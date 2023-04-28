AS Tallinna Vesi’s financial results for the first quarter of 2023

English Estonian

In the first quarter of 2023, AS Tallinna Vesi earned €14.6 million in revenue and €3.50 million in net profit. The level of investments in fixed assets in the first quarter increased by 68% compared to the previous period, reaching €4.7 million.



In 2023, the sales from water services increased by 18.6% in the first quarter compared to the same period last year.

Sales from water services provided to commercial customers in the main service area increased by approximately 11% in the first quarter, reaching €4.27 million. “Sales in the first quarter increased due to sales price reflecting increased direct production cost and the increase in water consumption by the hospitality and leisure establishments in the capital area. The increase in sales was also influenced by the significant increase in construction volumes," said Aleksandr Timofejev, CEO of Tallinna Vesi. Sales from water services provided to private customers increased by 23.2% in the first quarter compared to a year ago, reaching €6.04 million.

The Company's gross profit for the first quarter was €5.71 million, increasing by €1.33 million compared to the same period last year. "The recovery in gross profit is related to the sales price reflecting the increase in production cost. Gross profit increased by 30.4% compared to the same period last year," Timofejev explained.

The Company’s operating profit in the first quarter amounted to €4.1 million, which is €1.07 million more compared to the same period last year.

The Company’s net profit was €3.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, which is €0.62 more than in the same period in 2022.

Compared to the first quarter of 2022, the sales from construction services provided by the subsidiary Watercom increased by 119.7%, or €0.44 million. The increase in sales is mainly related to the increase in construction volumes in 2023 and the projects carried over from 2022 to 2023.

Tallinna Vesi has increased investments in fixed assets to ensure the sustainability of its infrastructure and the service continuity. In the first three months of this year, AS Tallinna Vesi has invested as much as €4.7 million in fixed assets, which is 68% more compared to the same period last year.

The investment plan for the following years is prepared based on the Public Water Supply and Sewerage Development Plan for the next 12 years, ordered by the City of Tallinn and prepared by AS Infragate, which can be found as a document on the website of the City of Tallinn. “Current and future investments will continue to ensure the high-quality drinking water for the residents of Tallinn and help to keep the natural environment cleaner, increasing both the average life span of pipelines and the efficiency of treatment systems by means of modern technologies and materials. That way, we can ensure the continuity of a vital service at an affordable price and with the least possible disruption to residents’ daily life," said Timofejev.

AS Tallinna Vesi will gradually switch to remote readable water meters, which will free customers from the obligation of reporting their water meter readings every month. The first three thousand customers have already received their new smart meters and this year, the installation will continue at an accelerated pace. The plan is to cover the entire service area of AS Tallinna Vesi with remote water meters by 2026.

As an important project, the installation of a new pump was completed in the main wastewater pumping station at the Wastewater Treatment Plant at Paljassaare. Projects currently in progress include the installation of a valve between the suction basins at the main wastewater pumping station, reconstruction of digesters, installation of a cogeneration plant and reconstruction of aeration tanks, additional screens for the main wastewater pumping station, reconstruction of screens at the wastewater treatment plant and reconstruction of secondary clarifiers.

Additionally, AS Tallinna Vesi has started studies to identify the potential for heat recovery from the air of air blowers and is participating in a research project funded by Interreg on the application of various technologies to remove PFASs from wastewater. The Company is also involved in another Interreg project, aiming to test new technologies for removing APIs from wastewater.





Main financial indicators

€ million,

except key ratios



1st quarter Change 2023/ 2022



2023 2022 2021 Sales 14.60 12.05 11.78 21.1% Gross profit 5.71 4.38 5.18 30.4% Gross profit margin % 39.13 36.36 43.97 7.6% Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation 6.02 4.64 6.23 29.6% Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin % 41.22 38.53 52.83 7.0% Operating profit 4.07 3.00 4.66 35.6% Operating profit - main business 3.91 2.92 4.50 34.2% Operating profit margin % 27.89 24.92 39.55 11.9% Profit before taxes 3.53 2.91 4.57 21.3% Profit before taxes margin % 24.16 24.13 38.78 0.1% Net profit 3.50 2.88 4.55 21.6% Net profit margin % 23.97 23.88 38.59 0.4% ROA % 1.38 1.12 2.09 23.0% Debt to total capital employed % 55.19 54.17 54.83 1.9% ROE % 3.11 2.46 4.70 26.2% Current ratio 1.46 3.20 4.48 -54.4% Quick ratio 1.38 3.13 4.42 -55.9% Investments into fixed assets 4.67 2.78 2.28 68.0% Payout ratio % na na na

