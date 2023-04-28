Hofseth Biocare ASA: DISCLOSURE OF VOTING PROXIES

Reference is made to the notice from Hofseth BioCare ASA (the "Company") for an annual general meeting to be held on 28 April 2023 (the "AGM").

Torill Standal Eliassen, board member of the Company, has received proxies to vote for 128,476,755 shares in the Company at the AGM, corresponding to 32.52% of the outstanding shares and votes. Torill Standal Eliassen does not own any shares in the Company.

The voting proxies lapse automatically after the AGM has been held.

This notification is made with reference to section 4-3 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

