Need for High Bandwidth to Spur Demand for Wi-Fi 6 Devices

Westford, USA,, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Wi-Fi 6 Devices market size is expected to reach USD 30.77 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 25% in the forecast period (2022−2030) according to Skyquest latest research report. The increasing number of connected devices, growing demand for higher bandwidth applications and adoption by major technology companies and service providers are fueling the market growth.

Government Subsidies and Incentives to Promote the use of Wi-Fi 6 Devices

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the United States has allocated more spectrum for Wi-Fi 6 use, which allows for faster speeds and greater capacity. This initiative is expected to spur the development and adoption of Wi-Fi 6 devices and could lead to increased demand for these products in the market. Additionally, the FCC has implemented a program to provide funding for the deployment of Wi-Fi 6 in rural and underserved areas, which could also contribute to the growth of the market.

At a global scale, the trends like increasing demand for IoT devices and remote work, along with an emphasis on security and integration with 5G networks, are driving the growth of the WiFi 6 devices market.

WiFi 6 Enabled Smartphone Devices demand to grow substantially in the forecast period

WiFi 6 enabled smartphone devices dominated the global market owing to its increasing demand for high-speed and low-latency wireless connectivity. The growing use of bandwidth-intensive applications, such as video streaming, online gaming, and cloud-based services, is also helping in the market growth.

Enterprise Application is the leading application segment

In terms of application, the Enterprise application is the leading segment for its greater use. The increasing adoption of Wi-Fi 6 technology by businesses and organizations to provide faster, more reliable, and secure wireless connectivity for their employees, customers, and IoT devices.

North America and Asia-Pacific are the leading Markets Due to the Strong IT infrastructure

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets due to the early adoption of new technologies, strong IT infrastructure, and the presence of major technology companies and service providers. In addition, the governments in North America are investing in initiatives to support the adoption of Wi-Fi 6 technology, which is expected to further drive the market growth.

Asia-Pacific is one of the second leading markets owing to the increasing adoption of IoT devices, cloud-based services, and advanced technologies, such as AI and machine learning in the region.

Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Report Suggests:

The global market size is projected to grow by 30 billion by 2030 owing to increasing connected devices

In terms of application, enterprise segment dominates due to high adoption of Wi-Fi 6 Technology

In terms of type, the WiFi 6 enabled smartphone segment is projected to gain more popularity due to the increasing demand for high speed and low latency wireless connectivity

North America and Asia Pacific are leading markets and will continue to exhibit dominance in the global market mainly due to the strong IT infrastructure

Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Segmentation:

The global Wi-Fi 6 Devices market report is segmented based on type, devices application, and region.

By Type

Routers

Access Points

Modems

Repeaters

Extenders

Others

By Devices

Smartphones

Tablets

Laptops

Smart TVs

Gaming Consoles

Smart Home Devices

Others

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

RoE

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

RoLA

Middle-East and Africa

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of MEA

Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Major Company Profiles:

Apple

Samsung

ASUS

Netgear

TP-Link

Intel

Qualcomm

Broadcom

Ruckus Networks

Aruba Networks

Cisco Systems

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Aerohive Networks

Huawei Technologies

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Zyxel Communications

Fortinet

Nokia Corporation

D-Link

