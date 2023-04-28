Turf Protection Global Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for Bio-based Turf Protection Products Presents Opportunities

Dublin, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turf Protection Market by Product (Pest protection, Stress protection & Scarification), Solution ( Chemical, Biological & Mechanical), Mode of Application ( Soil, Seed & Foliar), Application (Sports & Recreational), & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The turf protection market is projected to reach USD 8.1 billion by 2028 from USD 6.4 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period in terms of value.

The turf protection market consists of both synthetic and bio-based products; although synthetic chemicals hold a larger market share, bio-based products also deliver excellent disease control and are efficient in controlling a wide variety of insects or pests on turf. The demand for turf protection products is primarily driven by the adoption of integrated pest management in the turf industry, as well as their increased usage in sports fields and residential & commercial properties.

The major constraints and challenges are the stringent laws imposed, especially by governments in the European region, which have strict regulations in place regarding the usage of synthetic chemicals which, in turn, hamper the growth of the turf protection market. Environment protection agencies and governments in the European region encourage the usage of bio-based products such as fungi, bacteria, or any plant- and animal-based biological agents to reduce the harmful effects caused by synthetic chemicals.

By mode of application, seed is projected in high demand during the forecast period.

The seed segment finds a range of applications in turf grasses, such as disease resistance, drought tolerance, improved germination and pest resistance. Seeding or seed treatment is also a cost-effective way that has evolved from just changing the seed size and shape to producing treated coatings and supply compounds that influence the microenvironment of each seed. Compounds includes fungicides, insecticides, herbicides, and micro- and macronutrients.

Seed treatments are commonly used in the turf protection industry for controlling seed and soil-borne diseases. This will be used for faster establishment, improved germination and increase seedling survival.

By Products, The market for turf protection may benefit from pesticide eco-friendliness.

The pest protection segment is further bifurcated into chemical and biopesticide treatments. These chemical compounds or biological agents are used to control or eliminate pests such as insects, weeds, fungi, and rodents. In the turf grass industry, pesticides are commonly used to maintain healthy turf and prevent damage from pests.

The usage of pesticides in turf grass maintenance is a common practice in the turf protection market. Turf grass is often subject to attack by various pests such as insects, weeds, and fungal diseases that can damage or kill the grass. Pesticides are applied to the turf grass to control or eliminate these pests and ensure that the grass remains healthy and attractive.

Asia Pacific will significantly contribute towards market growth during the forecast period

Geographically, the region is segmented as China, India, and Japan, along with the Rest of Asia-Pacific. The turf protection market in Asia-Pacific is growing mainly due to increasing sports activities and interest in landscaping, which includes turf surfaces in selected countries. Such as, in Japan, the government has been promoting the use of green spaces for their environmental, social, and economic benefits. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism has set a target of increasing the total area of green space in Japan to 30% by 2025. This initiative is expected to drive demand for landscaping and garden maintenance services.

In China, the government has launched several initiatives to promote urban greening and landscape gardening, such as the National Garden City Construction Plan and the Beautiful Countryside program in 2017. These initiatives aim to improve the living environment of urban and rural areas and create a more beautiful and livable environment for residents. This is expected to drive demand for landscaping and garden maintenance services.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Demand from Residential and Commercial Properties

Adoption of Integrated Pest Management in the Turf Industry

Increased Emphasis on Protecting Turf from Climate Change

Restraints

Stringent and Inconsistent Regulations on Synthetic Chemicals

High R&D Cost Associated with Formulating New Active Ingredients

Opportunities

Rising Demand for Bio-based Turf Protection Products

Challenges

Gradual Rise in Usage of Artificial Turf

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 265 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $8.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global

