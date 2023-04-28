Global Ventral Hernia Treatment Market Size To Grow USD 9.2 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 6.9%

New York, United States , April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Ventral Hernia Treatment Market Size is to grow from USD 4.7 Billion in 2022 to USD 9.2 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the global healthcare industry, including the ventral hernia treatment market. The pandemic has disrupted the healthcare industry in many ways, including the postponement or cancellation of non-essential surgeries, including ventral hernia repair. This has led to a decrease in demand for ventral hernia treatment procedures, negatively impacting the global ventral hernia treatment market. In addition, the pandemic has impacted worldwide supply chains, resulting in a shortage of medical materials and equipment required for hernia repair surgery. This has additionally influenced the ventral hernia treatment business, as hospitals and clinics have struggled to obtain the necessary technology and supplies required for these treatments.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1749

A ventral hernia develops when a piece of the intestines or other abdominal tissue pushes through a weak area in the abdominal muscles, resulting in a bulge or protrusion on the skin's surface. Ventral hernias of the abdomen are non-inguinal and non-hiatal anomalies of the abdominal wall fascia. They are frequently seen in clinical practice. These abdominal wall anomalies are routinely treated surgically by general surgeons. This activity covers the pathogenesis, evaluation, and treatment of ventral hernias and emphasizes the significance of an interprofessional team in caring for patients affected by them. When a component of the intestines or other abdominal tissue pushes through a weak area in the abdominal muscles, a bulge or protrusion on the skin's surface results. The ventral hernia treatment market includes medical devices, surgical equipment, pharmaceuticals, and other essential items and services used in the diagnosis, treatment, and management of ventral hernias.

The development of enhanced hernia repair technologies such as mesh implants, surgical staplers, and robotic-assisted surgical systems has increased the efficiency and safety of hernia repair surgeries, leading to increased acceptance of these devices. Moreover, healthcare organizations and governments have used public outreach efforts to enhance public awareness about ventral hernias and their treatment choices, resulting in increased demand for hernia repair surgery and related products and services. Also, rising healthcare spending globally, particularly in developing countries, has increased access to healthcare treatments such as hernia repair surgeries and related products and services. Furthermore, Ventral hernia treatments and related products and services can be costly, particularly for those who are uninsured or impoverished, limiting access to care. With multiple large competitors present, the ventral hernia treatment industry is very competitive, making it difficult for new entrants to establish themselves and compete with established enterprises.

Browse key industry insights spread across 210 pages with 123 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Ventral Hernia Treatment Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type, (Epigastric {stomach area} Hernia, Umbilical {belly button} Hernia, & Incisional Hernia), By Surgery, (Open Hernia Surgery, Laparoscopic Surgery, and Robotic Hernia Surgery), By End Users, (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Clinics), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022– 2032". Get Detailed Report Description Here:

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/1749

The incisional hernia segment is dominating the market with the largest market share during the forecast period.

The global ventral hernia treatment market is bifurcated into Epigastric {stomach area} hernia, Umbilical {belly button} hernia, & Incisional hernia, based on the types. Among these types, an incisional hernia is currently the dominant segment in the global ventral hernia treatment market. An incisional hernia develops as a result of previous abdominal surgery when the incision site weakens and causes abdominal contents to protrude through the abdominal wall. The increasing incidence of obesity, which is a risk factor for ventral hernia, is one of the primary drivers driving the growth of the incisional hernia treatment market.

The open hernia surgery segment is leading the market over the forecast period.

Based on the surgery, the global ventral hernia treatment market is classified into open hernia surgery, laparoscopic surgery, and robotic hernia surgery. Throughout these segments, the open hernia surgery segment will hold the greatest market share owing to open hernia surgery being the usual technique of treating ventral hernia, which includes making a big incision in the abdomen to access and fix the hernia.

The hospital segment is influencing market share growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of end users, the global ventral hernia treatment market is divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and clinics. Among these, hospital pharmacies are expected to grow the market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of a team of expert medical personnel, such as surgeons, anesthesiologists, and nurses, who are trained and skilled in the treatment of ventral hernias. These healthcare experts have the knowledge and experience needed to administer effective hernia therapy and manage any complications that may arise during or after the procedure.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1749

North America is leading the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

The North American market for ventral hernia therapy is a prominent commercial segment within the global hernia treatment market due to the rising prevalence of obesity and the geriatric population in North America has led to the region's rising incidence of ventral hernias. As a result, demand for hernia repair surgery and related products and services has skyrocketed.

Europe is expected to have considerable revenue growth during the forecast period, owing to improved awareness and education about hernias and treatment options among healthcare practitioners and the general public, which is driving demand for hernia repair items and services.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Ventral Hernia Treatment Market include Medtronic, Becton Dickinson & Company, Braun Melsungen AG, Cook Medical Inc., Cooper Companies Inc., Baxter International, Inc., Integra LifeSciences, W.L. Gore & Associates, AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., and Others.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/1749

Recent Development

In June 2021, Individuals undergoing hernia repair surgery can receive assistance and instruction from Becton Dickinson & Company. This covers treatment techniques and information, as well as advice for healing and preventing the recurrence of hernias.

Browse Related Reports

Global Neurology Devices Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (neurostimulation, CSF management, interventional neurology, neurosurgery devices), By End User (hospitals and clinics, specialty centers), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/neurology-devices-market

Global Diagnostic Catheters Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Imaging Catheters, Non-Imaging Catheters), By Application (Cardiology, Urology, Neurology, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/diagnostic-catheters-market

Global Wearable Medical Device Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Diagnostic, Therapeutic), By Site (Handheld, Headband, Strap, Shoe Sensors), By Application (Sports and Fitness, Remote Patient Monitoring, Home Healthcare), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/wearable-medical-device-market

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter