Multifocal Motor Neuropathy Market to Surge Past a Revenue CAGR of 3.6% by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In accordance with the most recent analysis by Growth Plus Reports, the global market for multifocal motor neuropathy is expected to expand at a revenue CAGR of 3.6% in between 2023 to 2031.

The global market for multifocal motor neuropathy was analyzed and is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period. Multifocal motor neuropathy, commonly called multifocal motor neuropathy with conduction block (MMNCB), is a rare form of acquired motor neuropathy characterized by asymmetrical deterioration over time without any sensory problems.

Key Takeaways:

The rising prevalence of multifocal motor neuropathy is driving the market revenue share.

The increasing investments made by significant market players are boosting market revenue growth.

Increasing R&D activities will create a strong product pipeline during the forecast period.

Multifocal Motor Neuropathy Market Scope

Report Attribute Details CAGR 3.6% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Drug Type, End user, and Region. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

In February 2022, Multifocal Motor Neuropathy Awareness Month (MMN) was observed in February. The GBS|CIDP Foundation International will give patients and caregivers a focus, research funding, and chances to raise awareness locally and engage with others in the MMN international community. The campaign's primary goal is to raise awareness and money for the Foundation's first MMN research grant.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the top market players operating in the global market for multifocal motor neuropathy:

Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Genentech

Prometheus Laboratories Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

Pfizer Inc.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global multifocal motor neuropathy market revenue is driven by the key factors that could fuel demand for nerve treatment products and therapies during the forecast period, including an aging population, increasing emphasis on healthcare, rising investments in medical research, rising healthcare costs, increasing awareness of motor neuropathy, poor lifestyle habits, high obesity rates, and poor lifestyle habits.

However, high costs of treatments, regulatory concerns, and lack of awareness among the population are expected to restrain market revenue growth.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Drug Type

Based on drug type, the global multifocal motor neuropathy market is segmented into gammagard liquid, mycophenolate mofetil, cyclophosphamide, azathioprine, rituximab, and others, due to the drug replacing the primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI), the gammagard liquid segment accounts for the largest market revenue share.

Segmentation By Distribution Channel

Based on the distribution channel, the global multifocal motor neuropathy market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. The hospital pharmacy segment accounts for the largest revenue share due to contemporary healthcare infrastructure and constant monitoring by healthcare professionals. The number of hospital settings expanding to meet the healthcare needs of the general public in industrialized and emerging nations is leading to an increase in inpatient admissions.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global multifocal motor neuropathy market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Due to the increased efforts by various government organizations to encourage the development of new pharmaceuticals, North America accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports studied the global market for multifocal motor neuropathy in-depth. Basic market features, important investment sectors, analyses of regional growth, revenue projections, rival market participants, and mergers and acquisitions were all examined.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION

Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions

PREMIUM INSIGHTS

Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities

GLOBAL MULTIFOCAL MOTOR NEUROPATHY MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DRUG TYPE

Gammagard liquid Cyclophosphamide Mycophenolate mofetil Azathioprine Rituximab Others

GLOBAL MULTIFOCAL MOTOR NEUROPATHY MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Hospitals Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy

