Aircraft Leasing Market Anticipated to Reach USD 312.2 Billion By 2030, Expanding At 8.20% CAGR During Forecast 2022-2030- Report By MRFR

According To Latest Research Report On Aircraft Leasing Market Research Report: Information by Leasing Type, Aircraft Type, Security Type and Region - Forecast till 2030, the Market Size is expected to reach USD 312.2 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.20 % during 2022-2030.

Aircraft Leasing Market Overview:

Between 2022 and 2030, the global market for aircraft leasing is expected to grow by an estimated 8.20%, reaching USD 312.2 billion. Significant growth drivers in the business include the sharp rise in air travel globally, the increasing volume of freight, and ongoing improvements in airport facilities and aircraft, particularly in developing nations. Furthermore, as aircraft leasing provides tax and balance sheet benefits, its demand is anticipated to increase even more in the years to come.

The COVID-19 outbreak, which resulted in the temporary closing of production facilities and diminished demand, has had a negative effect on the helicopter leasing sector as well as the aircraft leasing industry.

Players in the global aircraft leasing business are attempting to strengthen their supply chains and speed up their operations to prevent future revenue losses as the focus on stopping the spread of SARS-CoV-2 intensifies. The global market can also recover more quickly in the years to come with the gradual lifting of the lockdown across nations and the novel coronavirus under control.

Recent advances in the aviation industry include increased commerce in industrial goods, improvements to airport infrastructure in emerging economies, and globalisation. The top companies in the aeroplane leasing market have access to a variety of appealing options as a result of these considerations. In addition to this, the decline in crude oil costs, low lease and loan rates, and the growing need for low-cost carriers will all contribute to market growth.

Over the coming years, it is projected that the increasing number of tight and ambiguous leasing taxation laws and regulations would have a significant negative impact on the worldwide leasing sector. Another difficult factor in the market for aircraft leasing is the enormous asset recovery risk associated with airline bankruptcy.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 312.2 billion CAGR 8.20% (2022–2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Leasing Type, By Aircraft Type, By Security Type Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Striking Increase in the Number of Air Passengers to be a Significant Growth Booster

Competitive Dynamics:

The major key players in the Aircraft Leasing Market in the global market use a variety of strategies to maintain their market position, including mergers and acquisitions, collaboration, setting up a new joint venture, establishing a partnership, developing a new product line, innovation in the existing product, developing a new production process, and many others to expand their customer base in the untapped market of the Aircraft Leasing across the globe. The following are some of the world's most important companies in the Aircraft Leasing industry:

AerCap (Ireland)

Air Lease Corporation (US)

BOC Aviation (Singapore)

GECAS (US)

BBAM LLC (Australia)

CIT Commercial Air (US)

Aviation Capital Group (US)

Boeing Capital Corporation (US)

SAAB Aircraft Leasing (Sweden)

International Lease Finance Corporation (US)

Market Segmentation:

Wet leasing and dry leasing are a couple of the leasing kinds the research takes into account. Over the course of the assessment period, the wet-leasing segment can be expected to capture the largest share of the global market since it provides a number of advantages such as dependability, customisation, and affordability. Flying services can be provided into the economies where the lessor is not allowed to operate using an aircraft that has been wet leased. In addition to this, wet lease type also avoids political.

The market analysis examines a variety of aircraft types, including wide-body and narrow-body models. The narrow-body segment is in the lead and has the potential to increase its market share the most during the study period. However, the wide-body aircraft industry is highly lucrative in places like North America and Europe, and it may eventually overtake the narrow-body category.

Asset-Backed Security (ABS) and Non-ABS security types are covered in the report. Investors who purchase asset-backed securities have access to principle and interest payments on a variety of assets without having to generate them. Every security level only has a few underlying assets, so there is a very high likelihood of default and other credit concerns, As a result, the global market has a far higher demand for ABS type than non-ABS.

Regional Analysis:

Due to the increasing demand for cost-effective aircraft operation and the rapid advancement of technology, Asia Pacific is predicted to become the market for aircraft leasing that advances the fastest in the next years. The market has also benefited from the rising demand for fuel-efficient aircraft and the explosive growth in regional air traffic. The expansion of leasing vendors, infrastructural improvements, favourable tax laws, and the affordability of lease rates could all contribute to the market's growth pace in the years to come.

The APAC market also benefits from the expanding air passenger traffic, quick rise in GDP per capita, and quick expansion of the tourism industry. Low-cost air carriers have been mushrooming in the area, which has helped the market for commercial aircraft leasing. China has been successful in establishing a lucrative business for leasing aircraft, supported by ongoing backing from the government and banks that are owned by the government.

The participants have found that focusing on internal production capacity, geographic reach, R&D expenditures, a strong clientele, and product offers has proven to be very significant for gaining a competitive edge in the worldwide market. Businesses are also vying for customers based on aftermarket services, cost, and product quality.

