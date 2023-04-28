Commercial Aircraft Global Market Report 2023: Expanding Legal Authority on the Use of Drones Presents Avenues For Growth

Dublin, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Aircraft Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global commercial aircraft market grew from $173.36 billion in 2022 to $177.25 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2%. The commercial aircraft market is expected to grow to $240.43 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.9%.

Legal authority allowing the use of drones for commercial use is being extended more widely, increasing a potential revenue channel for aircraft manufacturers.

For example, the US Federal Aviation Authority issued a rule allowing the use of drones for commercial purposes under certain conditions without a special waiver that was expensive and time-consuming to obtain that severely restricted the use of drones. Relaxation of the regulations is expected to aid the market for commercial drones in the forecast period.

Many other countries follow the FAA's regulatory lead to clear commercial drones for take-off not just in the USA but worldwide. Combined with the launch of reliable and stronger drones specifically for commercial use, such as the drones manufactured by a Chinese company, DJI, and public sales of commercial drones, these are expected to drive rapid growth in the drone segment of the commercial aircraft manufacturing market.



Aircraft manufacturers are using machine-learning techniques such as artificial intelligence (AI) to improve aircraft safety and quality and to improve manufacturing productivity. Machine learning algorithms collect data from machine-to-machine and machine-to-human interfaces and use data analytics to drive effective decision-making.

These technologies optimize manufacturing operations and lower costs. For example, GE Aviation uses machine learning and data analytics to identify faults in engines, which increases component life and reduces maintenance costs. Boeing has successfully built machine-learning algorithms to design aircraft and automate factory operations.



North America was the largest region in the commercial aircraft market in 2022. North America is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the commercial aircraft market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Passenger Aircrafts; Commercial Helicopters; Commercial Gliders and Drones; Aircraft Turbines; Aircraft Engines; Rocket Engines

2) By Engine Type: Turbofan; Turboprop; Turboshaft

3) By Size: Wide-Body; Narrow-Body; Regional; Others

4) By End-User: Government; Private Sector

5) By Operation: Autonomous Aircraft; Manual



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 300 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $177.25 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $240.43 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Commercial Aircraft Market Characteristics



4. Commercial Aircraft Market Product Analysis



5. Commercial Aircraft Market Supply Chain



6. Commercial Aircraft Market Customer Information



7. Commercial Aircraft Market Trends And Strategies



8. Commercial Aircraft Market - Macro Economic Scenario



9. Commercial Aircraft Market Size And Growth



10. Commercial Aircraft Market Regional Analysis



11. Commercial Aircraft Market Segmentation

12. Commercial Aircraft Market Metrics



13. Asia-Pacific Commercial Aircraft Market



14. Western Europe Commercial Aircraft Market



15. Eastern Europe Commercial Aircraft Market



16. North America Commercial Aircraft Market



17. South America Commercial Aircraft Market



18. Middle East Commercial Aircraft Market



19. Africa Commercial Aircraft Market



20. Commercial Aircraft Market Competitive Landscape



21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Commercial Aircraft Market



22. Market Background: Aerospace Market

23. Recommendations



24. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Airbus Group SE

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

The Boeing Company

General Electric Company

General Dynamics

Safran SA

Northrop Grumman Corp

Lockheed Martin Corporation

IHI Corp

Bombardier Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b2borf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment