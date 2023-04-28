Global Pectinase Market Size to Surpass $ 26.6 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 11.1%: Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, United States, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Pectinase Market By End-User (Winemaking, Textile, Agriculture, And Food & Beverages), By Product (Pectinesterase, Polygalacturonases, Pectin Lyases, And Proto Pectinases), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global pectinase market size & share in terms of revenue was worth at USD 18.3 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 26.6 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11.1% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

The pectinase market report is an indispensable guide on growth factors, challenges, restraints, and opportunities in the global marketplace. The pectinase industry report covers the geographical market along with a comprehensive competitive landscape analysis. Additionally, the report explores the investor and stakeholder space to help companies make data-driven decisions.

What is Pectinase? How big is the Pectinase Industry?

Pectinase is a group of enzymes that are widely used in various industries, including food, beverage, textile, and paper industries. These enzymes are responsible for breaking down pectin, a complex polysaccharide found in the cell walls of plants, into simpler molecules. Pectinase is commonly used in food processing to enhance the extraction of fruit juice, increase the yield of wine & beer, and improve the texture & clarity of various food products. In the textile industry, pectinase is used to remove pectin-based impurities from cotton fibers, which improves their quality and processing efficiency. Pectinase is also used in the paper industry to enhance the drainage and retention of pulp fibers during papermaking.

Industry Growth Factors & Restraints:

The global pectinase market is driven by the growing demand for processed food products and the increasing use of pectinase enzymes in various industries, such as food & beverage, textile, and paper. The rising trend of healthy eating and the need for natural and organic food products have also contributed to the growth of the pectinase market. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of fruit-based beverages and the need for higher quality and quantity of fruit juice production have created new opportunities for the pectinase industry.

However, the pectinase market also faces challenges such as the high cost of production, lack of standardization in the production process, and the availability of alternative enzymes. Additionally, the stringent regulations regarding the use of enzymes in food products and the limited availability of raw materials may also impact the growth of the market.

Report Scope:

Pectinase Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global pectinase market is segmented based on end-user, product, and region.

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into winemaking, textile, agriculture, and food & beverages segments. The food & beverage segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is further projected to cite the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for processed and packaged foods, which has led to the growing adoption of pectinase in the food industry. Pectinase is widely used in food processing to improve the texture, flavor, and appearance of various food products, including jams, jellies, and fruit juices. The expanding use of pectinase in the beverage industry, particularly in wine and beer production, is also expected to contribute to the growth of the food and beverage segment. Additionally, the growing demand for natural and organic food products is expected to create new opportunities for pectinase manufacturers in the food and beverage industry.

Based on product, the market is bifurcated into pectinesterase, polygalacturonases, pectin lyases, and proto pectinases segments. The proto pectinases segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is further predicted to grow remarkably during the forecast period. Proto pectinases are a type of pectinase enzyme that are capable of breaking down protopectin, a complex polysaccharide found in the cell walls of plants. These enzymes are widely used in various industries, including food & beverage, textile, and paper industries. In the food industry, proto pectinases are commonly used to improve the texture and consistency of various food products, including fruit juices, jams, and jellies. The expanding use of proto pectinases in the textile and paper industries, particularly in cotton processing and papermaking, is also expected to contribute to the growth of this segment. Furthermore, the growing demand for natural and organic food products is expected to create new opportunities for proto pectinase manufacturers in the food industry.

The global pectinase market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Pectinesterase

Polygalacturonases

Pectin Lyases

Proto Pectinases

By End-User

Winemaking

Textile

Agriculture

Food & Beverages

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the main competitors dominating the global pectinase market include -

Challenge Group

AB Enzymes

Jinyuan Biochemical Co Ltd.

Sukahan Bio-Technology

Sunson

Shandong Longda

Verenium (BASF)

YSSH

Genencor

Genencor

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Amano Enzyme

Youtell

Novozymes

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research analyst, the pectinase market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 11.1% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the pectinase market size was valued at around US$ 18.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 26.6 billion by 2030.

The global pectinase market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to the growing preference of consumers towards the use of organic items in emerging countries along with a growing focus on food safety.

Based on product, the proto pectinases segment is predicted to lead the product segment over the forecast timeline.

In terms of end-user, the food & beverages segment is slated to contribute majorly towards the global market share over 2023-2030.

Region-wise, the North American Pectinase market is projected to account for the highest growth during the assessment period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Pectinase industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Pectinase Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Pectinase Industry?

What segments does the Pectinase Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Pectinase Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product, End-User, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

North America will dominate the worldwide pectinase market from 2023 to 2030

Based on region, the North America region held the dominating pectinase market share in 2022 and is further projected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The region has a well-established food and beverage industry, which is a major consumer of pectinase enzymes. The increasing demand for processed and packaged foods, as well as natural and organic food products, is expected to drive the growth of the market in North America. The expanding use of pectinase in the textile and paper industries is also expected to contribute to the growth of the market.

Additionally, the presence of major pectinase manufacturers in the region, as well as increasing investments in research and development activities, are expected to create new opportunities for the market. However, the market also faces challenges, including the strict regulatory framework governing the use of enzymes in various industries and the limited availability of raw materials. Despite these challenges, the pectinase market in North America is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments:

In January 2021, DuPont announced the launch of a new pectinase enzyme product called DuPont Danisco Pectinase P10. This enzyme is specifically designed for fruit juice processing, and it helps to increase yield, reduce processing time, and improve juice quality.

In June 2021, Novozymes launched a new range of pectinase enzymes called Novozymes Pectinex® 19L and Novozymes Pectinex® HTL. These enzymes are designed to improve the processing efficiency and yield of fruit and vegetable processing, as well as enhance the quality and sensory properties of the final products.

In August 2021, Amano Enzyme announced the expansion of its pectinase enzyme product portfolio with the launch of two new products, namely Amano-P® Pectinase PDR and Amano-P® Pectinase PLS. These enzymes are designed to improve the texture and clarity of fruit and vegetable juices, as well as enhance the processing efficiency of pulp and papermaking.

