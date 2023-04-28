2023 Annual General Meeting – Notice

Notice is hereby given that the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Members of BW Energy Limited (the “Company”) will be held at 18 Rebecca Road, Southampton, SN04, Bermuda, on 22 May 2023 at 2:00 p.m. (Bermuda time)





Please see the attached documents in relation to the Annual General Meeting:



Notice of the 2023 AGM Form of Proxy Chairman’s Letter Recommendation from the Nomination Committee



For further information, please contact:



Knut R. Sæthre, CFO, +47 91 11 78 76

ir@bwenergy.no



About BW Energy:



BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The main assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine Permit offshore Gabon, a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil and a 95% interest in the Kudu field in Namibia, all operated by BW Energy. Total net 2P+2C reserves and resources were 428 million barrels at the start of 2023.

