 124,994 Allowance for loan losses 16,458 16,080 378 15,360 1,098 Interest earning assets 2,032,610 1,994,374 38,236 1,898,051 134,559 Goodwill 9,848 9,848 - 9,848 - Core deposit intangibles 668 721 (53 ) 775 (107 ) Loan servicing rights 65,045 65,598 (553 ) 67,194 (2,149 ) Noninterest-bearing deposits 318,869 315,390 3,479 340,172 (21,303 ) Interest-bearing deposits (2) 1,224,013 1,222,451 1,562 1,175,662 48,351 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 437,795 377,643 60,152 307,303 130,492 Subordinated debt and other borrowings, net of issuance costs 50,330 95,458 (45,128 ) 88,206 (37,876 ) Total liabilities 2,072,708 2,036,775 35,933 1,942,160 130,548 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (14,199 ) (19,000 ) 4,801 (27,079 ) 12,880 Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests 166,898 160,144 6,754 151,565 15,333 Book value per share $ 24.31 $ 23.15 $ 1.16 $ 21.74 $ 2.57 Tangible book value per share (3) 22.78 21.62 1.16 20.22 2.56 Non-performing assets: Nonaccrual loans - SBA guaranteed $ 5,456 $ 5,465 $ (9 ) $ 5,474 $ (18 ) Nonaccrual loans - unguaranteed 6,993 6,058 935 5,382 1,611 Total nonaccrual loans $ 12,449 $ 11,523 $ 926 $ 10,856 $ 1,593 Accruing loans past due 90 days - - - - - Total non-performing loans 12,449 11,523 926 10,856 1,593 Foreclosed real estate - - - - - Troubled debt restructurings classified as performing loans 2,446 2,580 (134 ) 2,714 (268 ) Total non-performing assets $ 14,895 $ 14,103 $ 792 $ 13,570 $ 1,325 Asset quality ratios: Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total gross loans 1.02 % 1.01 % 0.01 % 1.03 % (0.01 %) Allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans 132.20 % 139.55 % (7.34 %) 141.49 % (9.29 %) Nonperforming loans as a percent of total gross loans 0.77 % 0.72 % 0.05 % 0.73 % 0.04 % Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets 0.67 % 0.64 % 0.02 % 0.65 % 0.02 % (1) Includes $45.2 million and $38.0 million of single tenant net lease loans accounted for as secured borrowings at December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively, which were reclassified as participated loan sales during the quarter ended March 31, 2023. (2) Includes $337.0 million, $326.2 million and $292.5 million of brokered certificates of deposit at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively. (3) See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to calculation of this item. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED):

The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's performance. The Company believes the financial measures presented below are important because of their widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy and earnings. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements and reconciles those non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable GAAP financial measures. QTD FYTD March 31, December 31, Increase September 30, Increase Tangible Book Value Per Share 2023 2022 (Decrease) 2022 (Decrease) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests (GAAP) $ 166,898 $ 160,144 $ 6,754 $ 151,565 $ 15,333 Less: goodwill and core deposit intangibles (10,516 ) (10,569 ) 53 (10,623 ) 107 Tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 156,382 $ 149,575 6,807 $ 140,942 15,440 Outstanding common shares 6,865,921 6,917,921 (52,000 ) 6,970,631 (104,710 ) Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 22.78 $ 21.62 $ 1.16 $ 20.22 $ 2.56 Book value per share (GAAP) $ 24.31 $ 23.15 $ 1.16 $ 21.74 $ 2.57 SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED): As of Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Total cash and cash equivalents $ 41,810 $ 38,278 $ 41,665 $ 37,468 $ 31,105 Total investment securities 336,317 330,683 318,075 309,027 284,674 Total loans held for sale 48,783 44,281 60,462 188,031 152,652 Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses 1,598,440 1,582,940 1,474,544 1,267,816 1,126,818 PPP loans 523 591 1,310 1,766 13,415 Loan servicing rights 65,045 65,598 67,194 69,039 68,267 Total assets 2,239,606 2,196,919 2,093,725 2,006,666 1,801,944 Retail deposits $ 1,206,154 $ 1,211,677 $ 1,223,330 $ 1,186,582 $ 1,151,437 