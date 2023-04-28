Bronchial Thermoplasty Catheter Market to reach USD 5.4 Bn by 2029 at a growth rate of 5 percent over the forecast period

Pune, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research, a global Medical Devices market research firm, has published competitive intelligence and market research report on “ Bronchial Thermoplasty Catheter Market “. The Bronchial Thermoplasty Catheter market size was valued at USD 3.2 Bn in 2022. The total Bronchial Thermoplasty Catheter Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5 percent from 2023 to 2029, reaching USD 5.4 Bn during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2022 USD 3.2 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 5.4 Bn CAGR 5 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 260 No. of Tables 125 No. of Charts and Figures 115 Segment Covered End-User Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Bronchial Thermoplasty Catheter Market Scope and Research Methodology

The Bronchial Thermoplasty Catheter Market report provides a detailed analysis of the market. For the competitive analysis, the report includes the profile of the key market players in the Bronchial Thermoplasty Catheter market including company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, and strategies. The main objective is to provide the Bronchial Thermoplasty Catheter market definition, trends, and issues in the market. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Bronchial Thermoplasty Catheter market size. Regional analysis of the Bronchial Thermoplasty Catheter Market is conducted at the local, regional, and global levels. The market was segmented based on End user.

The primary research method was used to validate the findings from the secondary research method in the Bronchial Thermoplasty Catheter market. SWOT and PESTLE analysis were used for the research on the Bronchial Thermoplasty Catheter Market that combines quantitative and qualitative methods of research. The search methods help understand the factors influencing the Market growth.

Bronchial Thermoplasty Catheter Market Overview

Bronchial thermoplasty is a non-drug procedure used for the treatment of severe persistent asthma. Bronchial thermoplasty is performed during the endoscopy suite and takes an hour and above to complete. The procedure is done under moderate sedation. The high prevalence of asthma increases the demand for Bronchial Thermoplasty catheters.

Increasing prevalence of Asthma to boost the Bronchial Thermoplasty Catheter market growth

Globally the prevalence of asthma is very high. Leading chronic disorders among children are expected to boost market growth. Asthma is underdiagnosed & untreated in countries, where the income is low. Minimally Invasive procedure is expected to influence the market growth over the forecast period. The advancement in technology and better healthcare infrastructure has resulted in scope for minimally invasive solutions. Growing geriatric population with preference for invasive techniques as elder people can’t withstand higher damage and long recovery time is expected to boost the Bronchial Thermoplasty Catheter market growth.

High cost of bronchial thermoplasty procedure and lack of highly skilled professionals is expected to restrain the Bronchial Thermoplasty Catheter market growth.

North American region to dominate the Bronchial Thermoplasty Catheter market over the forecast period

North American region dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to continue the dominance over the forecast period with the largest Bronchial Thermoplasty Catheter market revenue. Growth in the hospitalization of severe asthma patients and use of advanced technology is expected to boost the market growth. The United States suffers from asthma accounting for 1:13 Americans. High demand for the bronchial thermoplasty procedures is expected to fuel the regional Bronchial Thermoplasty Catheter market growth.

The European region is expected to witness significant growth in the market over the forecast period. Developed infrastructure in the region and growing medical tourism in Eastern Europe and high prevalence of smoking is expected to boost the market growth in the European region.

Bronchial Thermoplasty Catheter Market Segmentation

Based on End-user, the ambulatory surgery centers segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to continue the dominance over the forecast period. The centers provide specialized surgical facilities, where hospitalization is not required. Comfortable environment & dedicated excellent care is provided by the Ambulatory Surgery Centers.

By End User:

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Hospitals

Bronchial Thermoplasty Catheter Market Key Players include

Boston Scientific Corporation



Key questions answered in the Bronchial Thermoplasty Catheter Market are:

What is Bronchial Thermoplasty Catheter?

What was the Bronchial Thermoplasty Catheter market size in 2021?

What is the expected Bronchial Thermoplasty Catheter market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the Bronchial Thermoplasty Catheter Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Bronchial Thermoplasty Catheter market growth?

Which factors are expected to restrain the Bronchial Thermoplasty Catheter market growth?

Which segment dominated the Bronchial Thermoplasty Catheter market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Bronchial Thermoplasty Catheter market?

Which region held the largest share in the Bronchial Thermoplasty Catheter market?

Who are the key players in the Bronchial Thermoplasty Catheter market?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by End user

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

