RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2023-04-28
|Loan
|3111
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0007045745
|Maturity
|2032-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|150 +/- 150
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|1,075
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|150
|Number of bids
|17
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield
|0.729 %
|Lowest yield
|0.728 %
|Highest accepted yield
|0.730 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|66.67
|Auction date
|2023-04-28
|Loan
|3114
|Coupon
|0.125%
|ISIN-code
|SE0013748258
|Maturity
|2030-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|100 +/- 100
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|550
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|100
|Number of bids
|11
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield
|0.741 %
|Lowest yield
|0.730 %
|Highest accepted yield
|0.775 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|50.00