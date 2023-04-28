AS Tallinna Vesi’s financial results for the first quarter of 2023

| Source: Tallinna Vesi Tallinna Vesi

Tallinn, ESTONIA

In the first quarter of 2023, AS Tallinna Vesi earned €14.6 million in revenue and €3.50 million in net profit. The level of investments in fixed assets in the first quarter increased by 68% compared to the previous period, reaching €4.7 million.

In 2023, the sales from water services increased by 18.6% in the first quarter compared to the same period last year.

Sales from water services provided to commercial customers in the main service area increased by approximately 11% in the first quarter, reaching €4.27 million. “Sales in the first quarter increased due to sales price reflecting increased direct production cost and the increase in water consumption by the hospitality and leisure establishments in the capital area. The increase in sales was also influenced by the significant increase in construction volumes," said Aleksandr Timofejev, CEO of Tallinna Vesi. Sales from water services provided to private customers increased by 23.2% in the first quarter compared to a year ago, reaching €6.04 million.

The Company's gross profit for the first quarter was €5.71 million, increasing by €1.33 million compared to the same period last year. "The recovery in gross profit is related to the sales price reflecting the increase in production cost. Gross profit increased by 30.4% compared to the same period last year," Timofejev explained.

The Company’s operating profit in the first quarter amounted to €4.1 million, which is €1.07 million more compared to the same period last year.

The Company’s net profit was €3.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, which is €0.62 more than in the same period in 2022.

Compared to the first quarter of 2022, the sales from construction services provided by the subsidiary Watercom increased by 119.7%, or €0.44 million. The increase in sales is mainly related to the increase in construction volumes in 2023 and the projects carried over from 2022 to 2023.

Tallinna Vesi has increased investments in fixed assets to ensure the sustainability of its infrastructure and the service continuity. In the first three months of this year, AS Tallinna Vesi has invested as much as €4.7 million in fixed assets, which is 68% more compared to the same period last year.

The investment plan for the following years is prepared based on the Public Water Supply and Sewerage Development Plan for the next 12 years, ordered by the City of Tallinn and prepared by AS Infragate, which can be found as a document on the website of the City of Tallinn. “Current and future investments will continue to ensure the high-quality drinking water for the residents of Tallinn and help to keep the natural environment cleaner, increasing both the average life span of pipelines and the efficiency of treatment systems by means of modern technologies and materials. That way, we can ensure the continuity of a vital service at an affordable price and with the least possible disruption to residents’ daily life," said Timofejev.

AS Tallinna Vesi will gradually switch to remote readable water meters, which will free customers from the obligation of reporting their water meter readings every month. The first three thousand customers have already received their new smart meters and this year, the installation will continue at an accelerated pace. The plan is to cover the entire service area of AS Tallinna Vesi with remote water meters by 2026.

As an important project, the installation of a new pump was completed in the main wastewater pumping station at the Wastewater Treatment Plant at Paljassaare. Projects currently in progress include the installation of a valve between the suction basins at the main wastewater pumping station, reconstruction of digesters, installation of a cogeneration plant and reconstruction of aeration tanks, additional screens for the main wastewater pumping station, reconstruction of screens at the wastewater treatment plant and reconstruction of secondary clarifiers.

Additionally, AS Tallinna Vesi has started studies to identify the potential for heat recovery from the air of air blowers and is participating in a research project funded by Interreg on the application of various technologies to remove PFASs from wastewater. The Company is also involved in another Interreg project, aiming to test new technologies for removing APIs from wastewater.


Main financial indicators

€ million,
except key ratios

1st quarterChange 2023/ 2022

202320222021
Sales14.6012.0511.7821.1%
Gross profit5.714.385.1830.4%
Gross profit margin %39.1336.3643.977.6%
Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation6.024.646.2329.6%
Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin %41.2238.5352.837.0%
Operating profit4.073.004.6635.6%
Operating profit - main business3.912.924.5034.2%
Operating profit margin %27.8924.9239.5511.9%
Profit before taxes3.532.914.5721.3%
Profit before taxes margin %24.1624.1338.780.1%
Net profit3.502.884.5521.6%
Net profit margin %23.9723.8838.590.4%
ROA %1.381.122.0923.0%
Debt to total capital employed %55.1954.1754.831.9%
ROE %3.112.464.7026.2%
Current ratio1.463.204.48-54.4%
Quick ratio1.383.134.42-55.9%
Investments into fixed assets4.672.782.2868.0%
Payout ratio %nanana 

