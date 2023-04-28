RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Stockholm, SWEDEN

Auction date2023-04-28
Loan3111
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0007045745
Maturity2032-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln150 +/- 150 
Total bid volume, SEK mln1,075 
Volume sold, SEK mln150
Number of bids17 
Number of accepted bids2
Average yield0.729 %
Lowest yield0.728 %
Highest accepted yield0.730 %
% accepted at highest yield       66.67 


Auction date2023-04-28
Loan3114
Coupon0.125%
ISIN-codeSE0013748258
Maturity2030-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln100 +/- 100 
Total bid volume, SEK mln550 
Volume sold, SEK mln100
Number of bids11
Number of accepted bids2
Average yield0.741 %
Lowest yield0.730 %
Highest accepted yield0.775 %
% accepted at highest yield       50.00

 

 