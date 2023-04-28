United States Weight Loss & Diet Control Market Report 2023-2027: The Market May be Entering a New Era of Medical Approaches

Dublin, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The U.S. Weight Loss & Diet Control Market" report from Marketdata LLC has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The $75 billion U.S. weight loss market grew nearly 15% last year from the depressed level of 2020. Most segment of the market have recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic and recession.

The big story of 2022 has been the soaring demand for new obesity drugs such as Wegovy and Saxenda, with more new drugs coming soon. The market may be entering a new era of medical approaches. Even Weight Watchers is now providing a medical plan.

The frozen diet entrees market and diet soft drinks have shown surprising strength, but the health clubs industry was devasted by the pandemic and emerges as a smaller sector. Supply chain disruptions affected the MLM market for meal replacements into 2021 and 2022, tamping down growth for Herbalife and Medifast. The ranks of commercial weight loss centers have been thinned out, and chains had to pivot to virtual client meetings and drop shipping of products.

Do-it-yourself plans still abound as consumers use free diet & fitness apps. Many untapped niches still exist. This is a completely revised and updated analysis of Marketdata's best-selling biennial study about the U.S. weight loss market. This is the most comprehensive investigation of the U.S. weight loss market published by anyone worldwide.

Covered. dollar value & growth rates of all major weight loss market segments (early 1980s to 2022 and 2023 & 2027 forecasts), latest market trends and developments, status reports for: diet soft drinks, artificial sweeteners, health clubs, commercial diet center chains, multi-level marketing diet plans, retail meal replacements & weight loss supplements, medical programs (weight loss surgery, MDs, hospitals/clinic programs, Rx diet drugs, bariatricians, VLCD programs), low-cal frozen entrees, and the diet books & exercise DVDs market.

Also included:

34-year revenue analysis of the market through past recessions and fad diet cycles, comprehensive dieter demographics, weight loss center franchising, and extensive national/state commercial centers' operating ratios.

Rankings & revenues of top commercial chains, brand sales, and a Reference Directory.

New for this edition:

Effects of the Pandemic on operations & revenues for all market segments, analysis of the recovery

How dieter behavior changed with the pandemic

The skyrocketing market for Rx obesity drugs and MD programs

2022 market performance, 2023 & 2027 Forecasts

The most popular diets today

Ranking of the leading competitor companies

Outlook for the 2023 diet season

Why MLM is a major force in meal replacements sales, tough year in 2022

The franchising slowdown.

Contains 34 in-depth competitor profiles for:

Weight Watchers

Jenny Craig

NutriSystem

Medifast

Herbalife

Noom

Slim-Fast

Atkins Nutritionals

HMR

Optifast

Robard

Lindora Clinics

Slimgenics

Ideal Protein

Profile by Sanford

BeachBody

Metabolic Research

Smart For Life

Medi-Weightloss

Centers for Medical Weight Loss

Nuviva

JumptStart MD

Dr. G's

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction, Scope, Methodology Executive Overview Dieter Demographics The Health Clubs Industry Commercial Weight Loss Chains Industry Structure & Key Ratios Company profiles: in-depth company history, current status, how programs work, costs, franchise systems, 2019-2020 revenues, new programs, strategies, address/website): The Diet Soft Drinks & Artificial Sweeteners & Diet Food Markets Retail Meal Replacements & Appetite Suppressants Market The Weight Loss Apps Market Medically-Supervised Weight Loss Programs Hospital & Clinic Chains Weight Loss Programs Major Medical Chains: Company Profiles: Lindora Clinics, Centers for Medical Weight Loss, Smart for Life, Medi-Weightloss Clinics, Medical Weight Loss of Michigan, Nuviva, Dr. G's, Let's Lose, JumpstartMD, Ideal Protein (in-depth descriptions, plan costs, estimated revenues, no. of centers, franchising growth strategies). Bariatrician (Obesity Medicine Specialists) Programs The Weight Loss (bariatric) Surgery Market VLCD/LCD Fasting Supplement Programs 361-383 The Diet Drugs Market The Diet Books & Exercise DVDs Market Reference Directory of Weight Loss Information Sources

