RIBER: 2023 first quarter revenues

French English





Press release



2023 first quarter revenues

Strong growth in the order book at the end of March 2023: +45%

Bezons, April 28, 2023 – 8:00am (CET) – RIBER, the global leader for molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is reporting its revenues for the first quarter of 2023.

Change in revenues

At March 31 (€m) 2023 2022 Change Systems 1.9 0.0 n.a Services and accessories 1.8 2.4 -23 % Total quarterly revenues 3.7 2.4 +54%



2023 first-quarter revenues amounted to €3,7m, compared to €2.4m for the first quarter of 2022.

Revenues for MBE systems totaled €1.9m and included billing for one research system.

Revenues for services and accessories totaled €1.8m.

At end-March 2023, the breakdown of the Company's revenues was as follows: 15% in Europe, 27% in Asia, 6% in North America and 51% in other countries.

Order book developments

At March 31 (€m) 2023 2022 Change Systems 26,7 16,7 +60% Services and accessories 6,5 6,2 +5% Total order book 33,1 22,8 +45%



At end-March 2023, the order book totaled €33.1m, up 45% from end-March 2022, and is driven by the increase in industrial demand for both the R&D and production.

Orders for MBE systems are up 60% to €26.7m, based on 11 machines, including 4 production machines. This order book does not include the option to buy announced on June 8, 2022, for 4 production machines.

Orders for services and accessories are up 5% to €6.5m.

2023 Outlook

In view of the strong order book with a high rate of machines deliverable in 2023, RIBER is targeting a full-year revenue of around €40m. This growth in business will be combined with an improvement in profitability.

In a buoyant market context, RIBER will continue taking orders during the second quarter of 2023.

Agenda

June 20, 2023 : Combined General Meeting from 10am at RIBER’s headquarters in Bezons





About de RIBER

RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces equipment for the semiconductor industry and provides scientific and technical support for its clients (hardware and software), maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels.

Accelerating the performance of electronics, RIBER’s equipment performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous applications, from information technologies to photonics (lasers, sensors, etc.), 5G telecommunications networks and research including the field of quantum computing.

RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

www.riber.com

Contacts

RIBER : Elizabeth Melikian| tel: +33 (0)1 39 96 65 00 | invest@riber.com

CALYPTUS : Cyril Combe | tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68 | cyril.combe@calyptus.net

Attachment