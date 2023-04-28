Commercial Aircraft Global Market Report 2023: Expanding Legal Authority on the Use of Drones Presents Avenues For Growth

Dublin, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Aircraft Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global commercial aircraft market grew from $173.36 billion in 2022 to $177.25 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2%. The commercial aircraft market is expected to grow to $240.43 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.9%.

Legal authority allowing the use of drones for commercial use is being extended more widely, increasing a potential revenue channel for aircraft manufacturers.

For example, the US Federal Aviation Authority issued a rule allowing the use of drones for commercial purposes under certain conditions without a special waiver that was expensive and time-consuming to obtain that severely restricted the use of drones. Relaxation of the regulations is expected to aid the market for commercial drones in the forecast period.

Many other countries follow the FAA's regulatory lead to clear commercial drones for take-off not just in the USA but worldwide. Combined with the launch of reliable and stronger drones specifically for commercial use, such as the drones manufactured by a Chinese company, DJI, and public sales of commercial drones, these are expected to drive rapid growth in the drone segment of the commercial aircraft manufacturing market.

Aircraft manufacturers are using machine-learning techniques such as artificial intelligence (AI) to improve aircraft safety and quality and to improve manufacturing productivity. Machine learning algorithms collect data from machine-to-machine and machine-to-human interfaces and use data analytics to drive effective decision-making.

These technologies optimize manufacturing operations and lower costs. For example, GE Aviation uses machine learning and data analytics to identify faults in engines, which increases component life and reduces maintenance costs. Boeing has successfully built machine-learning algorithms to design aircraft and automate factory operations.

North America was the largest region in the commercial aircraft market in 2022. North America is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the commercial aircraft market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