Gross profit margin – Gross profit / Net sales

Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation – Operating profit + depreciation and amortisation

Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin – Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation / Net sales

Operating profit margin – Operating profit / Net sales

Net profit margin – Net profit / Net sales

ROA – Net profit / Average Total assets for the period

Debt to Total capital employed – Total liabilities / Total capital employed

ROE – Net profit / Average Total equity for the period

Current ratio – Current assets / Current liabilities

Quick ratio – (Current assets – Stocks) / Current liabilities

Payout ratio - Total Dividends per annum/ Total Net Income per annum

Main business – water services related activities, excl. connections profit and government grants, construction services, doubtful receivables





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

€ thousand as of 31 March as of 31 December ASSETS Note 2023 2022 2022 CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 3 12,889 37,570 12,650 Trade receivables, accrued income and prepaid expenses 7,679 6,228 8,989 Inventories 1,319 922 1,197 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 21,887 44,720 22,836 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant, and equipment 4 232,513 212,732 229,869 Intangible assets 5 765 690 688 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 233,278 213,422 230,557 TOTAL ASSETS 255,165 258,142 253,393 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Leases 963 464 883 Loans 3,630 3,630 3,630 Trade and other payables 7,752 6,587 10,225 Prepayments 2,596 3,302 3,749 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 14,941 13,983 18,487 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Deferred income from connection fees 40,950 37,727 39,150 Leases 1,60 1,297 1,607 Loans 76,716 80,348 76,708 Provision for possible third-party claims 6 6,018 6,018 6,018 Deferred tax liability 523 402 496 Other payables 89 68 101 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 125,899 125,860 124,080 TOTAL LIABILITIES 140,840 139,843 142,567 EQUITY Share capital 12,000 12,000 12,000 Share premium 24,734 24,734 24,734 Statutory legal reserve 1,278 1,278 1,278 Retained earnings 76,313 80,287 72,814 TOTAL EQUITY 114,325 118,299 110,826 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 255,165 258,142 253,393





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

€ thousand Quarter 1 for the year ended 31 December Note 2023 2022 2022 Revenue 7 14,599 12,053 54,558 Cost of goods and services sold 9 -8,887 -7,670 -37,660 GROSS PROFIT 5,712 4,383 16,898 Marketing expenses 9 -215 -199 -703 General administration expenses 9 -1,303 -1,131 -4,399 Other income (+)/ expenses (-) 10 -122 -48 -476 OPERATING PROFIT 4,072 3,005 11,320 Financial income 11 10 1 8 Financial expenses 11 -555 -97 -682 PROFIT BEFORE TAXES 3,527 2,909 10,646 Income tax 12 -28 -30 -2,240 NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 3,499 2,879 8,406 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 3,499 2,879 8,406 Attributable profit to: Equity holders of A-shares 3,499 2,879 8,406 Earnings per A-share (in euros) 13 0,17 0,14 0,42





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

€ thousand 3 months for the year ended 31 December Note 2023 2022 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Operating profit 4,072 3,005 11,320 Adjustment for depreciation/amortisation 4,5,9,10 1,945 1,639 6,817 Adjustment for revenues from connection fees 10 -145 -134 -544 Profit (-)/loss (+) from sale of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets 0 -3 -32 Change in current assets involved in operating activities 1,191 202 -2,841 Change in liabilities involved in operating activities -1,357 -811 309 TOTAL CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 5,706 3,898 15,029 CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, and

intangible assets -5,304 -3,327 -20,701 Compensations received for construction of pipelines, incl connection fees 288 665 1,593 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets 0 3 53 Interest received 10 1 9 TOTAL CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES -5,006 -2,658 -19,046 CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES Interest paid and loan financing costs, incl swap interests -258 -117 -616 Lease payments -203 -112 -524 Repayment of loans 0 0 -3,636 Dividends paid 12 0 0 -12,835 Withheld income tax paid on dividends 12 0 0 -165 Income tax paid on dividends 12 0 0 -2,116 TOTAL CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES -461 -229 -19,892 CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 239 1,011 -23,909 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE

BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 3 12,650 36,559 36,559 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END

OF THE PERIOD 3 12,889 37,570 12,650





More information:

Maria Tiidus

Head of Communications

Tallinna Vesi

Ph: 626 2271

E-mail: maria.tiidus@tvesi.ee

