Notice of AGM

Company Announcement

At the Annual General Meeting at Øresundsbro Konsortiet I/S held today it was decided that the board of directors will be constituted with the following members:

Elected by Svensk-Danska Broförbindelsen SVEDAB AB: Bo Lundgren, Ulrika Hallengren, Lars-Erik Fredriksson and Malin Sundvall

Elected by A/S Øresundsforbindelsen: Claus Jensen, Lene Lange, Jørn Tolstrup Rohde and Mikkel Hemmingsen.

The board of directors was organized with Jørn Tolstrup Rohde as Chairman and Bo Lundgren as Deputy Chairman.

The proposed actions on the agenda were adopted at the general meeting including the adoption of the Annual Report 2022.

For questions, please contact Linus Eriksson, VD/Managing Director