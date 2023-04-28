ROBIT PLC: MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS

English Finnish

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ville Pohja

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Robit Oyj

LEI: 743700NRL9EH2FLPH480

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 29336/5/4

Transaction date: 2023-04-26

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000150016

Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2500 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 2500 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

Arto Halonen

Arto Halonen, Group CEO

+358 40 028 0717

arto.halonen@robitgroup.com