Gross profit margin – Gross profit / Net sales
Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation – Operating profit + depreciation and amortisation
Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin – Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation / Net sales
Operating profit margin – Operating profit / Net sales
Net profit margin – Net profit / Net sales
ROA – Net profit / Average Total assets for the period
Debt to Total capital employed – Total liabilities / Total capital employed
ROE – Net profit / Average Total equity for the period
Current ratio – Current assets / Current liabilities
Quick ratio – (Current assets – Stocks) / Current liabilities
Payout ratio - Total Dividends per annum/ Total Net Income per annum
Main business – water services related activities, excl. connections profit and government grants, construction services, doubtful receivables


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

€ thousand                        as of 31 March  as of 31 December
ASSETS   Note202320222022
          
CURRENT ASSETS       
 Cash and cash equivalents  312,88937,57012,650
 Trade receivables, accrued income and prepaid expenses  7,6796,2288,989
 Inventories    1,3199221,197
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS   21,88744,72022,836
          
NON-CURRENT ASSETS      
 Property, plant, and equipment  4232,513212,732229,869
 Intangible assets   5765690688
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS   233,278213,422230,557
          
TOTAL ASSETS    255,165258,142253,393
          
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY       
          
CURRENT LIABILITIES      
 Leases   963464883
 Loans   3,6303,6303,630
 Trade and other payables   7,7526,58710,225
 Prepayments    2,5963,3023,749
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES   14,94113,98318,487
          
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES      
 Deferred income from connection fees   40,95037,72739,150
 Leases    1,601,2971,607
 Loans    76,71680,34876,708
 Provision for possible third-party claims  66,0186,0186,018
 Deferred tax liability    523402496
 Other payables    8968101
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES   125,899125,860124,080
TOTAL LIABILITIES    140,840139,843142,567
          
EQUITY        
 Share capital    12,00012,00012,000
 Share premium    24,73424,73424,734
 Statutory legal reserve   1,2781,2781,278
 Retained earnings    76,31380,28772,814
TOTAL EQUITY     114,325118,299110,826
          
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY    255,165258,142253,393


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

€ thousand                               Quarter 1 for the year ended 31 December
    Note20232022  2022
          
Revenue 714,59912,053  54,558
Cost of goods and services sold 9-8,887-7,670  -37,660
GROSS PROFIT  5,7124,383  16,898
          
Marketing expenses 9-215-199  -703
General administration expenses 9-1,303-1,131  -4,399
Other income (+)/ expenses (-) 10-122-48  -476
OPERATING PROFIT  4,0723,005  11,320
          
Financial income 11101  8
Financial expenses 11-555-97  -682
PROFIT BEFORE TAXES  3,5272,909  10,646
          
Income tax 12-28-30  -2,240
          
NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 3,4992,879  8,406
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD3,4992,879  8,406
          
Attributable profit to:       
Equity holders of        A-shares  3,4992,879  8,406
          
Earnings per A-share (in euros) 130,170,14  0,42


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

€ thousand                 3 months             for the year ended 31 December
   Note202320222022
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES    
 Operating profit 4,0723,00511,320
  Adjustment for depreciation/amortisation4,5,9,101,9451,6396,817
  Adjustment for revenues from connection fees10-145-134-544
  Profit (-)/loss (+) from sale of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets 0-3-32
 Change in current assets involved in operating activities1,191202-2,841
 Change in liabilities involved in operating activities -1,357-811309
TOTAL CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES5,7063,89815,029
       
CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES    
 Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, and
intangible assets		 -5,304-3,327-20,701
 Compensations received for construction of pipelines, incl connection fees 2886651,593
 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets0353
 Interest received 1019
TOTAL CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES-5,006-2,658-19,046
       
CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES    
 Interest paid and loan financing costs, incl swap interests-258-117-616
 Lease payments -203-112-524
 Repayment of loans 00-3,636
 Dividends paid1200-12,835
 Withheld income tax paid on dividends1200-165
 Income tax paid on dividends1200-2,116
TOTAL CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES-461-229-19,892
       
CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 2391,011-23,909
       
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE
BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD		312,65036,55936,559
       
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END
OF THE PERIOD		312,88937,57012,650


More information:
Maria Tiidus
Head of Communications
Tallinna Vesi
Ph: 626 2271
E-mail: maria.tiidus@tvesi.ee

Attachment


Attachments

Börsiaruanne Q1'23 Eng