Brokered deposits 336,728 326,164 292,504 159,125 69,752 Total deposits 1,542,882 1,537,841 1,515,834 1,345,707 1,221,189 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 437,795 377,643 307,303 404,098 296,592 Common stock and additional paid-in capital $ 27,443 $ 27,425 $ 26,848 $ 27,236 $ 27,154 Retained earnings - substantially restricted 166,652 163,890 161,927 161,438 159,732 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (14,199 ) (19,000 ) (27,079 ) (12,560 ) (1,336 ) Unearned stock compensation (1,211 ) (1,361 ) (969 ) (1,075 ) (1,180 ) Less treasury stock, at cost (11,787 ) (10,810 ) (9,162 ) (5,826 ) (4,417 ) Total stockholders' equity 166,898 160,144 151,565 169,213 179,953 Outstanding common shares 6,865,921 6,917,921 6,970,631 7,110,706 7,169,826 SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended Summarized Consolidated Statements of Income March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Total interest income $ 24,811 $ 23,483 $ 21,152 $ 18,479 $ 15,801 Total interest expense 9,899 7,222 4,327 2,568 1,788 Net interest income 14,912 16,261 16,825 15,911 14,013 Provision (credit) for loan losses 372 984 880 532 (30 ) Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 14,540 15,277 15,945 15,379 14,043 Total noninterest income 7,516 5,188 4,531 10,033 20,072 Total noninterest expense 17,999 17,511 19,514 22,835 25,461 Income before income taxes 4,057 2,954 962 2,577 8,654 Income tax expense (benefit) 333 83 (446 ) (61 ) 1,619 Net income $ 3,724 $ 2,871 $ 1,408 $ 2,638 $ 7,035 Net income per share, basic $ 0.54 $ 0.42 $ 0.20 $ 0.37 $ 0.99 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 6,842,897 6,915,909 6,988,873 7,073,204 7,076,355 Net income per share, diluted $ 0.54 $ 0.41 $ 0.20 $ 0.37 $ 0.98 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 6,881,496 6,972,055 7,056,138 7,145,288 7,156,229 Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Consolidated Performance Ratios (Annualized) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Return on average assets 0.68 % 0.54 % 0.28 % 0.55 % 1.61 % Return on average equity 9.15 % 7.50 % 3.30 % 6.06 % 15.24 % Return on average common stockholders' equity 9.15 % 7.50 % 3.30 % 6.06 % 15.24 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) 3.06 % 3.41 % 3.75 % 3.77 % 3.68 % Efficiency ratio 80.25 % 81.64 % 91.37 % 88.02 % 74.70 % As of or for the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Consolidated Asset Quality Ratios 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans 0.77 % 0.72 % 0.73 % 0.77 % 0.88 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.67 % 0.64 % 0.65 % 0.63 % 0.73 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 1.02 % 1.01 % 1.03 % 1.17 % 1.27 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans 132.20 % 139.55 % 141.49 % 151.59 % 143.94 % Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans -0.00 % 0.02 % 0.03 % 0.00 % 0.02 % SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended Segmented Statements of Income Information March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Core Banking Segment: Net interest income $ 13,632 $ 15,008 $ 14,994 $ 13,848 $ 11,847 Provision (credit) for loan losses 422 701 769 910 (240 ) Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 13,210 14,307 14,225 12,938 12,087 Noninterest income 1,733 1,928 1,808 2,379 2,163 Noninterest expense 10,651 9,797 10,499 10,187 9,811 Income before income taxes 4,292 6,438 5,534 5,130 4,439 Income tax expense 401 946 735 568 330 Net income $ 3,891 $ 5,492 $ 4,799 $ 4,562 $ 4,109 SBA Lending Segment (Q2): Net interest income $ 1,093 $ 995 $ 1,182 $ 1,449 $ 1,602 Provision (credit) for loan losses (50 ) 283 111 (378 ) 210 Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 1,143 712 1,071 1,827 1,392 Noninterest income 1,636 754 480 584 1,658 Noninterest expense 2,662 1,924 1,891 2,341 2,253 Income (loss) before income taxes 117 (458 ) (340 ) 70 797 Income tax expense (benefit) 20 (107 ) (123 ) 26 240 Net income (loss) $ 97 $ (351 ) $ (217 ) $ 44 $ 557 Mortgage Banking Segment: Net interest income 187 $ 258 $ 649 $ 614 $ 564 Provision for loan losses - - - - - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 