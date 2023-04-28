Artificial Intelligence Chip Market to reach USD 146.93 Mn by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 37.5 percent and forecast (2022-2029)

Pune, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research, an international business & consultancy firm has recently published a research report on the “ Artificial Intelligence Chip Market ”. The total global market for the “Artificial Intelligence Chip Market” was valued at USD 11.5 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 37.5 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 146.93 Bn by 2029.



Market Size in 2021 USD 11.5 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 146.93 Bn CAGR 37.5 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 265 No. of Tables 129 No. of Charts and Figures 121 Segment Covered By Artificial Intelligence Chip Type, Technology, Application and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The report provides an extensive analysis of the Artificial Intelligence Chip Market including market drivers, opportunities, challenges and threats. Key players’ growth strategies and the key segment is included in the report for more in-depth details. Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted and major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned in the report. The report offers an in-depth analysis of changing Artificial Intelligence Chip Market dynamics, major segments, value chains , competitive scenarios, and market regional growth. The Artificial Intelligence Chip Market report analysis guide to leading players, investors, shareholders, and start-ups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market. SWOT analysis was used to compute the strengths and weaknesses of the Artificial Intelligence Chip industry.

Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Overview

AI chips are built with specific architecture and have integrated AI acceleration to support deep learning-based applications, which is known as active natural network (ANN) or deep neural network (DNN). The AI chips with their hardware architectures and complementary packaging , memory, storage and interconnect technology make it possible to infuse AI into a broad spectrum of applications and help turn data into information and then into knowledge.

AI for smart automobiles to Boost the market Growth

Smart AI Chips are used in automation systems and devices such as smartphones and smart vehicles. The chip is intended to handle real-time video signals from several high-resolution cameras in order to provide situational awareness to the car's control system. The projected development of autonomous robotics and the emergence of quantum computing is a responsible driver for the Artificial Intelligence Chip Market growth. However, the smart city demand is expected to create opportunities for market growth. This is due to linked infrastructure and the use of digital and smart technologies to provide automated services to clients.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the global Artificial Intelligence Chip Market share over the forecast period

Technological development is a main influencing factor for regional growth. China holds the artificial intelligence chip market in the Asia-Pacific region thanks to the country's access to cutting-edge manufacturing infrastructure through manufacturers. An increase in investment by major companies and government organizations in semiconductor research and chip start-up development, to support smart infrastructure across industrial and manufacturing sectors. Such factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Segmentation

By Chip Type:

• GPU

• ASIC

• FPGA

• CPU

• Other

Based on the Chip Type, the CPU segment to dominate the Artificial Intelligence Chip Market over the forecast period

In 2022, the CPU type segment dominated the global Artificial Intelligence Chip Market share. These chips are more effective and power-efficiently to carry out activities like speech recognition. The Ai chip market for CPU chips is highly competitive, which is used in smart vehicles and smartphones. The high demand for automotive vehicles or smart vehicles and the growth of automation robots are expected to drive the market.

By Technology:

• System on Chip

• System in Package

• Multi-Chip Module

• Other

By Application:

• Nature Language Processing

• Robotic

• Computer Vision

• Network Security

• Other

Based on Application, the Robotics segment accounted for the Artificial Intelligence Chip Market share in 2022

The robotic type segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period in the Artificial Intelligence Chip Market. The growing need for AI chips in the robotic industry is a responsible factor for market growth. Businesses and various industries’ adoption of cutting-edge production is expected to drive market growth.

Artificial Intelligence Chip Market’s Key Players include:

• Alphabet

• Apple

• Arm

• Intel

• Nvidia

• Advanced Micro Devices

• Baidu

• Graphcore

• Qualcomm

• Adapteva

• Thinci

• Mythic AI

• Samsung

• Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

• HiSilicon

• IBM

• Xilinx

• Via

• LG

• Imagination Technologies

• MediaTek

• Wave Computing

• SambaNova

• Groq

• Kalray.

Key questions answered in the Artificial Intelligence Chip Market are:

What are Artificial Intelligence Chips?

What was the Artificial Intelligence Chip Market size in 2022?

What is the expected Artificial Intelligence Chip Market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the Artificial Intelligence Chip Market?

What are the key benefits of the Artificial Intelligence Chip Market?

What are the new trends in Artificial Intelligence Chips?

What are the driving, opportunity and restraining factors in the global Artificial Intelligence Chip Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Artificial Intelligence Chip Market growth?

Which factors are expected to restrain the Artificial Intelligence Chip Market growth?

Which segment dominated the Artificial Intelligence Chip Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Artificial Intelligence Chip Market?

Which region held the largest share of the Artificial Intelligence Chip Market?

Who are the key players in the Artificial Intelligence Chip Market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Chip Type, Technology, Application and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of Business by Region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

Maximize Market Research is a leading Electronics research firm that has also published the following reports:

