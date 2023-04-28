Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Full Year Results

FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.

(“Falcon”)

Full Year Results

28 April 2023 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) is pleased to announce its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2022.

The following should be read in conjunction with the complete audited financial statements and the accompanying Management’s Discussion and Analysis (‘’MD&A’’) for the year ended 31 December 2022.

2022 Financial Highlights

Strong financial position, debt free with cash of US$16.8 million at 31 December 2022 (31 December 2021: US$8.9 million).

Continued focus on strict cost management and efficient operation of the portfolio.

Filing of Financial Statements, MD&A, AIF and Reserves Data

Falcon has filed its audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022, the accompanying MD&A for year ended 31 December 2022 dated 27 April 2023, its Annual Information Form (“AIF”) dated 27 April 2023 and the Statement of Reserves Data and Other Oil and Gas Information (National Instrument 51-101, Forms 51-101F1, 51-101F2 and 51-101F3) with the relevant provincial securities regulators. These filings are available for review on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com. The audited financial statements, MD&A and AIF are also available on Falcon’s website www.falconoilandgas.com.

Beetaloo Operational Update - Amungee NW-2H (“A2H”) well

Following the successful completion of a 25-stage stimulation programme at the A2H well announced on 22 March 2023, and after an initial period of stimulation fluid flow back, Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited’s joint venture partner, Tamboran B2 Pty Limited, contracted Silver City Drilling to undertake completion operations at A2H. Operations to install production tubing were completed in late-April and the well was re-opened in preparation to commence flow testing.





30-day initial production (IP30) rates are expected during the second quarter of 2023.





Drilling locations for the forward program are expected to be announced following the release of the A2H well IP30 flow results, subject to joint venture approval.





CONTACT DETAILS:

This announcement has been reviewed by Dr. Gábor Bada, Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd’s Head of Technical Operations. Dr. Bada obtained his geology degree at the Eötvös L. University in Budapest, Hungary and his PhD at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, the Netherlands. He is a member of AAPG.





Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

Year Ended

31 December 2022

$’000 Year Ended

31 December 2021

$’000 Revenue Oil and natural gas revenue - 2 - 2 Expenses Exploration and evaluation expenses (151) (196) General and administrative expenses (2,865) (3,031) Decommissioning provision (825) (991) Foreign exchange loss (138) (238) (3,979) (4,456) Results from operating activities (3,979) (4,454) Finance income 298 7 Finance expense (310) (249) Net finance expense (12) (242) Loss before tax (3,991) (4,696) Taxation - - Loss and comprehensive loss for the year (3,991) (4,696) Loss and comprehensive loss attributable to: Equity holders of the company (3,994) (4,693) Non-controlling interests 3 (3) Loss and comprehensive loss for the year (3,991) (4,696) Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the company:



Basic and diluted ($0.004) ($0.005)





Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

At 31 December

2022

$’000 At 31 December

2021

$’000 Assets Non-current assets Exploration and evaluation assets 42,977 40,197 Property, plant and equipment 7 13 Trade and other receivables 20 22 Restricted cash 2,090 2,239 45,094 42,471 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 16,785 8,894 Trade and other receivables 79 74 16,864 8,968 Total assets 61,958 51,439 Equity and liabilities Equity attributable to owners of the parent Share capital 402,120 392,170 Contributed surplus 47,063 46,254 Deficit (403,860) (399,866) 45,323 38,558 Non-controlling interests 701 698 Total equity 46,024 39,256 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Decommissioning provision 15,602 11,775 15,602 11,775 Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses 332 408 332 408 Total liabilities 15,934 12,183 Total equity and liabilities 61,958 51,439





Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Year Ended 31 December 2022

$’000 2021

$’000 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss for the year (3,991) (4,696) Adjustments for: Share based compensation 809 1,179 Depreciation 5 4 Net finance loss 22 242 Foreign exchange loss 138 238 Transfer of Canadian working interests - (28) Decommissioning provision 825 991 Change in non-cash working capital (Increase) / decrease in trade and other receivables (5) 44 (Decrease) / increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses (64) 67 Net cash used in operating activities (2,261) (1,959) Cash flows from investing activities Interest received 33 7 Exploration and evaluation assets additions (88) (163) Granting of ORRI to Sheffield Holdings LP 6,000 - Exercising of TOG Group call option (6,000) - Property plant and equipment - (13) Net cash used in investing activities (55) (169) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from private placement 10,000 - Costs related to private placement (50) - Net cash generated from financing activities 9,950 - Change in cash and cash equivalents 7,634 (2,128) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 257 (14) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 8,894 11,036 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 16,785 8,894

All dollar amounts in this document are in United States dollars “$”, except as otherwise indicated.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited is a c. 98% subsidiary of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

About Tamboran B2 Pty Limited

Tamboran (B1) Pty Limited (“Tamboran B1") is the 100% holder of Tamboran B2 Pty Limited, with Tamboran B1 being a 50:50 joint venture between Tamboran Resources Limited and Daly Waters Energy, LP (Sheffield).

Tamboran Resources Limited, is a natural gas company listed on the ASX (TBN) and U.S. OTC markets (TBNNY). Tamboran is focused on playing a constructive role in the global energy transition towards a lower carbon future, by developing the significant low CO 2 gas resource within the Beetaloo Basin through cutting-edge drilling and completion design technology as well as management’s experience that in successfully commercialising unconventional shale in North America.

Bryan Sheffield of Daly Waters Energy, LP is a highly successful investor and has made significant returns in the US unconventional energy sector in the past. He was Founder of Parsley Energy Inc. (“PE”), an independent unconventional oil and gas producer in the Permian Basin, Texas and previously served as its Chairman and CEO. PE was acquired for over US$7 billion by Pioneer Natural Resources Company (“Pioneer”), itself a leading independent oil and gas company and with the PE acquisition became a Permian pure play company. Pioneer has a current market capitalisation of c. US$60 billion.