187 258 649 614 564 Noninterest income 4,147 2,506 2,243 7,070 16,251 Noninterest expense 4,686 5,790 7,124 10,307 13,397 Income (loss) before income taxes (352 ) (3,026 ) (4,232 ) (2,623 ) 3,418 Income tax expense (benefit) (88 ) (756 ) (1,058 ) (655 ) 1,049 Net income (loss) $ (264 ) $ (2,270 ) $ (3,174 ) $ (1,968 ) $ 2,369 SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended Segmented Statements of Income Information March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Net Income (Loss) Per Share by Segment Net income per share, basic - Core Banking $ 0.57 $ 0.80 $ 0.68 $ 0.64 $ 0.58 Net income (loss) per share, basic - SBA Lending (Q2) 0.01 (0.05 ) (0.03 ) 0.01 0.08 Net income (loss) per share, basic - Mortgage Banking (0.04 ) (0.33 ) (0.45 ) (0.28 ) 0.33 Total net income per share, basic $ 0.54 $ 0.42 $ 0.20 $ 0.37 $ 0.99 Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share by Segment Net income per share, diluted - Core Banking $ 0.57 $ 0.79 $ 0.68 $ 0.64 $ 0.57 Net income (loss) per share, diluted - SBA Lending (Q2) 0.01 (0.05 ) (0.03 ) 0.01 0.08 Net income (loss) per share, diluted - Mortgage Banking (0.04 ) (0.33 ) (0.45 ) (0.28 ) 0.33 Total net income per share, diluted $ 0.54 $ 0.41 $ 0.20 $ 0.37 $ 0.98 Return on Average Assets by Segment (three-month data annualized) Core Banking 0.85 % 1.17 % 1.08 % 1.12 % 1.14 % SBA Lending 0.42 % (1.38 %) (0.85 %) 0.17 % 1.80 % Mortgage Banking (1.14 %) (9.31 %) (9.44 %) (4.50 %) 5.38 % Efficiency Ratio by Segment (three-month data annualized) Core Banking 69.32 % 57.85 % 62.49 % 62.78 % 70.03 % SBA Lending 97.54 % 110.01 % 113.78 % 115.15 % 69.11 % Mortgage Banking 108.12 % 209.48 % 246.33 % 134.14 % 79.67 % SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended Noninterest Expense Detail by Segment March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (In thousands) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Core Banking Segment: Compensation (4) $ 5,578 $ 5,275 $ 4,444 $ 5,995 $ 5,207 Occupancy 1,401 1,443 1,374 1,412 1,393 Advertising 298 213 272 284 297 Other 3,374 2,866 4,409 2,496 2,914 Total Noninterest Expense $ 10,651 $ 9,797 $ 10,499 $ 10,187 $ 9,811 SBA Lending Segment (Q2): Compensation $ 1,800 $ 1,622 $ 1,690 $ 1,619 $ 1,724 Occupancy 70 54 41 60 64 Advertising 8 2 8 3 9 Other 784 246 152 659 456 Total Noninterest Expense $ 2,662 $ 1,924 $ 1,891 $ 2,341 $ 2,253 Mortgage Banking Segment: Compensation (4) $ 3,029 $ 3,788 $ 5,091 $ 7,601 $ 10,292 Occupancy 449 363 491 597 622 Advertising 213 203 319 519 696 Other 995 1,436 1,223 1,590 1,787 Total Noninterest Expense $ 4,686 $ 5,790 $ 7,124 $ 10,307 $ 13,397 (4) Compensation includes increases for Core Banking and corresponding decreases for Mortgage Banking segment that represent intersegment allocations for loans originated by the Mortgage Banking segment to be held for investment in the Core Banking loan portfolio of: $ 1,328 $ 1,192 $ 945 $ 1,164 $ 869 SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Mortgage Banking Noninterest Expense Fixed vs. Variable 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 (In thousands) Noninterest Expense - Fixed Expenses $ 3,513 $ 4,561 $ 5,724 $ 6,989 $ 7,936 Noninterest Expense - Variable Expenses (5) 1,173 1,229 1,400 3,318 5,461 Total Noninterest Expense $ 4,686 $ 5,790 $ 7,124 $ 10,307 $ 13,397 Three Months Ended SBA Lending (Q2) Data March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (In thousands, except percentage data) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Final funded loans guaranteed portion sold, SBA $ 15,337 $ 11,293 $ 3,772 $ 5,364 $ 14,355 Gross gain on sales of loans, SBA $ 1,293 $ 936 $ 393 $ 592 $ 1,670 Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, SBA 8.43 % 8.29 % 10.42 % 11.04 % 11.63 % Net gain on sales of loans, SBA (6) $ 907 $ 775 $ 249 $ 486 $ 1,327 Weighted average net gain on sales of loans, SBA 5.91 % 6.86 % 6.60 % 9.06 % 9.24 % Three Months Ended Mortgage Banking Data March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (In thousands, except percentage data) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Mortgage originations for sale in the secondary market $ 115,011 $ 77,605 $ 185,981 $ 421,426 $ 459,434 Mortgage sales $ 99,711 $ 96,177 $ 241,804 $ 426,200 $ 478,816 Gross gain on sales of loans, mortgage banking (7) $ 2,308 $ 1,217 $ 2,630 $ 7,419 $ 10,988 Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, mortgage banking 2.31 % 1.27 % 1.09 % 1.74 % 2.29 % Mortgage banking income (8) $ 4,149 $ 2,496 $ 2,246 $ 7,093 $ 16,254 (5) Variable expenses include incentive compensation and advertising expenses. (6) Inclusive of gains on servicing assets and net of commissions, referral fees, SBA repair fees and discounts on unguaranteed portions held-for-investment. (7) Inclusive of gains on capitalized mortgage servicing rights, realized hedging gains and loan fees, and net of lender credits and other investor expenses. (8) Inclusive of loan fees, servicing income, gains or losses on mortgage servicing rights, fair value adjustments and gains or losses on derivative instruments, and net of lender credits and other investor expenses. SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended Summarized Consolidated Average Balance Sheets March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (In thousands) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Interest-earning assets Average balances: Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 27,649 $ 19,379 $ 28,318 $ 25,068 $ 36,029 Loans, excluding PPP loans 1,620,589 1,582,538 1,477,857 1,381,366 1,268,983 PPP loans 558 644 1,310 4,271 22,066 Investment securities - taxable 110,373 111,936 94,836 103,536 50,165 Investment securities - nontaxable 242,530 241,504 230,312 202,534 163,472 FRB and FHLB stock 23,289 20,063 19,890 18,691 19,021 Total interest-earning assets $ 2,024,988 $ 1,976,064 $ 1,852,523 $ 1,735,466 $ 1,559,736 Interest income (tax equivalent basis): Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 192 $ 144 $ 97 $ 37 $ 13 Loans, excluding PPP loans 21,337 20,219 18,012 15,788 13,745 PPP loans 2 3 17 177 258 Investment securities - taxable 957 955 740 769 420 Investment securities - nontaxable 2,533 2,505 2,352 1,987 1,571 FRB and FHLB stock 364 220 265 169 146 Total interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 25,385 $ 24,046 $ 21,483 $ 18,927 $ 16,153 Weighted average yield (tax equivalent basis, annualized): Interest-bearing deposits with banks 2.78 % 2.97 % 1.37 % 0.59 % 0.14 % Loans, excluding PPP loans 5.27 % 5.11 % 4.88 % 4.57 % 4.33 % PPP loans 1.43 % 1.86 % 5.19 % 16.58 % 4.68 % Investment securities - taxable 3.47 % 3.41 % 3.12 % 2.97 % 3.35 % Investment securities - nontaxable 4.18 % 4.15 % 4.08 % 3.92 % 3.84 % FRB and FHLB stock 6.25 % 4.39 % 5.33 % 3.62 % 3.07 % Total interest-earning assets 5.01 % 4.87 % 4.64 % 4.36 % 4.14 % SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended Summarized Consolidated Average Balance Sheets March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (In thousands) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Interest-bearing liabilities Average balances: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,251,080 $ 1,213,419 $ 1,125,659 $ 998,868 $ 922,137 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 374,593 311,146 301,027 325,460 280,190 Subordinated debt and other borrowings 50,293 88,304 50,179 50,152 24,592 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,675,966 $ 1,612,869 $ 1,476,865 $ 1,374,480 $ 1,226,919 Interest expense: Interest-bearing deposits $ 6,265 $ 4,158 $ 2,306 $ 1,047 $ 738 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 2,915 1,919 1,111 811 681 Subordinated debt and other borrowings 719 1,145 714 710 369 Total interest expense $ 9,899 $ 7,222 $ 4,131 $ 2,568 $ 1,788 Weighted average cost (annualized): Interest-bearing deposits 2.00 % 1.37 % 0.82 % 0.42 % 0.32 % Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 3.11 % 2.47 % 1.48 % 1.00 % 0.97 % Subordinated debt and other borrowings 5.72 % 5.19 % 5.69 % 5.66 % 6.00 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.36 % 1.79 % 1.12 % 0.75 % 0.58 % Interest rate spread (tax equivalent basis, annualized) 2.65 % 3.08 % 3.52 % 3.61 % 3.56 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis, annualized) 3.06 % 3.41 % 3.75 % 3.77 % 3.68 %







