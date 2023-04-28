Asia-Pacific (APAC) Power and Energy Market Outlook Report 2023: A Re-Energised Focus on Energy Security, Renewable Energy Adoption, and Grid Investments Drive Growth

Dublin, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific (APAC) Power and Energy Market Outlook 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The research includes segmentation, including conventional and renewable power generation sources. It highlights key trends and overall impact levels that will influence the future growth of the power and energy market in the countries.
The base year for the study is 2022, with 2020-2030 as the study period and 2023-2030 as the forecast period. The author included the following countries in this region: Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.
The publisher observed that 2022 was a mixed year for the APAC power and energy sector. While the region benefitted from ending COVID-19 restrictions and increased economic activity, Russia's invasion of Ukraine meant it faced new energy security challenges as commodity prices rose, particularly for liquified natural gas.
This has increased the importance of renewable energy investment to mitigate higher energy costs while achieving decarbonization goals. However, it has also made coal a more critical element of the region's energy mix, as utilities worry about an increased dependency on gas.
Decarbonization will remain a focus for the area despite the use of coal, with carbon capture, usage, and storage (CCUS) and hydrogen likely to offer robust growth in the longer term as the region explores all options to decarbonize its energy mix. Grid investment will continue accelerating to facilitate renewables' development and improve the energy network's resiliency.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Analysis Highlights
- The 2022 Power and Energy Market: Forecast vs. Actual
- Top Predictions for 2023
2. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Power and Energy Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
3. Growth Environment
- Analysis Scope
- Segments Included in the Study
4. Market Trends - 2023
- Energy Security Determines Investment Decisions and Policy Initiatives in APAC
- RE Adoption Drives New Markets and Integrated Stacks
- Steady Increase in Grid Investments
- Storage Will Become Essential for Grid Flexibility and Renewable Integration
- Pace of Digital Grid Investment Increases
- Hydrogen Moves Forward
- CCUS Hubs Development Gains Momentum
- Rise of Distributed Intelligence Drives Data Center Investments
- Smart Electricity Meter Growth Potential
- Solar PV - N-type Technology Dominates Future Growth
5. Revenue Trends - 2023
- Annual Power Generation Investment Forecast
- Installed Power Generation Capacity Forecast
- Power Trends by Country
- Power Generation Investment Outlook
- Regional Predictions - 2023
- Australia
- Japan
- South Korea
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Digitalization to Strengthen Power Resiliency and Reliability
- Growth Opportunity 2: Grid Investments Vital to Accommodate RE Sources
- Growth Opportunity 3: Rooftop Solar Deployment Accelerates
7. Conclusions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/et6vua
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.