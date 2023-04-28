United States Lettuce & Chicory Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $5.22 Billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 2.6%

Dublin, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Lettuce & Chicory Market Report (By Type, Exports & Imports): 2023 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US lettuce and chicory market is forecasted to reach US$5.22 billion in 2027, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 2.60% during the period spanning from 2023 to 2027.

Growth in the lettuce and chicory market is supported by factors such as rising population, rising middle class spending, shift towards veganism/ vegetarianism, increasing awareness regarding the health benefit of chicory and rising social media influence. However, the market growth is expected to be restrained by higher technical expertise required for producing certain chicory-based products and short shelf life of lettuce and chicory.

The global lettuce and chicory consumption by region can be segmented as follows: China, the US, India and other. In 2022, the dominant share of global lettuce and chicory consumption was held by China, followed by the US.

The US lettuce market by type can be segmented as follows: leaf & romaine lettuce and head lettuce. The larger share of the market was held by leaf & romaine lettuce. Factors such as growing popularity of salad kits and packaged salads and growing organic lettuce market helped in boosting market growth. The US lettuce market by export destinations can be segmented as follows: Canada, Mexico and other countries. The dominant export destination of the US is Canada.

The outbreak of the novel COVID-19 pandemic had a strong impact on the growth of the lettuce & chicory market. COVID-19 related restrictions have adversely affected many foodservice items, but the elevated levels of home cooking during the pandemic ensured that overall demand for lettuce and chicory remained consistent.

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the US lettuce & chicory market with potential impact of COVID-19.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The company profiles of leading players (Cargill, Inc., Sudzucker AG, Dole plc, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, Wm. B. Reily & Company Inc. and Royal Cosun) are also presented in detail.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 98 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.71 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $5.22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.6% Regions Covered United States

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Lettuce & Chicory

1.1.1 Lettuce & Chicory- Introduction

1.2 Uses of Lettuce & Chicory

1.3 Benefits of Lettuce & Chicory

1.4 Types of Lettuce

1.5 Types of Chicory

1.6 Value Chain Analysis of Lettuce



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Lettuce & Chicory Market

2.2 Rising Vertical Farming

2.3 Increase in Consumption of Chicory Based Beverages

2.4 Rise in Home Cooking

2.5 Post-COVID Scenario



3. Market Analysis

3.1 Global Lettuce & Chicory Market Forecast by Value

3.2 Global Lettuce & Chicory Market by Consumption

3.3 Global Lettuce & Chicory Market Forecast by Consumption

3.4 Global Lettuce & Chicory Consumption by Region



4. The US Market Analysis

4.1 The US Lettuce & Chicory Market Forecast by Value

4.2 The US Lettuce & Chicory Market by Type of Farming

4.3 The US Lettuce Production

4.3.1 The US Lettuce Market by Production

4.3.2 The US Lettuce Production by Region

4.4 The US Lettuce Production by Type

4.4.1 The US Leaf & Romaine and Head Lettuce Production by Volume

4.5 The US Lettuce Supply

4.6 The US Lettuce Supply by Type

4.6.1 The US Leaf & Romaine and Head Lettuce Supply by Volume

4.7 The US Lettuce Exports by Value

4.7.1 The US Lettuce Exports by Value

4.7.2 The US Lettuce Exports by Type

4.7.3 The US Leaf & Romaine and Head Lettuce Exports by Value

4.7.4 The US Leaf & Romaine Lettuce Value by Export Destinations

4.7.5 The US Leaf & Romaine Lettuce Export Destinations by Value

4.7.6 The US Head Lettuce Value by Export Destinations

4.7.7 The US Head Lettuce Export Destinations by Value

4.8 The US Lettuce Exports by Volume

4.8.1 The US Lettuce Exports by Volume

4.8.2 The US Lettuce Exports Volume by Type

4.8.3 The US Leaf & Romaine and Head Lettuce Exports by Volume

4.8.4 The US Leaf & Romaine Lettuce Volume by Export Destinations

4.8.5 The US Leaf & Romaine Lettuce Export Destinations by Volume

4.8.6 The US Head Lettuce Volume by Export Destinations

4.8.7 The US Head Lettuce Export Destinations by Volume

4.9 The US Lettuce Imports by Value

4.9.1 The US Lettuce Imports by value

4.9.2 The US Lettuce Imports by Type

4.9.3 The US Leaf & Romaine and Head Lettuce Imports by Value

4.9.4 The US Leaf & Romaine Lettuce Value by Import Sources

4.9.5 The US Leaf & Romaine Lettuce Import Sources by Value

4.9.6 The US Head Lettuce Value by Import Sources

4.9.7 The US Head Lettuce Import Sources by Value

4.10 The US Lettuce Imports by Volume

4.10.1 The US Lettuce Imports by Volume

4.10.2 The US Lettuce Imports Volume by Type

4.10.3 The US Leaf & Romaine and Head Lettuce Imports by Volume

4.10.4 The US Leaf & Romaine Lettuce Volume by Import Sources

4.10.5 The US Leaf & Romaine Lettuce Import Sources by Volume

4.10.6 The US Head Lettuce Volume by Import Sources

4.10.7 The US Head Lettuce Import Sources by Volume

4.11 The US Chicory Exports

4.11.1 The US Chicory Value by Export Destinations

4.11.2 The US Chicory Export Destinations by Value

4.11.3 The US Chicory Volume by Export Destinations

4.11.4 The US Chicory Export Destinations by Volume

4.12 The US Chicory Imports

4.12.1 The US Chicory Value by Import Sources

4.12.2 The US Chicory Import Sources by Value

4.12.3 The US Chicory Volume by Import Sources

4.12.4 The US Chicory Import Sources by Volume



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Middle Class Spending

5.1.2 Shift towards Veganism/ Vegetarianism

5.1.3 Increasing Awareness Regarding the Health Benefit Of Chicory

5.1.4 Rising Social Media Influence

5.1.5 Preference for Chicory as a Cheaper Substitute for Coffee

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Growth in Applications of Chicory Across Various Industries

5.2.2 Salad Kits and Packaged Salads

5.2.3 Organic Lettuce Market

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Higher Technical Expertise Required for Producing Certain Chicory-based Products

5.3.2 Short Shelf Life



6. Company Profiles

