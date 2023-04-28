AKVA group ASA: Invitation – presentation of the Q1 2023 financial results

Klepp stasjon, NORWAY

AKVA group ASA hereby invites you to the presentation of the Q1 2023 financial results, which will take place as follows:

Time: Friday May 12th, 2023, at 10:00 CET.
Webcast: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20230512_5

A recorded version of the presentation will be available after the live stream is concluded.

The presentation will be held in English and is open to all interested parties.

Dated: 28 April 2023              
AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer
Phone:+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:+47 91 37 62 20
E-mail:knesse@akvagroup.com


Ronny MeinkøhnChief Financial Officer
Phone:+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:+47 98 20 67 76
E-mail:rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act