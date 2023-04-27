Refined Metals Corp. Announces Filing of Simard Technical Report

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Refined Metals Corp. (CSE: RMC) (OTC: RFMCF) (FRA: CWA0) (the “Company” or “Refined”) is pleased to announce that it has filed an independent Technical Report for the Simard NE Lithium Property (the “Property”). The Technical Report recommends a two-phase exploration program on the Property, the first phase of which was announced by the Company on January 30, 2023.



The Company holds its interest in the Property pursuant to a property option agreement which grants the Company the right to acquire an undivided 100% interest in and to the Property in consideration for completing a series of cash payments, issuances of common shares of the Company and exploration expenditures on the Property. For further details, please see the Company’s news release dated December 21, 2022.

The independent qualified person responsible for the Simard NE Lithium Property Technical Report is Martin Ethier, P.Geo. of Hinterland Geoscience and Geomatics. The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrator’s National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and can be found on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Refined Metals Corp.

Refined Metals Corp. is a junior mining company dedicated to identifying, evaluating and acquiring interests in mineral properties in North America. The Company’s business is currently focused on the exploration and development of the Rose Property, a prospective, exploration stage silver-gold-copper-zinc property located near Kamloops, British Columbia. The Company also holds an option to acquire a prospective, exploration stage lithium property located in the Lac Simard region of Quebec pursuant to the Option Agreement. The Company continues to review other mineral properties in North America for possible acquisition in the future.

Forward-Looking Statements

