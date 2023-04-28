ROBIT PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 28 APRIL 2023 AT 12.00 PM
ROBIT PLC: MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
Robit Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Arto Halonen
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Robit Oyj
LEI: 743700NRL9EH2FLPH480
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 29332/4/4
Transaction date: 2023-04-26
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000150016
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5000 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 5000 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
ROBIT PLC
Ville Peltonen
Further information:
Ville Peltonen, Group CFO
+358 40 759 9142
ville.peltonen@robitgroup.com
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.robitgroup.com
Robit is the expert focused on high quality drilling consumables for mining and construction markets globally to help you drill Further. Faster. Robit strives to be world number one company in drilling consumables. Through our high and proven quality Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical products, and our expert services, we deliver saving in drilling costs to our customers. Robit has its own sales and service points in seven countries and an active distributor network through which it sells to more than 100 countries. Robit’s manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the UK. Robit’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at www.robitgroup.com.