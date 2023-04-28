Global Industrial Agitators Market Report 2023: Escalated Demand for Agitators to Implement Efficient Wastewater Treatment Practices Drives Growth

Dublin, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Agitators Market by Model Type (Large Tank, Portable, Drum, Pail, Tote), Mounting (Top, Side, Bottom Mounted), Component (Head, Impeller, Seal, Propeller, Turbines, Disperser), Form (Solid-Solid, Liquid-Gas), and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global industrial agitators market is projected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2028 from USD 2.6 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2023 to 2028.
The constantly growing chemical, pharmaceutical and food & beverage demand and production is a major factor driving the growth of Industrial agitators market globally. Moreover, the need for customized agitators for several applications is also a key factor contributing to the market growth.
Top-Mounted segment is expected to account for the largest market share in industrial agitators market, by mounting, during the forecast period
Growing demand for top-mounted agitators across chemical, pharmaceutical, and food & beverage industries in the Asia-Pacific region is largely driving the market growth. Owing to its main advantage of providing speedy yet efficient agitation for various industrial mixing techniques, including radical and axial flow, these agitators are used for various industrial applications.
Liquid-liquid mixture segment is expected to account for the largest market share in form segment during the forecast period
Liquid-liquid mixture is expected to account the largest share of the industrial agitators market during the forecast period owing to the extensive use of industrial agitators in the chemical industry, particularly in water/wastewater treatment and the oil & gas industry.
Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period
The region is witnessing an increasing demand in chemical, pharmaceuticals and food & beverage. China, Japan, and India are some of the major countries driving the growth of the industrial agitators market in Asia-Pacific, since these countries are developing economies, and there are high investments for industrial developments and advancements.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Escalated Demand for Agitators to Implement Efficient Wastewater Treatment Practices
- Growing Need for Energy Efficiency, Flow Maximization, Rapid Mixing, and Waste Reduction
- Growth in Manufacturing and Process Industries
- High Demand for Customized Industrial Agitators
Restraints
- High Maintenance and Repair Costs of Agitators
Opportunities
- Rising Usage of Mixing Technologies in Several Applications
Challenges
- Stringent Government Safety Norms and Product Compliance Standards
- Emerging Trend of Renting Agitators/Mixer Equipment due to High Cost or Low Usage
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|190
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$2.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$3.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Distribution Channels for Industrial Agitators
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Direct Channel
6.2.1 Direct Distribution Channel to Generate Major Profit
6.3 Indirect Channel
6.3.1 Rising Global Demand to Increase Distributors and Intermediaries
7 Industrial Agitators Market, by Model Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Large Tank Agitators
7.2.1 Rising Need to Ensure Efficient Heavy Mixing with Continuous Operation to Drive Market
7.3 Portable Agitators
7.3.1 Higher Demand for Mixing and Blending Applications in Food & Beverage Industry to Drive Market Growth
7.4 Drum Agitators
7.4.1 Need to Enhance Product Uniformity and Enable Waste Minimization to Drive Market Growth
7.5 Other Model Types
8 Industrial Agitators Market, by Component
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Heads
8.2.1 Rising Demand for Agitators in Chemical and Pharmaceutical Industry to Drive Market
8.3 Sealing Systems
8.3.1 Smooth Movement in Mixing with Minimal Contamination and Irregularities During Agitation to Fuel Market
8.4 Impellers
8.4.1 Application-Specific Impellers to Achieve Efficiency by Resolving Problems Associated with Mixing Processes
8.5 Other Components
9 Industrial Agitators Market, by Mounting
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Top-Mounted Agitators
9.2.1 Increasing Demand for Mixing of High-Viscosity Fluids in Various Industrial Applications to Drive Market
9.3 Side-Mounted Agitators
9.3.1 Easy Integration into Existing Systems for Enhancement of Production and Product Quality to Drive Market
9.4 Bottom-Mounted Agitators
9.4.1 Rising Need for Mixing and Blending in Storage and Tank Applications Across Chemical and Biotechnology Industries to Drive Market
10 Industrial Agitators Market, by Form
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Solid-Solid Mixture
10.2.1 Requirement for Bulk Mixing in Pharmaceutical Industry to Drive Market
10.3 Solid-Liquid Mixture
10.3.1 Growing Demand for Agitators in Trouble-Free Wetting and Dispersion in Solid-Liquid Mixture to Drive Market
10.4 Liquid-Gas Mixture
10.4.1 Growing Demand due to Increased Importance in Chemical and Biological Process Technologies to Drive Market
10.5 Liquid-Liquid Mixture
10.5.1 Increasing Usage of Agitators for Liquid-Liquid Mixing in Chemical, Pharmaceutical, and Food & Beverage Industries to Drive Market
11 Industrial Agitators Market, by Industry
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Chemical
11.2.1 Oil & Petroleum
11.2.1.1 Utilized in Applications Such as Mud Mixing, Extracting, and Refining Crude Oil
11.2.2 Water & Wastewater Treatment
11.2.2.1 Increasing Need for Wastewater Treatment and Improvements in Water Purification Processes to Drive Demand
11.3 Mineral
11.3.1 Increasingly Used for Hydrometallurgical Processes and Atmospheric Leach Applications
11.4 Food & Beverage
11.4.1 Rising Demand for Efficient Food & Beverage Processing to Drive Demand for Agitators
11.5 Pharmaceutical
11.5.1 Agitators Required for Applications Such as Tablet Granulation and Coating and Mixing Syrups
11.6 Cosmetics
11.6.1 Agitators Simplify Processes Such as Emulsification, Powder Wet-Out, and Particle Size Reduction
11.7 Paint & Coating
11.7.1 Needed to Minimize Complexities in Paint Formulations and Ensure Quality Coating
11.8 Other Industries
12 Industrial Agitators Market, by Region
13 Competitive Landscape
14 Company Profiles
15 Adjacent Markets
16 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Alfa Laval
- Angel Yeast Company
- De Dietrich Process Systems
- Dynamix Agitators
- Ekato Group
- Euromixers
- Fawcett
- Henkel
- Inoxpa
- Mixel Agitators
- Mixer Direct
- Nov
- PRG Agitators
- Proquip
- Savino Barbera
- Sharpe Mixers
- Shuanglong Group
- Silverson Machines
- SPX Flow
- Statiflo International
- Sulzer
- Suma Ruhrtechnik
- Tacmina Corporation
- Teralba Industries
- Timsa
- Woodman Agitators
- Xylem
- Zhejiang Greatwall Mixers
