Extended Reality Global Market Report 2023: Surging Deployment of Extended Reality in Education Sector and Industrial Training Bolsters Growth

The extended reality market is projected to reach USD 111.5 billion by 2028 from USD 40.1 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 22.7% from 2023 to 2028.

The major factors driving the market growth of the extended reality market include availability of affordable VR devices, the increasing demand for extended reality in entertainment and gaming industry, and the surging adoption of extended reality in healthcare sector. Moreover, the requirement of incorporation of extended reality technology in aerospace & defense sector, and continuous developments in 5G technology are expected to provide ample growth opportunities for market players in the extended reality market.

MR technology segment is likely to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The MR technology segment is likely to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The MR market is dominated by HoloLens offered by Microsoft. However, there are also other companies, such as Meta Platforms, Inc., HTC Corporation, Google, and Apple Inc., entering the MR market with their products. For instance, Magic Leap, Inc. offers Magic Leap 2, an XR headset specially designed for consumer, commercial, and enterprises applications. In January 2023, HTC Corporation launched the VIVE XR Elite, an MR headset designed for consumer applications such as gaming, productivity, and fitness.

VR devices segment is expected to account for the largest share of the extended reality market in 2023

In 2023, the VR devices segment held the largest share of the extended reality market and is expected to exhibit a similar growth pattern during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the increased demand for VR head-mounted displays (HMDs) among end users for different applications, including gaming, commercial, enterprise, and aerospace & defense. HMDs offered by key players, including Sony Group Corporation, Meta Platform, Inc., HTC Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Microsoft, and Google, have received an overwhelming response from users. For instance, in June 2022, Sony Group Corporation reported that 21.7 million cumulative hardware units of the PlayStation 5 and more than 117.2 million cumulative hardware units of PlayStation 4 were sold globally.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The extended reality market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness significant growth in the next few years owing to the increased adoption of this technology in Japan, China, and South Korea. China and Japan are the economic powerhouses of the region. In India, digitalization is rapidly gaining traction. The use of smartphones and tablets is very high in the country. For instance, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), smartphone shipments in India in 2021 were valued at USD 173 million, which was a 14% increase from 2020.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Surging Deployment of Extended Reality in Education Sector and Industrial Training

Increasing Adoption of Extended Reality in Healthcare Sector

Rising Demand for Extended Reality in Entertainment and Gaming Sectors

Availability of Affordable VR Devices

Increasing 'Zoom Fatigue' Resulting in Rising Adoption of Xr Technologies

Restraints

High Installation and Maintenance Costs of Extended Reality Devices

Health Issues Caused by Excessive Use of Extended Reality Devices

Opportunities

Adoption of Extended Reality in Automotive and Enterprise Sectors

Requirement of Incorporation of Extended Reality Technology in Aerospace & Defense Sector

Continuous Developments in 5G Technology

Growth of Global Travel & Tourism Industry

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 223 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $40.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $111.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Types of Extended Reality Devices

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Mobile Extended Reality Devices

