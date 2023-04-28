Warehouse Robotics Market Set to Witness Unprecedented Growth of USD 21.43 Billion by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Growth Opportunities and Competitive Outlook

New York, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research has unveiled a new report called " Warehouse Robotics Market " which provides an in-depth exploration of growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and the competitive landscape. A detailed survey of upstream raw materials, recent industry dynamics, and downstream demand are also covered in the top-notch Warehouse Robotics market report. Stakeholders, marketing executives, and business owners can refer to this market research report to design their offerings and understand how competitors attract their potential customers and manage their supply and distribution channels. It strategically profiles the key players and comprehensively analyses their growth strategies. The universal Warehouse Robotics business report contains the recent industry status alongside advanced trends that can impact the actual growth rate of the market.

Executives in marketing, strategic planning, and new product development will find discussions in the credible Warehouse Robotics report pertinent and useful. Several secondary sources such as encyclopedias, directories, and databases have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive techno-commercial study. The report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Warehouse Robotics market by type, application, key manufacturers, and key regions and countries. In addition to this, the information also includes the breakdown of the revenue for the global market claiming a forecast for the same in the estimated period.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the warehouse robotics market, valued at USD 7.86 billion in 2022, will reach USD 21.43 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.36% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

Get Access to a Sample PDF of the Warehouse Robotics Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-warehouse-robotics-market

Warehouse robotics refers to a robotic automated technology that performs daily warehousing operations, using a specialized software. Warehouse robotics streamlines and automates the daily tasks or process in a wide number of end user verticals such as e-commerce, automotive, electrical & electronics, metal and machinery, chemical, rubber, and plastics, food and beverage, pharmaceutical and others.

The role of automation in the industrial activities has grown manifolds in the past few years, especially in supply chain, distribution centres, and warehouse management facilities. Time saving, cost cutting, increased rate of production, and reduction in the manual errors are some of the large scale benefits of automation and robotics. With the increasing number of production and warehousing facilities, the scope of warehouse robotics has risen and is rapidly multiplying. Collaborative robots, parallel robots, and Cartesian robots are a few examples of warehouse robots.

Recent Developments

In 2019, Amazon, Inc. deployed about 100,000 robotics systems across about 25 U.S. fulfilment sites. The company additionally installed 800 Pegasus and Xanthus robotic systems in a few fulfilment facilities later in the year and increased the robotic drive to roughly 200,000 robots globally.

In 2021, Honeywell announced the availability of robotic pallet unloading technology, which lowers the risk of injury and lessens the impact of labour shortages.

In 2022, A new expansion deal to install 1,000 LocusBots in GEODIS' global warehouse locations over the following 24 months was announced by the two parties.

Fundamental Aim of Warehouse Robotics Market Report

In the Warehouse Robotics Industry , every company has goals, but this report focuses in on the most important ones, allowing you to gain insight into the competition, the future of the market, potential new products, and other useful information that can boost your sales significantly.

Factors influencing the Warehouse Robotics market's size and growth rate.

Major alterations to the Warehouse Robotics Market in the near future.

Notable Market rivals around the world.

The Warehouse Robotics Market's Future Scope and Product Outlook

Future-promising emerging markets.

The Market Presents Difficult Challenges and Threats.

Sales data and profiles of the world's leading Warehouse Robotics manufacturers

Some of the major players operating in the warehouse robotics market are:

ABB (Switzerland)

KUKA AG (Germany)

FANUC CORPORATION (Japan)

YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION. (Japan)

KION GROUP AG (Germany)

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Geekplus Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Grey Orange Pte. Ltd. (U.S.)

Murata Machinery, Ltd. (Japan)

OMRON Corporation (Japan)

ATS Corporation. (Canada)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.)

Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan)

Mobile Industrial Robots (Denmark)

Download the Complete Research Study Here in PDF Format @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-warehouse-robotics-market

Our market intelligence platform provides a range of benefits that will help you gain valuable insights and stay ahead in the market. By utilizing our platform, you can:

Identify emerging market trends and dynamics

Access high-quality and accurate market intelligence

Benchmark your performance against competitors and industry standards

Explore competitive strategies and analyze market share

Discover regional market opportunities that may have been overlooked

Choose from multiple deliverable formats, including PDF, PPT, Excel, and an online dashboard

With our comprehensive market intelligence platform, you can easily access the information you need to make informed decisions and stay ahead of the competition.

At Data Bridge Market Research, we employ a comprehensive and iterative research methodology aimed at minimizing deviations to provide the most accurate estimates and forecasts possible. Our approach involves utilizing both bottom-up and top-down methods to segment and estimate the quantitative aspects of the market. Furthermore, a recurring theme across all our research reports is data triangulation, which examines the market from three distinct perspectives.

To derive our market estimates and forecasts, we employ simulation models that are tailored for each study. We gather information on market dynamics, technology landscape, application development, and pricing trends, which are then fed into the model and analyzed simultaneously. We compare these factors and quantify their impact on the forecast period using correlation, regression, and time series analysis. Our market forecasting is performed using a combination of economic tools, technological analysis, and our team's industry experience and domain expertise.

Opportunities:

The growth of e-commerce is a major driver

Growth and expansion of e-commerce industry has presented an excellent opportunity for the warehouse robotics market to propel during the forecast period. Rising digitization of the economies has directly influenced the access to e-commerce channel, thereby, indirectly and positively impacting the warehouse robotics market. Delivering the right quantity, at the right time, to the right customer, has infused investment in the development of logistics and supply chain facilities, thereby, offering opportunities for the warehouse robotics market to expand.

Key Growth Drivers:

Growing awareness about the benefits will bolster the market growth

Increased deployment of warehouse robotics technology by a number of end user verticals for its benefits acts as a strong market growth determinant. The technology offers high speed, accuracy, streamlining processes, high efficiency, and reduced labour costs. Increased collaboration of warehouse robotics with automotive, electrical & electronics, metal and machinery, chemical, rubber, and plastics, and food and beverage industries is bolstering the market growth rate.

Increased focus on efficient and effective software solutions will drive the growth

In the near future, it is projected that the growing adoption of internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and other similar technologies, which have already made an impact on the warehousing industry, will further fuel the market's growth. Over the past ten years, there has been an increase in the demand for specialist software solutions to monitor staff activity, warehouse operations, and inventory movement. As a result, software specialists are constantly working to bring new functionality to software solutions.

Investing in this study would grant you access to valuable information, including:

Comprehensive coverage of the Warehouse Robotics Market, both globally and broken down by regions.

Regional-level breakdowns of the market, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Country-specific market size splits for the most important countries with major market shares.

Market share and revenue/sales data for the industry's leading players.

Analysis of market trends such as emerging technologies, products, and start-ups, as well as PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, and more.

Detailed market size data, including breakdowns by application/industry verticals.

Projections and forecasts for the market's future growth and development.

Browse More About This Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-warehouse-robotics-market

Key Market Segments Covered in Warehouse Robotics Industry Research

Product Type

Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR)

Technology

Laser/LIDAR

Vision guidance

Others

Articulated Robots

Cylindrical Robots

Collaborative Robots

Automated Guided Vehicles (AVR)

Type

Pallet trucks and light load AGVS

Towing AGV

Unit load AGV and other load AGV

Technology

Magnetic tape

Inductive

Laser

Vision-based system

Optical tape

Others

Parallel Robots

Payload Capacity

Less than 20Kg

20-100Kg

100-300Kg

Greater than 300Kg

System Type

Knapp Open Shuttle

Locus Robotics System

Fetch Robotics Freight

Scallog System

Swisslog Carrypick

Components

Microprocessors & Microcontrollers

Actuators

Sensors

RF Module

Software

Warehouse Execution System

Warehouse Control System

Function

Pick & Place

Assembling & Dissembling

Transportation

Sorting & Packaging

Industry

E-Commerce

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Metal and Machinery

Chemical

Rubber

Plastics

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Warehouse Robotics Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the warehouse robotics market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the warehouse robotics market and will continue to flourish its trend of dominance during the forecast period. The major factors attributable to the region’s dominance are the presence of major players in the region, the growing number of warehouse operatives, and increased proliferation of advanced robotic technologies.

Asia-Pacific will register the highest growth rate during this forecast period owing to the growing number of production facilities, rising demand for automation in retail and manufacturing sectors, and notable economic growth and development of countries in this region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Warehouse Robotics Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Warehouse Robotics Market, By Product Type Global Warehouse Robotics Market, By Type Global Warehouse Robotics Market, By Technology Global Warehouse Robotics Market, By Payload Capacity Global Warehouse Robotics Market, By System Type Global Warehouse Robotics Market, By Components Global Warehouse Robotics Market, By Software Global Warehouse Robotics Market, By Function Global Warehouse Robotics Market, By Industry Global Warehouse Robotics Market, By Region Global Warehouse Robotics Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

Download the Complete Table of Contents @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-warehouse-robotics-market

Explore More Reports:

Warehouse Management System Market , By Component (Hardware, Software and Services), Deployment (Cloud-Based and On-Premise), Type of Tier (Advanced, Intermediate and Basic), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), End-User (Food and Beverage, E-Commerce, Automotive, Third-Party Logistics, Healthcare, Electrical & Electronics, Metals and Machinery, Chemicals, Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-warehouse-management-system-market

