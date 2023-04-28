DNA Plc: Timo Kipinoinen appointed CFO and Sari Leppänen appointed CIO

English Finnish

DNA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 28 APRIL 2023 11:00 am (EEST)

Timo Kipinoinen, M.Sc. (Econ.), has been appointed DNA’s CFO and Sari Leppänen, PhD, has been appointed DNA’s CIO. Both will also serve as members of DNA’s Executive Team and report to the CEO.

Timo Kipinoinen will take up his position as CFO from the beginning of May 2023. He has served as acting CFO and member of the Executive Team since October 2022. Kipinoinen has worked at DNA since 2019 as Senior Business Controller for the Consumer Business. He also has a long work history at Nordea in various financial management positions.

"Kipinoinen is a long-standing professional with solid financial experience. His people-oriented management style fits perfectly into the work culture of DNA and he has done excellent job as acting CFO over the past six months. It is a pleasure to appoint him on a permanent basis", says DNA’s CEO Jussi Tolvanen.

"I want to thank Jussi and the whole DNA for your trust. It is a great honor to accept the role. During the past months, as acting CFO, I have been able to see and experience the complexity of the role in practice. It has been a very interesting and educational journey. I am particularly impressed with the way that Jussi and the Executive Team work. I am proud of being a DNA employee and I also feel proud of the whole finance department - it's great to be able to continue working with such wonderful colleagues", says Kipinoinen.

Sari Leppänen will take up her position as CIO in August 2023. She is joining DNA from Aktia, where she has also worked as CIO. Leppänen has decades of experience in IT management positions at 3StepIT, Telia and Nokia, among others.

"Leppänen has an impressive track record in IT roles across different industries. She has also excelled academically. I firmly believe that she will be able to take our good IT expertise even further and use technological solutions to enable our entire business to thrive in the future. I am extremely pleased to welcome Leppänen to DNA", says CEO Jussi Tolvanen.

"I started my career in telecoms and mobile technologies almost 30 years ago. Along the way, I have also built expertise in product development, business-oriented IT, digitalization, as well as business and technology transformation across many industries. Now it feels great to get back to my roots in the telecoms sector, with rapidly evolving technology products and digital business - also on the international stage. I bring with me all my accumulated expertise to support the growth of DNA and Telenor. I am looking forward to the coming autumn", says Leppänen.

Until Leppänen starts in her new role, Vesa Savolainen will continue as the acting CIO.