6.2.1 Smartphone Extended Reality Devices

6.2.2 Standalone Extended Reality Devices

6.3 Pc-Tethered Extended Reality Devices

7 Applications of Extended Reality Solutions by Different Enterprises

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Small Enterprises

7.3 Mid-Sized Enterprises

7.4 Large Enterprises

8 Extended Reality Market, by Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 AR Technology

8.2.1 Marker-Based AR Technology

8.2.1.1 Passive Markers

8.2.1.1.1 Use Computer Vision Methods for Recognition

8.2.1.2 Active Markers

8.2.1.2.1 Use LEDS to Track Objects

8.2.2 Markerless AR Technology

8.2.2.1 Model-Based Tracking

8.2.2.1.1 Used to Track Position and Orientation of Physical Objects in Real Time

8.2.2.2 Image Processing-Based Tracking

8.2.2.2.1 Requires Optical Scanners or Cameras to Process Images

8.2.3 Anchor-Based Ar Technology

8.2.3.1 Used to Overlay Virtual Images in Real Space

8.3 VR Technology

8.3.1 Non-Immersive

8.3.1.1 Can be Experienced on Wide Range of Devices

8.3.2 Semi-Immersive and Fully Immersive

8.3.2.1 More Expensive Than Non-Immersive Systems

8.4 MR Technology

8.4.1 Holographic Technology

8.4.1.1 Can Place Digital Content in Real World

8.4.2 Immersive Technology

8.4.2.1 Creates Sense of Presence by Hiding Physical World and Replacing It with Digital Experience

9 Extended Reality Market, by Offering

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hardware

9.2.1 Sensors

9.2.1.1 Help Detect Motion, Velocity, Magnetic Field, and Presence of Objects

9.2.1.2 Accelerometers

9.2.1.3 Gyroscopes

9.2.1.4 Magnetometers

9.2.1.5 Proximity Sensors

9.2.2 Semiconductor Components

9.2.2.1 Controllers and Processors Among Core Components in Extended Reality Devices

9.2.2.2 Controllers and Processors

9.2.2.3 Integrated Circuits

9.2.3 Displays and Projectors

9.2.3.1 to Hold Significant Share of Extended Reality Hardware Market

9.2.4 Position Trackers

9.2.4.1 Help Maintain Position Accuracy in Extended Reality Devices

9.2.5 Cameras

9.2.5.1 Form Crucial Components to Measure Depth and Amplitude of Objects

9.2.6 Others

9.3 Software

9.3.1 Software Development Kits

9.3.1.1 Provide Tools to Design, Create, and Test Ar, VR, and MR Experiences

9.3.2 Cloud-Based Services

9.3.2.1 Support High-Resolution Graphics

10 Extended Reality Market, by Device Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 AR Devices

10.2.1 Head-Mounted Displays (Hmds)

10.2.1.1 Show Integrated Images of Real and Virtual Environments

10.2.1.2 Ar Smart Glasses

10.2.1.2.1 Adopted by Companies to Improve Work Efficiency

10.2.1.3 Smart Helmets

10.2.1.3.1 Used in Construction Sector to Optimize Workflow

10.2.2 Heads-Up Displays (Huds)

10.2.2.1 to be Widely Used for Different Applications in Future

10.3 VR Devices

10.3.1 Head-Mounted Displays (Hmds)

10.3.1.1 Increasing Being Used in Gaming and Entertainment Applications

10.3.2 Projectors and Display Walls

10.3.2.1 Offer New Growth Avenues for VR Hardware Manufacturers

10.3.3 Gesture-Tracking Devices

10.3.3.1 to Play Crucial Role in Healthcare and Gaming Applications

10.3.3.2 Data Gloves

10.3.3.3 Others

10.4 MR Devices

10.4.1 Place Objects or Virtual Beings into Physical Situations for Users

11 Extended Reality Market, by Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Consumer

11.2.1 Gaming

11.2.1.1 Enhances Gaming Interactivity and Provides Highly Immersive Experience to Gamers

11.2.2 Sports and Entertainment

11.2.2.1 Sports

11.2.2.1.1 Enhances Training and Viewing Experience for Players and Audience

11.2.2.2 Entertainment

11.2.2.2.1 Enhances Viewing Experience and Interactivity of Visitors in Museums, Theme Parks, and Exhibitions

11.3 Commercial

11.3.1 Retail and E-Commerce

11.3.1.1 Jewelry

11.3.1.1.1 Enables Consumers to Try Jewelry Before Buying

11.3.1.2 Beauty and Cosmetics

11.3.1.2.1 Virtual Testing of Cosmetic Products to Drive Growth of Extended Reality Market Worldwide

11.3.1.3 Apparel Fitting

11.3.1.3.1 Virtual Trial Rooms to Attract Customer Attention

11.3.1.4 Grocery Shopping

11.3.1.4.1 Provides Personalized Product Tips to Buyers During Grocery Shopping

11.3.1.5 Footwear

11.3.1.5.1 Virtual Try-Before-You-Buy Feature Contributes to Use of Extended Reality in Footwear

11.3.1.6 Furniture and Light Designing

11.3.1.6.1 Reduced Product Exchange Rates Owing to Use of Extended Reality in Furniture and Light Designing

11.3.1.7 Advertisements and Demonstration

11.3.1.7.1 Enables Proper Virtual Demonstration of Products

11.3.2 Travel and Tourism

11.3.2.1 Used to Enhance Traveling Experience of Tourists

11.3.3 E-Learning

11.3.3.1 Enables Interactive Learning Experience for Students

11.4 Enterprises (Manufacturing)

11.4.1 Aids Enterprises in Providing Improved Training to Their Workforce by Visualizing Conten

11.5 Healthcare

11.5.1 Surgeries

11.5.1.1 Help Save Lives and Treat Patients Seamlessly Irrespective of Severity of Issues

11.5.2 Fitness Management

11.5.2.1 Helps Add Interactivity and Fun to Workouts

11.5.3 Patient Management

11.5.3.1 Remote Consulting Feature Drives Use of Extended Reality in Patient Management

11.5.4 Pharmacy Management

11.5.4.1 Enables Improved Scheduling of Medicine Flow

11.5.5 Medical Training and Education

11.5.5.1 Enrich Learning Experience for Students

11.5.6 Others

11.6 Aerospace and Defense

11.6.1 Simulation Training to be Key Factor for Adoption of Extended Reality in Aerospace and Defense Applications

11.7 Energy

11.7.1 Xr Technology Helps Ensure Safety in Oil and Gas Industry

11.8 Automotive

11.8.1 Likely to Register Highest Growth Rate During Forecast Period

11.9 Others

11.9.1 Telecommunications/It Data Centers

11.9.2 Agriculture

11.9.3 Real Estate

11.9.4 Geospatial Mining

11.9.5 Transportation and Logistics

11.9.6 Construction

11.9.7 Public Safety

12 Extended Reality Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

15 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Apple Inc.

Continental Ag

Eon Reality

Fusion VR

Google

Htc Corporation

Intel Corporation

Lenovo

Magic Leap, Inc.

Maxst Co. Ltd.

Meta Platforms, Inc.

Microsoft

Northern Digital Inc.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Ptc Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Seiko Epson Corporation

Sony Group Corporation

Tata Elxsi

Ultraleap

Virtuix

Visteon Corporation

Vuzix Corporation

Xiaomi Corporation