Data Warehouse as a Service Market , By Type (Enterprise Data Warehouse as a Service, Operational Data Storage), Usage (Analytics, Reporting, Data Mining), Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Application (Customer Analytics, Risk and Compliance Management, Asset Management, Supply Chain Management, Fraud Detection and Threat Management, Others), Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Retail and Ecommerce, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Telecommunications and IT, Government and Public Sector, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-data-warehouse-as-a-service-market

Spain Data Warehouse as a Service Market , By Type (Operational Data Storage, Enterprise Data Warehouse as a Service), Usage (Reporting, Data Mining, Analytics), Deployment Model (Cloud, On Premise), Organization Size(Large Organization, Small And Medium Organization), Application (Risk And Compliance Management, Supply Chain Management, Asset Management, Customer Analytics/ Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Fraud Detection and Threat Management, Others), Vertical (Government And Public Sector, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Retail and E-Commerce, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, IT and Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/spain-data-warehouse-as-a-service-market

North America Warehouse Management System Market , By Component (Software and Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud and On Premise), Tier Type (Advanced, Intermediate and Basic), Function (Labour Management System, Analytics and Optimization, Billing Management, Inventory Control, Yard/Dock Management), End Use (3PL, Automotive, Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, E-Commerce, Chemicals, Electricals & Electronics, Metals & Machinery, Others), Country (U.S., Canada and Mexico) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-warehouse-management-system-market

Warehouse Management Logistics Market , By Component (Software, Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premise), Tier Type (Advanced, Intermediate, Basic), Function (Labor Management System, Analytics and Optimization, Billing and Yard Management Systems, Integration and Maintenance, Consulting Services), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-warehouse-management-logistics-market

Internet of Things (IoT) in Warehouse Market , BySolution (Inventory Management, Workforce Management, Electronic Data Interchange, Others), Service (Usage-Based Insurance, 3PL), Devices (Sensing Devices, Networking and Gateways, Others),End User (Retail and Logistics, Automotive, Food and Beverage, Healthcare, Electrical and Electronics, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-internet-of-things-iot-in-warehouse-market

Robotic Process Automation Market , By Process (Automated Solutions, Decision Support and Management Solution, Interaction Solution), Operation (Rule Based, Knowledge Based), Type (Tool Based, Service Based), Solution (Software, Service), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), Industry (BFSI, Telecom and IT, Travel, Hospitality and Transportation, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing and Logistics, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-robotic-process-automation-market

Material Handling Robotics Market , By Type (Transportation Handling Robots, Positioning, Unit Load Formation Robots, Articulated Robots, Cartesian Robots, SCARA Robots, Storage, Identification and Control Robots), Function (Assembly, Packaging, Transportation, Distribution, Storage and Waste Handling), Application (Pick and Place, Palletizing/De-Palletizing, Packing and packaging, Product/Part Transfer and Machine Tending), End User (Automotive, Chemical, Electrical and Electronics, Industrial Machinery, Food and Beverage and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-material-handling-robotics-market

Cloud Robotics Market , By Type (Peer Based, Proxy Based, Clone Based), Component (Software, Services), Service Model (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS), Connectivity Technology (Wi-Fi, Others), Connectivity (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3G, 4G, 5G, RF, Infrared), Application (Industrial Robot, Service Robot), Deployment Model (Public, Private, Hybrid Cloud), End-User (Manufacturing, Military and Defense, Retail and E-commerce, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cloud-robotics-market

Robotic Lawn Mower Market , By Range (Low Range, Medium Range, and High Range), Battery Capacity (up to 20 V, 20 V to 30 V, More than 30 V), Distribution Channel (Online Channel and Retail Channel), End-User (Robotic Lawn Mowers in the Residential Sector and Robotic Lawn Mowers in the Commercial Sector), Connectivity (Robotic Lawn Mowers with Connectivity and Robotic Lawn Mowers Without Connectivity), Lawn Covered (Medium-sized lawns (Between 800 and 1,500 square meters), Small-sized lawns (Up to 800 square meters) and Large-sized lawns (Between 1,500 and 10,500 square meters) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-robotic-lawn-mower-market

Service Robotics Market , By Type (Professional, Personal and Domestic), Environment (Aerial, Ground, Marine), Component (Hardware, Software), Application (Domestic, Medical, Field, Defense, Rescue, and Security, Entertainment, Education, and Personal, Entertainment, Public Relations, Inspection and Maintenance, Logistics, Construction and Demolition, Marine), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-service-robotics-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what the future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us: